ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Borrego Health explores transferring operations of clinics to other federally qualified health center

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKYiy_0j6dtn3q00

The Borrego Health Board of Trustees has begun a formal process to explore options for transferring operations of clinics to a like-minded federally qualified health center, the organization announced Thursday.

If a transfer takes place, another federally qualified health center would operate clinics with the goal of having a "seamless continuation of care for our patients," said Sandra Hansberger, chair of the Borrego Health Board of Trustees.

At this time, clinics located in Riverside and San Diego counties will remain open.

Borrego Health is a federally qualified health center that receives funds from the federal government to provide primary care services in underserved areas. In 2021, Borrego Health served more than 120,500 patients and had more than 463,000 visits.

Thursday's news was yet another announcement from the health care organization that  has faced challenges and legal troubles in recent years. It filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September.

"The goal of the board is to make sure that we have a continuation of culturally competent care for our patients and the communities we serve," Hansberger said. "We think that exploring the option of transferring to another federally qualified health center is a prudent move at this time."

Borrego Health will send notices to several federally qualified health centers in the area to inform them of the process. After offers come in, the board will select a stalking-horse bidder, or an initial bid on the assets of a bankrupt company, while others have an opportunity to improve on the bid.

The process will take place through Borrego Health’s pending bankruptcy proceedings. The board will also need approval from the Health Services Resource Administration for a transfer.

Among the board's criteria is finding an organization that is in a strong financial position, can pay creditors who have previously provided services to Borrego Health and has a demonstrated track record of providing culturally competent care to farmworker, LGBTQ and rural community patients.

"We know that a really important part of that is allowing people to stay with their current providers," Hansberger added. "We'll be looking at an organization that can invest in our employees so that they can continue to provide that patient care that they've been providing to the same patients."

Hansberger said approvals would likely be wrapped up by the end of January, while actually transferring a federally qualified health center could take several months thereafter.

Jeffrey Pomerantz, of Pachulski Stang Ziehl & Jones LLP, an attorney for the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors of Borrego Health, said in a statement: "The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors of Borrego Health welcomes the Borrego Health Board of Trustees’ decision to explore a formal sale process, ideally to another Federally Qualified Health Center that shares in the mission and values of providing high-quality, culturally competent care to underserved populations.

"The Committee looks forward to working closely with Borrego Health to ensure access to care remains uninterrupted for patients and communities, especially considering the vital healthcare Borrego Health provides in San Diego and Riverside Counties. The Committee strongly believes in the value and importance of Borrego Health’s facilities and clinics and supports a reorganization that ensures the strongest future financial position for the organization including the ability to pay all creditors that have and may continue to support this essential healthcare mission."

Times have been tough recently for the nonprofit organization that has spent years trying to recover from what its new leaders say was years of corruption, self-dealing and theft by company insiders.

In July, Borrego Community Health Foundation sued a number of top former trustees and employees, alleging they schemed for years to siphon off millions of dollars from the corporation.

The company's Chapter 11 filing was driven by an Aug. 19 notice that said the state intends to reimpose its 100% payment suspension on all Borrego Health Medi-Cal services beginning Sept. 29. The state said it was withdrawing Medi-Cal reimbursements because of “continued and unresolved inappropriate billings,” according to the San Diego Union-Tribune .

The offices of Borrego Health and Premiere Healthcare, a medical billing company that served it, were raided by the FBI and state investigators in October 2020 as part of a criminal investigation into potential Medicare fraud. Both companies said last year that the criminal case involved a single dental clinic or a few facilities.

Months later, the California Department of Health Care Services suspended Medi-Cal payments to the Borrego Community Health Foundation. The Chapter 11 process prevented the latest suspension from taking effect.

The nonprofit also announced layoffs for more than 200 employees.

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Borrego Health explores transferring operations of clinics to other federally qualified health center

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

California hospitals erect tents to cope with rise in flu

SAN DIEGO — Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center...
ENCINITAS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Camacho named head nurse for Temecula Valley Hospital

Angie Camacho has been named Temecula Valley Hospital’s chief nursing officer. A registered nurse for more than 20 years, Camacho was most recently administrator and chief nursing officer at Chino Valley Medical Center and San Dimas Community Hospital, according to a statement on Temecula Valley’s website. She began...
TEMECULA, CA
KTLA

San Diego hospitals erect tents amid rise in flu

Several Southern California hospitals have begun using overflow tents outside emergency rooms to cope with a rising number of patients with flu and other respiratory illness. The San Diego-Union Tribune reported Friday that tents were put up at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health in La Jolla and Sharp Grossmont […]
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Palomar Medical Center Escondido has been named America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care™ and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery

SAN DIEGO – November 9, 2022 – Palomar Medical Center Escondido has been named America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care™ and one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery™, according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. This achievement reflects Palomar Medical Center Escondido’s outstanding clinical outcomes for Best Specialty and puts Palomar Medical Center Escondido in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for Surgical Care and Gastrointestinal Surgery. Palomar Medical Center Escondido is 1 out of 2 hospitals in San Diego County named America’s 50 Best in Surgical Care in 2023.
ESCONDIDO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Public Defender awards two Chula Vista teens in annual "25 Most Remarkable Teens " ceremony

The San Diego County Public Defender’s Office announced the 25 Most Remarkable Teens Award recipients of 2022, which include two Chula Vista teens. University of Southern California freshman and recent Olympian High School graduate Lucia Perez Valles,18, earned the Remarkable Teen Award in Social Conscience, and 16-year-old Bonita Vista High School junior Nicolette Luna recieved the award in the category of Journalism.
CHULA VISTA, CA
KVCR NEWS

COVID cases are rising in California

COVID infections and hospitalizations have increased in the past week, ahead of the holidays. The state is experiencing a positive test rate of 7.1 per 100,000 individuals. The daily average is just over 2,800 cases. Hospitalizations have also increased. There are more than 1,800 Californians hospitalized with COVID. That includes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

RSV-flu emergency continues at CHOC

Orange County’s children’s hospital remains full with influenza and RSV patients, with some older kids being sent to other area hospitals for care, but the county’s COVID-19 metrics remained about the same as last week, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Olivebrook Master Plan in Winchester, California

WINCHESTER, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 11, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Olivebrook master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Winchester. Cheyenne and Rock Meadows at Olivebrook are conveniently situated at Olive Avenue and Leon Road, south of Highway 74 between Highway 79 and Interstate 215. The new communities are just minutes away from shopping, dining and entertainment at Menifee Countryside Marketplace and Menifee Town Center and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s close proximity to Loma Linda University Medical Center and Mount San Jacinto College. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221111005522/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Olivebrook master plan in Winchester, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
WINCHESTER, CA
Fontana Herald News

For the third time, a former Fontana City Council member is elected to S.B. County Board of Supervisors

For the third time, serving on the Fontana City Council has been a stepping stone for politicians wanting to move up to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. In 2004, Josie Gonzales, who was then one of Fontana’s leaders, was elected to the county’s 5th District supervisor seat, where she served for 16 years before being termed out in 2020.
FONTANA, CA
delmartimes.net

Bluff continues to move at San Clemente railroad site

Excavation is expected to start Friday for the installation of ground anchors to stop the still-sliding slope beneath the railroad tracks at San Clemente, an Orange County Transportation Authority spokesman said this week. Metrolink and Amtrak suspended passenger rail service Sept. 30 between San Diego and Orange Counties after movement...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
llu.edu

RSV on the rise – what parents should know

Hospitals throughout California are seeing an unprecedented number of pediatric patients with respiratory illnesses, especially RSV — or respiratory syncytial virus — putting them at or over capacity. RSV is an illness of the nose, throat, and lungs that typically causes, sore throat, congestion, cough, and fever. Merrick...
LOMA LINDA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Visit a Cat Café in Southern California and Adopt a Furry Friend

The first cat café opened in Taipei, Taiwan in 1998. People from all over, especially Japan, enjoyed going to the café because it gave them a chance to meet some furry friends. The first cat café in the U.S. originated in Oakland in 2014 after a long struggle for regulatory approval.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside police probe nearly fatal fentanyl poisoning at high school

Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
RIVERSIDE, CA
citynewsgroup.com

CIELO Fund: Call for Applications Now Open

The Inland Empire Community Foundation (IECF) is now accepting applications for the first round of grants from the Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity Fund, also known as the CIELO Fund, through December 5, 2022. The CIELO Fund intends to support nonprofit organizations and initiatives that are led by – and serve – Latinos in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy