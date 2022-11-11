Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
Maricopa County to release final ‘big drop’ of votes for Arizona elections
PHOENIX — Arizona’s two most populated counties will release the latest updates on election results Monday evening. As officials continued to tally votes almost a week after polls closed, Maricopa County is expected to release its “last big drop” of around 90,000 votes around 6 p.m., Chairman Bill Gates said at a press conference.
AZFamily
Hobbs' lead increases to over 26,000 votes ahead of Lake in Arizona governor race
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s. Thousands of ballots still need to be tallied in Maricopa County. Updated: 7...
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
AZFamily
Longtime Maricopa County recorder weighs in on the election process
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is the second largest voting jurisdiction in the country. If anyone knows what it’s like to go through this election process, it’s former county recorder Helen Purcell. Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of ballots still left to count throughout Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election crews in both Pima and Maricopa counties say they’ll have all the ballots counted early this week. As of Monday morning, Nov. 14, Pima County workers have a little less than 40,000 votes to count. Meanwhile, in Maricopa County, there are about 95,000 ballots left.
AZFamily
Estimated 85,000 to 95,000 ballots remain to be counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After another historic ballot drop on Sunday evening, Maricopa County election officials say about 85,000-95,000 ballots are left to be counted. Officials say 1,474,943 ballots have been counted for Arizona’s largest county, representing nearly 61% of voters. The count is almost 94% complete, with several races still too close to call.
12news.com
Top official says Maricopa vote count will end this week. What that means for the candidates
PHOENIX — The next two nights could decide who Arizona's next governor will be. Maricopa County Board Chairman Bill Gates said on "Sunday Square Off" Sunday morning that all of the county's remaining 190,000 ballots would be counted by the end of this week. The County Board oversees elections.
fox10phoenix.com
Maricopa County officials, sheriff refute false election claims, insist on keeping demonstrations peaceful
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - A small group of protestors stood outside the Maricopa County Elections Department the weekend following Election Day who were seemingly unhappy with the election results so far. The group peacefully protested but were angered by what they claim is a fraudulent election in the county, despite...
Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation
PHOENIX — (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. "Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
Arizona Capitol Times
Republicans inch closer on Saturday but still trail in key races
A Saturday night ballot update from Maricopa County helped Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and GOP Attorney General nominee Abe Hamadeh tighten their races, but the Republican candidates will need to secure greater shares of the remaining votes to win. Lake earned 51.8% and Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs took 48.8%...
AZFamily
Hand count audit starts in Maricopa County
How the ballots results from Maricopa County impacted the undecided races. The latest ballot results from Maricopa County helped some Republicans in undecided races but there is still a long way to go flip some of the races. Extra security at Maricopa County elections building due to rally. Updated: 2...
kyma.com
Maricopa County gives AZ election updates
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (NBC) - Maricopa County, in Arizona, has provided another update in their election process. The county is now requiring an official press pass for members of the media to enter it's facilities. The pass is also a requirement to cover events related to the 2022 general election.
Arizona's election may not be decided for days. Over 350K ballots left to be counted in Maricopa County
PHOENIX — Maricopa County updated thousands of ballots Friday, including early ballots received by the county on Saturday, Sunday, and most of Monday. Pima County still has over 100,000 ballots left to tabulate as of Friday morning. Officials say over 2 million ballots have already been counted across the state.
ABC 15 News
Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes voted Arizona Secretary of State
PHOENIX — Adrian Fontes, Maricopa County Recorder from 2016 to 2020, has beat out Mark Finchem in the race for Secretary of State, the Associated Press reports. Fontes served as County Recorder amid claims of fraud in the 2020 election. He ran for re-election but loss to Republican Stephen Richer. In addition the 2020 controversy, Fontes also faced a lawsuit over signature verification in 2018 when he had to open emergency voting centers after a contractor delayed the opening of some polling places.
AZFamily
Prop. 308 still too close to call as both sides hope they win
Maricopa County Recorder's Office asking for patience as ballot counting continues. The state now has less than 400,000 votes that still need to be tabulated, with about 275,000 of those in Maricopa County. Democrat Sen. Mark Kelly wins bid for reelection. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Sen. Mark Kelly beat...
Arizona's big races still uncalled as vote count continues
Arizona's largest county on Friday will begin releasing the results of ballots dropped off at polling places on Election Day.
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
Kari Lake slams chaotic Arizona election tabulation as she closes gap on Hobbs
Former journalist turned Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake slammed the Grand Canyon State's election operations as Maricopa encounters delays
Arizona election officials to count votes until ‘early next week’
The wait to determine winning candidates in Arizona slogged along on Thursday as election workers in Maricopa County still have not begun wading through a massive tranche of early ballots that were handed in on Election Day that have created chaos and lengthened the time until races can be called.
