ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis, IA

Iowa high school football playoffs: Lewis Central steamrolls Carlisle in Class 4A state semifinals

By Cody Goodwin, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehPNg_0j6duEOk00

CEDAR FALLS — The mighty, mighty Titans sure looked the part on Thursday.

Lewis Central obliterated Carlisle, 42-21, in the first Class 4A state semifinal here at the UNI-Dome. The Titans improved to 12-0 and advance to next week's state championship game. The Wildcats' season ends at 10-2.

This first semifinal game was a rematch from Week 2, when Lewis Central held on for a thrilling 28-21 win. In that game, the Titans stormed out to an early lead, but Carlisle battled back with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns.

There was no such rally in Thursday's second meeting.

The Titans, last year's Class 4A state champs, scored on their first five possessions on their way to a lopsided victory. They finished the game with 405 total yards of offense, and had 334 by half. They entered the contest as Class 4A's highest-scoring offense and looked every bit the part on Thursday evening.

Quarterback Braylon Kammrad finished 21-for-28 passing for 285 yards and 3 touchdowns. Curtis Witte recorded 5 catches for 88 yards and 2 scores, and Parker Heller had 6 receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown. Jonathan Humpal rushed for 90 yards and scored twice, including on a 58-yarder on the second play from scrimmage.

After that Week 2 defeat, Carlisle rattled off nine consecutive wins, a run punctuated by last week's 56-28 quarterfinal win over Iowa City Liberty. The Wildcats were in the state semifinals for just the second time in school history, and first time since 2007.

Carlisle could not muster up enough early offense to keep pace. They finished with 258 total yards and scored three second-half touchdowns against Lewis Central's reserve players, but a failed fourth-down attempt on their first possession and back-to-back turnovers allowed the Titans to build a first-half lead that effectively iced the game.

Xavier thumps North Scott, sets up 4A title game rematch

The second Class 4A state semifinal, between top-ranked Cedar Rapids Xavier and seventh-ranked North Scott, was also a rematch from the regular season.

In Week 4, the Saints won 17-0.

On Thursday, they bullied their way to a larger margin of victory, soundly beating the Lancers, 38-10.

Xavier, now 12-0 this season, piled up 409 total yards of offense. Quarterback Ronan Thomas was responsible for much of it, completing 8-of-10 passes for 249 yards. He hit Grayson Hartman for a 90-yard catch-and-run touchdown in the second quarter. Thomas also scored three rushing touchdowns.

But much like their first meeting, the Saints' defense proved to be the definitive strength of the team. Xavier's defense forced three turnovers and racked up eight tackles for loss, including five sacks. The Lancers mustered 238 yards of offense, but had just 92 at half, when Xavier led 24-3. North Scott ends the year 9-3 overall.

Xavier will meet Lewis Central in next week's Class 4A state championship game. It will be a rematch of last year's Class 4A title game, a triple-overtime thriller won by Lewis Central, 32-24 . Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. next Thursday, Nov. 17.

Cody Goodwin covers wrestling and high school sports for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa high school football playoffs: Lewis Central steamrolls Carlisle in Class 4A state semifinals

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

5A State Semifinals stun the Dome

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The 5A Championship game is final. No. 14 Valley will play No. 2 Southeast Polk next Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the UNI Dome. Valley pulled off the upset with a late touchdown in the 4th and a 2-point conversion with 8 seconds left on the clock. The Tigers knocked off No. 1 Dowling Catholic 22-21.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
kmaland.com

Hall runs wild, Harlan returns to state title game

(Cedar Falls) -- A near-flawless rushing attack paved the way for an efficient Harlan offense and put the Cyclones on the brink of a 14th state title. Harlan's ever-explosive offense stuffed the stat sheet in a 49-35 win over ADM in a Class 3A state semifinal. The Cyclones recorded 482...
HARLAN, IA
ocolly.com

Trojan horse: What Iowa State said following its loss to OSU

Here is what Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and the Cyclones had to say following the 14-20 loss against Oklahoma State on Saturday. Campbell on OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders coming into the game:. “You get a guy that's a veteran, you get a guy that's very confident and he made...
AMES, IA
Sioux City Journal

At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate

IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
DES MOINES, IA
KETV.com

Operation Football: Quarterfinal Playoff Highlights

Neb. — In the quarterfinals of Nebraska's high school football playoffs, the remaining teams fought one last battle to qualify for their respective state championship matchups. This week's Monster Matchup saw two Class A schools go head to head: Creighton Prep and Gretna. In a not-so-close game, Gretna...
OMAHA, NE
98.1 KHAK

Measurable Snow Arrives in Eastern Iowa This Week

Ready or not, here it comes. Our weather partners with the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Storm Team are calling it the "first measurable snow event" of the season in our area. After a clear and dry Monday, prepare for a long-duration accumulating snow event beginning Monday night. With highs in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
INDIANOLA, IA
WHO 13

Multiple crashes, with injuries on westbound I-80 near Grinnell

IOWA – Traffic is moving again after multiple crashes blocked the westbound lanes of I-80 east of the Grinnell exit for hours Monday morning. Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said the original crash happened near the 187 mile marker and there have been secondary crashes, some related to the traffic back-up on […]
GRINNELL, IA
98.1 KHAK

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.
OMAHA, NE
kwbg.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City cancels classes Friday

NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KAAL-TV

Police need help finding missing northeast Iowa man

(ABC 6 News) – The New Hampton, Iowa police department in Chickasaw county is asking for help in finding a missing man. Jonathan Henry Esparza, 30, was last seen leaving his residence in New Hampton on the evening of October 20. He was believed to be going to visit a friend in Elma, Iowa, in rural Howard county.
NEW HAMPTON, IA
K92.3

Iowa Moron Gets Caught In Disastrous Downpour

It's me...hi! I'm the Iowa moron, it's me... Sometimes I feel like my life is like a hilarious and kind of embarrassing sitcom... I went out for lunch in Cedar Rapids with a friend who works for our company. All throughout this delicious lunch, I kept staring out of the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Body of Missing Taylor County Man Found

(Bedford) The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Blockton, Iowa man was found deceased near Redding, Iowa. According to the press release, 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was last seen in Blockton at around 8:00 a.m. on November 4 and heading to Grant City, Missouri. At around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, authorities found his vehicle in a field on the southwest edge of Redding, Iowa, with Mr. Rusco inside. He is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Update on three vehicle accident in Atlantic

(Atlantic) The Atlantic Police Department released more information on a three-vehicle accident in Atlantic that occurred Friday morning. According to the report, Case Arnold, of Atlantic, was driving eastbound on Highway 6 (7th Street), approaching Walnut Street with a red light. Chelsey Christensen, of Atlantic, was southbound on Walnut Street with a green light. Richard Whetstone, of Atlantic, was northbound on Walnut Street, waiting on a red light to change to green. Arnold ran the red light and struck Christensen’s vehicle at the intersection, pushing it into Whetstone’s vehicle. Arnold’s vehicle eventually struck a tree at 705 Walnut and came to a stop.
ATLANTIC, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy