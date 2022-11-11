Read full article on original website
Summit County doesn’t vote like the rest of the state
According to preliminary results, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin won 61% of the vote in Summit County, which is far better than he fared elsewhere in Utah. His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee, was given a third term in Washington after winning 55% of the total vote. The only...
FULL LIST: Opening dates for Utah ski resorts
NOTE: Dates are subject to change. Please check with the resorts for the most updated information.
Utah Sen. Mike Lee wins reelection
Utah Sen. Mike Lee defeated independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday night, in what has been the closest and most expensive U.S. Senate competition Utah has seen in decades. Just after midnight Tuesday, Lee led McMullin 55% to 40%. Lee secured his third term in the Senate, drawing Republicans would...
Utah Reps. Moore, Stewart, Curtis and Owens sail to reelection in 2022 midterms
All four of Utah’s Republican U.S. House representatives are heading back to Washington for two more years. The Associated Press called its first Utah race for Rep. Blake Moore at 9:37 p.m Tuesday evening. The AP later called the race for Rep. John Curtis at 10:52 p.m., and later called the race for Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens 11:01 p.m. and 11:07 p.m., respectively.
Class 2 & 3 e-bikes now illegal off-road at DWR wildlife, waterfowl management areas
After being passed by the Utah Wildlife Board in August, a new e-bike rule has gone into effect on all wildlife and waterfowl management areas in the state. Class 2 and class 3 e-bikes, which can self-propel and often feature a throttle, are now prohibited from leaving roads open to motorized vehicles on all waterfowl and wildlife management areas.
Summit and Wasatch counties’ election results delayed as clerks count write-in ballots
Results from the 2022 midterm elections were initially delayed across Utah at the direction of Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson, whose office oversees elections. She instructed county clerks not to release any preliminary results until everyone standing in line at any polling place in the state had cast their ballots. Cache...
Avian flu takes a toll on Utah turkey farms
Inflation isn't the only reason Thanksgiving turkeys will have a higher price tag this year. Approximately 700,000 turkeys across 18 Utah farms were euthanized following an outbreak of avian influenza. Public News Service spoke with Bailee Woolstenhulme, public information officer for the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food. She said...
Wasatch Back voter turnout is ahead of 2021 as Election Day approaches
Election Day is less than a week away, which means county clerks are busy counting mail-in votes. As of Wednesday, six days before Election Day, Summit County Clerk Evelyn Furse said 30% of registered voters have returned their ballots to her office. Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor Joey Granger said her office had received fewer than 20% of registered voters’ ballots.
Governor Cox wants to create a statewide trail system
Imagine hopping on a bike on Main Street in Park City and riding on a trail system that meanders through Parleys Canyon to a destination in Salt Lake City. This is the vision that Utah’s Governor Spencer Cox laid out last week. His plan would connect people from Bear Lake to St. George by a trail system.
How one unmarked van is quietly delivering abortion pills on Colorado’s border
As abortion becomes more restricted across the country, efforts are underway to connect women with abortion medications – a dose of two pills that can be taken at home. As abortion becomes more restricted across the country, a non-descript mobile clinic is operating on Colorado’s border, where women from out-of-state can go to pick up medications themselves.
Heber field veterinarian honored for fighting disease outbreak
A Heber City field veterinarian who's fighting a bird flu outbreak affecting meat factories statewide recently received an award from the state. During a busy year for field veterinarian Dr. Robert Erickson fighting bird flu outbreaks, Governor Spencer Cox recognized him with an award for outstanding public service earlier this month.
