Seattle, WA

Hundreds attend memorial service for slain Central District business owner

By Lauren Donovan, KIRO 7 News
 4 days ago
(SEATTLE) - Hundreds attended a memorial service for D’Vonne Pickett Jr at Climate Pledge Arena. The Central District small business owner was shot and killed in October.

Attendees entered to the sound of gospel music and the sight of hundreds of flowers. Many mourners donned red, a favorite color of Pickett’s and a color he wore playing division one basketball for Seattle University.

“Whether you hung out at the country club or the community center. Whether you listen to Sam Cooke or Nipsey Hussle, D’Vonne could relate to you,” said Minister Danny Cage.

More than a dozen speakers stepped up to the microphone to express their grief. Among them was Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, who got choked up recalling the day Pickett was shot and killed outside his Central District business, The Postman.

“You never expect to lose a grandchild,” said Maurice Hunter. “I haven’t slept a lot since this happened.”

Pickett is survived by his wife, Keanna R. Pickett, and their three children.

Comments / 1

 

