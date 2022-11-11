Read full article on original website
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in VirginiaTravel MavenMiddleburg, VA
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Traffic signals will be added at Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford this weekWatchful EyeStafford, VA
Gorgeous Nature and Small-Town Charm? Visit These 3 Places in VirginiaMelissa FrostVirginia State
Traffic signals will be added at Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford this week
Courtesy of Ben Schumin (CC 2.0) Drivers at Exit 133 (Rt. 17) in Stafford should be aware that VDOT is adding temporary traffic signals that will direct those entering and exiting I-95 northbound.
WTOP
Route 50 reopens after propane tanker overturns on Severn River Bridge
A tanker truck carrying propane overturned on westbound U.S. 50 on the Severn River Bridge, shutting down that bridge span in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, for seven hours Monday. The highway in Annapolis reopened just before noon, although not all of the westbound lanes are open. The accident occurred before...
New Sections Of I-66 Express Lanes Opening Soon
An aerial video of the I-66 Express Lanes between Centreville and Gainsville. The Virginia Department of Transportation says more sections of the I-66 Express Lanes will open this month. Westbound I-66 Express Lanes between I-495 (Capital Beltway) and Route 28 are scheduled to open next Saturday, Nov. 19. Eastbound lanes of this section are expected to open as well by the end of November.
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: I-66 Express Lanes expected to fully open this month
The extended I-66 Express Lanes outside the Capital Beltway will open ahead of schedule, the Virginia Department of Transportation says. Previously scheduled to arrive in December, the lanes will open in the westbound direction from I-495 in Dunn Loring to Route 28 in Centreville as soon as Saturday, Nov. 19, VDOT said in a news release snuck in just before a three-day weekend.
Inside Nova
Mood as celebratory as bridge over Beltway draws transportation, political leaders
Pedestrians and bicyclists traveling between Old Meadow Road in western McLean and Tysons Corner Center now have a safe way to cross Interstate 495. Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) officials, along with local and federal leaders, cut the ribbon Nov. 9 to dedicate the recently completed pedestrian-and-bicycle bridge, which is located along the Beltway between Routes 7 and 123. The bridge opened to the public Oct. 21.
Mass transit extension to Dulles Airport opens at tough time
It’s taken 60 years and billions of dollars, but mass transit is finally coming to Dulles International Airport outside the nation’s capital.
fredericksburg.today
Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming
Fredericksburg streets convert from one-way to two way for traffic calming. On Thursday, November 10th, the one-way sections of Washington Avenue, Fall Hill Avenue and Maury Street, north of the canal and adjacent to the old hospital, will be converted to two-way traffic flow. Over the recent weeks, the City’s contractor has been working to upgrade access ramps, milling the streets sections, and paving these areas. The contractor is in the process of adding new pavement striping as the final step to make this traffic pattern change. City crews will also be making signage changes as part of this last step.
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
fox5dc.com
Driver killed in crash on Fairfax County Parkway
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash Friday morning on Fairfax County Parkway. The crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on the roadway near Whitlers Creek Drive in the Springfield area. The southbound lanes of Fairfax County Parkway were closed between Whitlers Creek Drive and Gambrill...
Man killed in crash near Great Falls Park in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Arnon Chapel Road and Arnon Lake Drive at around 11:25 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 for a report of a crash.
WTOP
Footage of Md. road rage shooting released
Maryland State Police have released video of a deadly road rage shooting earlier this year, and they hope the public can identify the shooter. It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, along eastbound U.S. Route 50 at Veterans Parkway. Police believe the victim, 29-year-old Delonte Hicks of D.C., had been exchanging words with the driver of a dark sedan when the driver pulled a gun and shot into the tow truck Hicks was driving.
alxnow.com
Shots fired in West End of King Street on Friday night
No arrests were made after shots were fired in the West End on Friday night (Nov. 11). Alexandria Police reported the incident at 8:35 p.m. on The shots were fired in a residential area in the 4300 block of King Street. There were no injuries, and no arrests have been made.
WTOP
Season’s first flakes expected in DC’s western suburbs
Just as the growing season ends along Interstate 95 from Monday morning’s sub-freezing temperatures, Mother Nature has tricks up her sleeves on Tuesday. Low pressure pushing across the southern Plains will sweep into the D.C area just in time for the Tuesday evening commute. While the storm will be all rain for the Washington area, it’ll be a different story along and west of the Blue Ridge, where cold air will hang on as the moisture pushes into the region.
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
WTOP
Freeze warning Sunday night in DC area with winterlike temps expected
The coldest air of the season is descending on the D.C. area Sunday and threatens to end the growing season for the year. On the heels of the chill, the far western suburbs will be greeted to the season’s first wintry mix. “Get ready for a December feel this...
Inside Nova
Cook Out opens in Manassas Park
The region’s first Cook Out fast-food restaurant has opened in Manassas Park. The eatery at 8502 Centreville Road began welcoming customers Saturday, and social media users reported the drive-through line was dozens deep shortly after opening. The chain has become famous for its inexpensive, fresh fast-food specialties like burgers,...
sungazette.news
Police: Driver cited for striking vehicles in Vienna
A Vienna police officer on Oct. 31 at 1:33 a.m. observed a driver commit several traffic violations, and initiated a traffic stop in the 300 block of Maple Avenue, W. According to police, the driver just had struck two vehicles in the 600 block of Old Courthouse Road, N.E. Police...
WJLA
Man dies in custody after Fairfax PD says he was running down road, yelling & hitting cars
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A man died in police custody Thursday afternoon after officers said he was running in the road, acting disorderly and yelling at cars in Springfield, Va. Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) officers took the man into custody in the 6500 block of Amherst Avenue in...
WJLA
Candlelight vigil held for Arlington high school senior killed in DUI crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday to remember an Arlington, Va. high school senior who was killed in a car crash on Friday. Braylon Meade attended Washington-Liberty High School. He played on the football team last year and was on the varsity boys' basketball team. Police said he died when he was hit by another car Friday.
