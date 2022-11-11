70-year-old Sunday school teacher charged with possessing child porn, WA cops say

A former middle school teacher who also taught Sunday school is accused of possessing child pornography, police in Washington said.

Redmond police arrested 70-year-old Douglas Meerdink on Monday, Nov. 7. He faces charges of possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, as well as sexual exploitation of a child and assault charges, according to jail records.

Police received an electronic tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police did not say when the tip came in.

The tip sparked an investigation, a search of his home, and his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing, and Meerdink is awaiting trial. He is being held in King County Jail on $200,000 bail, records show.

While the investigation continues, authorities told the Redmond Reporter they’re concerned about the man’s access to children and suggested parents and guardians have “open conversations with children about inappropriate in-person and online interactions.”

Police ask anyone with information about the case to call 425-556-2500.

