Memphis, TN

Memphis sounds: Five must-listen local albums for the fall

By Ezra Wheeler
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Given the relative standstill that the music industry has faced over much of the past two years, it should probably come as no big surprise that 2022 has proven to be a banner year for local releases.

This fall has continued that trend, with anticipated new albums dropping like the autumn leaves.

From indie folk to political punk to conscious hip-hop, here are five must-listen-to new albums from local artists, guaranteed to get you through the winter doldrums.

Aaron James: “Nobody Really Makes Love Anymore”

Although “Nobody Really Makes Love Anymore” marks the official full-length debut from indie folk artist Aaron James, the singer-songwriter has been a mainstay in the local music scene for years, garnering attention as a member of the largely hip-hop-focused Unapologetic collective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cXu4j_0j6drpMo00

“Nobody Really Makes Love Anymore” is the debut full-length album from local artist and musician Aaron James. (Courtesy Aaron James)

James makes the most of his first foray into the limelight with a collection of 13 lovelorn songs that blend his organic folk sound with more contemporary elements, earning him favorable comparisons to Bon Iver and James Blake.

“This album is intended to be a conversation,” James said. “I hope it inspires you to slow down and reflect on your relationship with love, what it means in your life and how you can add a bit more of it into your world.”

Over the past several years, Memphis has emerged as a major epicenter for both Americana music and hip-hop, two seemingly disparate genres that nevertheless share common ancestors.

With “Nobody Really Makes Love Anymore,” James begins to build a captivating bridge between the two in a courageous act of self-reflection. It’s an impressive debut from an unorthodox talent.

J.D. Reager: “Where Wasn’t I?”

Memphis music veteran J.D. Reager (Pezz, Snowglobe and Two-Way Radio, among others) has truly hit the ground running after returning to his hometown earlier this year after a stint in Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBsko_0j6drpMo00

“Where Wasn’t I?” is the third album from J.D. Reager. (Courtesy J.D. Reager)

In addition to establishing the Back to the Light record label and podcast network, he has also quickly reintegrated himself into the local music scene, producing the recent release from the Subteens, “ Vol. 4: Dashed Hopes & Good Intentions,” as well as his own solo project, “Where Wasn’t I?”

The list of guest contributors to the album includes local luminaries such as Steve Selvidge, Ross Johnson, Paul Taylor, Jeremy Scott and Mark Edgar Stuart, which illustrates both Reager’s deep ties within the local scene and the amount of musical firepower contained within these 13 songs. Coming a decade after his last solo release, the album is notable for its stylistic diversity and strong songwriting, offering a veritable smorgasbord of power pop stylings that show no signs of rust.

Seize & Desist:  “The Cease & Desist Letter”

Prior to the untimely death of lead singer and co-founder Omar Higgins in 2019, Memphis’ hardcore punk band Negro Terror appeared to be on the verge of a national breakout.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N6gJi_0j6drpMo00

Members of Negro Terror formed Seize and Desist and released their debut EP, “The Cease and Desist Letter.” (Courtesy Seize and Desist)

Following in the wake of other Black punk legends such as Pure Hell and Bad Brains, Negro Terror created politically potent music that received positive attention from publications such as Afropunk, The Nashville Scene and countless others. They even received the documentary treatment from director John Rash, whose award-winning film, “Negro Terror: The Voice of Memphis,” created even more buzz for the band, on which they were sadly unable to capitalize.

Now, nearly four years after Higgins’ death, former Negro Terror guitarist Rico Tha Akronym (Rico Fields) and drummer Ra’id Khursheed have combined forces with bassist/guitarist Ping D. Rose to create the new punk project Seize and Desist.

In October, the group released their debut EP, “The Cease and Desist Letter,” which should be instantly familiar to fans of their previous work. Although it would be hard for anyone to replicate Higgins’ signature righteous indignation, songs such as “Stand for Something” and “Push Against” prove that Seize & Desist maintain Negro Terror’s political anger and raw riffage.

Lukah: “Raw Extractions”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fd9jW_0j6drpMo00

South Memphis rapper Lukah follows up beloved 2021 releases, “When the Black Hand Touches You” and “Why Look Up, God’s In the Mirror,” with his newest album “Raw Extractions?” (Courtesy Lukah)

If you were wondering if Memphis rapper Lukah could follow up last year’s magnificent dual releases, “When the Black Hand Touches You” and “Why Look Up, God’s In the Mirror,” the answer is a resounding “yes.”

With “Raw Extractions,” the South Memphis rapper continues to build on his reputation as one of the city’s most introspective and dynamic lyricists while embracing a more distinctly Southern production style.

As with many of the best artists (regardless of genre), Lukah does not fit neatly into any box, embracing elements of trap, conscious rap, boom bap and essentially any other hip-hop subgenre that catches his omnivorous attention. While “Raw Extractions” may not represent the masterpiece that Lukah seems increasingly capable of producing, it’s yet another testament to his singular talents as a storyteller and wordsmith.

Heels: “Pop Songs for a Dying Planet”

Heels, the local fast-paced punk duo composed of Brennan Whalen and Josh McLane, have never had a reputation for creating particularly sanguine tunes, yet their aptly titled “Pop Songs for a Dying Planet” is still notable for its stark pessimism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLmDZ_0j6drpMo00

“Pop Songs for a Dying Planet,” the latest album from Heels, features bright songs that tackle heavy subjects. (Courtesy Heels)

“Cleansing fire, the end is near, come on boys, let’s have a beer,” the two sing in the chorus of album opener, “Dread,” which serves as a fair summary of the album’s ethos. Reminiscent of early albums from bands such as Against Me!, Heels is skilled at thinly veiling their fatalism behind deceptively upbeat tunes that seem tailor-made for apocalyptic sing-alongs.

While many of the songs’ lyrics are ruminations on the general tumult of the past few years,  there are also potent moments dealing with the deeply personal. Standout “Sad Max Beyond Thunderdome,” for example, is a raw examination of McLane’s past struggles with substance abuse, while album-ender “Giddy” is a touching ode to his young son. This maturity, both lyrically and musically, makes “Pop Songs for a Dying Planet” the band’s best release to date.

