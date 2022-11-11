ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women Need To Marry, 'Settle Down,' So They Stop Voting For Democrats: Jesse Watters

By Mary Papenfuss
 4 days ago

Single women need to get married and “settle down” so they stop voting for Democrats, Fox News host Jesse Watters unbelievably urged on national TV Thursday.

“Single women and voters under 40 have been ‘captured’ by Democrats,” Watters complained in the wake of the GOP’s disappointing midterm elections.

“We need these ladies to get married. It’s time to fall in love and just settle down. Guys, go put a ring on it,” he urged.

The Fox chyron at the bottom of the screen as Watters was sharing his wisdom warned: “Young, single women overwhelmingly vote Dem.”

The Fox figures claimed that while 68% of unmarried women voted Democratic (and 31% voted Republican), only 42% of married women voted Democratic (with 56% voting Republican).

A preponderance of other polls over the years has demonstrated that a majority of women overall tend to vote Democratic.

Women also turn out to vote in greater percentages than men. CNN midterm exit polls found that women constituted 52% of voters, and men just 48% . That means women would have accounted for more than 60 million of an estimated 116 million votes. According to the exit polls, 53% of those women voted Democratic.

The situation is more dramatic now with restrictions on abortion, and possibly soon even the right to obtain contraception.

It wasn’t just “the economy, stupid” — it was abortion,” the Brookings Institute noted in its midterm election post-mortem observation. The report said that registrations of female voters in many states surged after the Supreme Court decision scuttling Roe v. Wade.

As for Watters’ own married life, he told a creepy story earlier this year on Fox about how he deliberately let air out of the tires of the car of his love interest Emma DeGiovine, who was a producer on his show, so he could offer her a ride. She hopped right in. “It worked like a charm,” he gloated.

Watters was married at the time to his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato, who filed for divorce over DeGiovine . Watters later married DeGiovine.

Twitter critics had some thoughts about Watters’ ideas on how to “settle down” women.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 252

Toni
3d ago

I think that most women today that marry would never ever let there husbands tell them they need to be Democrat or repubican. Guess he thinks we are in the 50s and he does not need to tell any woman what they need to do. By the way he isn't as important as he thinks he is

Reply(16)
216
S D
3d ago

Walters is an embarrassment to men, women and really human beings from all walks of life. Besides offering a weak and pathetic excuse for the fact that the cowardly republicans did far worse than most expected. Yet the best excuse he could come up with is that women need to be married to be important and to help the sickening trump/ Republican Party stay alive well if that’s the case they are already dead and just waiting on a place to completely fall apart. This guy is a Neanderthal and clearly the rest of his backwoods cohort’s support his position because no one from the station has taken him to task.

Reply(5)
158
freddi
3d ago

Not certain Jesse is one to offer advice to women, since it appears he needs to manipulate circumstances to get a woman to spend time with him. Don’t believe he even recognizes himself as the loser he is.

Reply(4)
109
