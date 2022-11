Flames were billowing from the open garage door on North Rexford Drive when Beverly Hills Fire Department battalion chief Mike Hand arrived on scene at 11:13 a.m. on Nov. 11. In approximately 40 minutes, Hand and more than 40 firefighters had extinguished the blaze, which had torched the garage and two cars parked inside, and filled the rest of the house with smoke, he said.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO