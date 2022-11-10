Rhea Ripley has been on a vicious streak ever since joining The Judgment Day. Oftentimes, she has proven to be the difference maker for her faction and has been the reason behind the group’s success as of late. Even AJ Styles has admitted that the reason The O.C. hasn’t been able to defeat The Judgment is because of Ripley. Now, it seems The Nightmare is looking for a new fight.

2 DAYS AGO