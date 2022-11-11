ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Ankeny high school teacher out of hospital after bike crash

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

A beloved Ankeny high school history and economics teacher is out of the hospital after suffering a traumatic brain injury in early October.

Greg Lage, 51, began teaching at Ankeny High School in 2000. He is also an avid cyclist who has ridden 21 editions of the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa.

Lage crashed his bike off Pennsylvania Avenue in Des Moines around 2 a.m. Oct. 1 while coming home from a shift at his second job as a bartender at Ken’s, a speakeasy below the Iowa Taproom at 215 E Third St. Officers transported Lage to MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center after discovering him unconscious on the side of the road. Doctors found his brain bleeding and a blood clot on his brain, which sent Lage into emergency surgery.

Each day in the hospital posed new challenges for Lage and his wife, Mindy Myers Lage, who chronicled her husband's recovery through a Caring Bridge page . On some days, Lage struggled with his breathing and blood pressure, and even suffered a stint of pneumonia, Myers Lage wrote. But on others, Myers Lage shared how her husband, "a fighter," slowly progressed from squeezing her hand and moving his arms to being able to communicate through facial expressions and movement.

On Monday, a sunny afternoon in Des Moines, Lage moved to a rehabilitation center for a "new beginning" after spending 37 days in the hospital, according to his wife.

"The last five weeks have seemed like a whole lifetime has passed," Myers Lage wrote.

More: Thousands raised for beloved Ankeny High teacher with brain injury after crashing bike

Lage still faces a long path to recovery at the rehabilitation center, but Myers Lage has already found glimmers of hope in what she describes as his new "home." Shortly after settling into his room at the rehabilitation center, Myers Lage wrote that her husband fed himself ice cream with a spoon.

"That might not seem like a big deal, but he was in a coma like a minute ago and could barely squeeze our hands. Now he's feeding himself ice cream," she wrote.

Amid updates on Lage's condition and calls for prayer, Myers Lage wrote extensively of the immense support she and her family have received from the community; from the countless students dating back to the early 2000s posting words of support on social media or sending cards, to a GoFundMe fundraiser which has since raised more than $70,000 to support his family . Raygun even designed a “We Ride with Greg" t-shirt that will give all profits to his family.

"As I keep saying, all that I know for sure is that you carried us, fed us, loved us and prayed for us when I could not," Myers Lage wrote on Monday. "We have always been a family who has worked hard to support others and to now be on the receiving end of this only strengthens my convictions that we all need to be the helpers."

This article has been edited to correct the location of Greg Lage's bike crash.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Beloved Ankeny high school teacher out of hospital after bike crash

The Des Moines Register

