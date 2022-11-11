ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Northeast Fresno dental office offering free dental care for veterans

Fresno dentists are taking action to honor America's heroes.

"I'm a veteran myself -- United States Navy. So I know exactly what they go through and what the process is like," said Dr. Aaron Noordmans.

Many Americans struggle to access dental care. Veterans are no exception.

"It's difficult for them to get plugged back into a provider," said Noordmans, an oral surgeon. "They don't get a lot of benefits on the dental side from the Veterans Administration."

It's why Dr. Noordmans is hosting the 5th annual Veterans Smile Day.

Veterans can go into his, or Dr. Robert Starr's, northeast Fresno offices to get treated for free.

"We try and provide them with free extraction, fillings or cleaning. We also do oral cancer screening," he said. "If there's something that's really critical or crucial, then we'll plug them into the correct provider or follow-up care with them afterwards."

Dr. Noordmans said most veterans come in with poor oral health.

"Pain, infection, abscess formation and then lack of function, just not being able to chew," he shared.

Dr. Noordmans believes events like this one are important, not only to improve their dental health, but to thank Valley vets.

"They've given so much to serve us and sacrifice so much," said. Dr. Noordmans. "So we feel like we can sacrifice just a little bit to give them some free dental care along the way."

Veterans Smile Day is happening on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The offices are located at 7055 N. Fresno St., Suites 202and 305.

No appointment is required, but it is first-come first-served.

For more information, call (559) 432-4911.

