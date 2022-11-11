Game Primer: How To Watch, Things to Know for North Dakota State at Kansas

Here's everything you need to know as the Kansas Jayhawks are back on the court tonight against the North Dakota State Bison.

The Kansas Jayhawks got breakout performances from multiple players en route to a big win on Monday as they began their season as the reigning NCAA championships. Tonight, they have a final tune-up game before heading to Indianapolis for the Champions Classic against the Duke Blue Devils . But the last time they faced tonight's opponent, they struggled to a much-closer-than-expected win. That opponent? The North Dakota State Bison .

The Bison are in their ninth season under head coach David Richman, who has a 159-98 record with the school. They were picked to finish fourth in the Summit League.

Kansas enters the season ranked fifth in both the AP and Coaches Poll. North Dakota State is unranked.

Kansas has won both meetings between these two teams, with the first being a matchup in the Midwest Regional of the 2009 NCAA Tournament and the second a 65-61 win on December 5, 2020 during the COVID-affected season.

Here are the essentials:

How to Watch

Thursday, November 10th, 7:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN+

- Steven Davis (Play-by-Play), Wayne Simien (Analyst), Kennetra Pulliams (Reporter)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

The Numbers

#5 Kansas: 1-0

North Dakota State: 0-1

Line: KU -24.5

O/U: 147.0

Game Coverage

North Dakota State Preview

Game Predictions from the Blue Wings Rising staff

Listen to the latest episode of the Rock Chalk Podcast with Andy Mitts and Kyle Davis.

Fun Facts

The Jayhawks were very unselfish in their first game, recording an assist on 24 of their 36 made baskets, which was a higher total than in any game last season.

Gradey Dick's 23 points came on 9 made field goals, which is the most in a debut for the Jayhawks since Carl Henry made 12 while scoring 31 points against U.S. Internatil on November 27, 1982.

Multiple Jayhawks achieved career-high numbers in the last game: