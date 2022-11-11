Read full article on original website
See inside Pallet's factory building prefab tiny homes that can be setup in 1 hour to house homeless people in cities like Dallas, Boston, and Los Angeles
If factories and production lines can mass produce everyday items like smartphones and cars, why can't they be used to rapidly build housing?. That's what Washington state-based Pallet — which specializes in building prefab tiny homes — realized in 2016. But instead of producing the typical luxury tiny...
The World's Smallest Tiny House: The Tiniest House With Amenities
There are a group of small houses that are making the rounds due to being small, affordable, and containing all of the amenities of a fully functional living experience. According to CNBC, the average tiny house is two hundred twenty-five square feet which is eight times smaller than a regular-sized American home. However, the smallest tiny house is much smaller than even that. In fact, this smallest tiny house is literally only twenty-five square feet. This tiny house is described as being small enough to fit on the back of a regular-sized van and it contains all of the basic creature comforts you would expect from a house: a toilet with basic solid waste management, running water, a specialized shower, a wind turbine, a single-burner oven, and a sink in such a small amount of space.
Considerations When Building Or Designing A Senior Living Community
Senior living communities provide several lifestyle benefits such as maintenance- housing with planned activities, accessible facilities, health care, professional supervision, and more. They offer social connection, a productive and cheerful way of life, and exceptional assistance. Furthermore, they are meticulously developed with seniors’ safety in mind, allowing them to preserve independence while providing support with daily living activities.
Before and After: A Stager Transforms a Kitchen That’s Dark, Dated, and in Disrepair
On a recent project, Ashley Tapley encountered what she calls the dreaded “triple D” — and she doesn’t mean “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The professional home stager and owner of House Candy Home, serving Santa Cruz County, California, and beyond, was tasked with transforming a home that was dated, dark, and in disrepair.
