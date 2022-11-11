Read full article on original website
Area Firefighters Contain Grass Fire North of Motley
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire north of Motley that burned an estimated 80 acres on Tuesday. Motley Fire Chief Brad Olson tells Lakeland News that the fire started from the hot exhaust of a hunter’s car. The fire was reported around noon, and authorities considered evacuating nearby homes as the fire spread due to dry conditions and winds gusting up to 25 mph.
Hunting Incident Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing MN, results in the death of a Centerville man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on November 7th at approximately 2:27 p.m. officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived on the scene to find...
Mom snaps pics of massive snapping turtle…before it could snap her
BRAINERD, Minnesota (WCCO) — A photo of a Mississippi River snapping turtle’s close encounter with a Twin Cities kayaker is taking the internet by storm. The photo, which shows the enormous snapping turtle in the water near Niemeyer’s Rugged River Resort in Brainerd, was actually snapped this past summer. It went viral this week, however, after the resort posted it to its main account.
Crow Wing Co. Sheriff’s Office Warning Public About Scam Calls
After receiving multiple reports, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public about scam calls where residents say they were asked for money to dispute a warrant. The scammers are calling residents and stating that they might have violated county law by skipping court dates or not...
Body recovered from Aitkin County lake
McGREGOR, Minn. – Authorities believe that a body recovered from Rat Lake in northern Minnesota’s Aitkin County is a missing Carlton, Minn. man. Sheriff’s deputies said Lucas Dudden, 38, hasn’t been heard from since Oct. 25 and his vehicle and belongings were located in McGregor. The...
The Most Unique Wendy’s Restaurant Is Right Here In Minnesota
Seems all fast food places tend to look pretty much the same, if not identical. If you've seen one McDonald's, Burger King, Taco Bell, etc. you've pretty much seen them all. They like to make things familiar to you when you walk in. Wendy's is really no exception, for the...
Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scam
(KNSI) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a familiar scam surfacing once again. In recent days, they say they have received reports of people getting a call from someone claiming to be a deputy or investigator with the sheriff’s office. The calls are spoofed to appear as if they’re coming from the sheriff’s office but are not. The caller claims the person has a warrant for their arrest or missed a court date. The scammer then asks for money to pay off a fine. The scammer then tells the potential victim to buy iTunes cards or gift cards to send them as payment.
Violent Offender Task Force Bust Leads to Discovery of Over 300 Pressed Fentanyl Pills
(KNSI) — A 28-year-old man is facing four felony charges after allegedly selling fentanyl pills. According to the criminal complaint earlier this fall, the Violent Offender Task Force learned of someone selling pressed fentanyl pills around Stearns County. Investigators conducted an operation on November 1st in St. Cloud and bought 66 fentanyl pills from Rashawn Levell McDonald. Another operation was conducted on November 7th in St. Cloud, and they bought 97 pills. Investigators also checked McDonald’s Facebook page and found dozens of pictures of him posing with money and two handguns. McDonald is not allowed to have guns due to previous felony convictions.
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota
From Bring Me The News Staff - Bring Me The News - November 8, 2022. A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on collision with semi-trailer in Cass County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cecelia Marlene Smith, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died in the crash. The crash report...
92 Year Old Driver Injured After Vehicle Overturns Friday Morning in Cass County
A Longville area man was injured in a single vehicle accident Friday morning in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol John Bernard Egan, 92, was injured when the southbound 2012 Chevy Equinox he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 84 near Island Lake Drive in Ponto Township.
One person dies in crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota say a 34-year-old Albany man has died after a rollover crash in Stearns County. The single-vehicle crash took place Friday morning on County Road 44, just west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township near Clearwater. Investigators believe the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.
6 years later, officials still searching for information about Terry Brisk's murder
MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities are still searching for information about the death of Terrance "Terry" Brisk, who was found shot dead in the woods of central Minnesota almost six years ago.The Morrison County Sheriff's Office believes the suspect shot and killed Brisk with his own rifle on Nov. 7, 2016. Evidence suggests that Brisk was shot at close physical range, and officials believe Brisk had interacted with the suspect before his death.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers, and there is a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Brisk's death.
Clearwater Man Dies in Friday Morning Traffic Crash in Stearns County
A local man died in a rollover traffic crash near Clearwater early Friday morning. Stearns County Sheriff’s Department officials report the crash happened around 7:40 AM on Stearns County Road 44, west of 203rd Street East in Lynden Township. The vehicle was believed to have hit a driveway approach...
Sheriff Investigating Suspicious Death Near Brainerd
BRAINERD, Minn. – On Friday the sheriff’s office got a call about Bryce Brogle, 23, who was last seen leaving a home in Center Township north of Brainerd on Wednesday. Brogle had gone missing after going to a storage unit rented by Michael Laflex. As a result of...
Missing 23-year-old found dead, Minnesota man arrested
The body of a 23-year-old man who was reported missing this past week is believed to have been discovered, with authorities under the impression that he was murdered. The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office announced Sunday that the body of Bryce Brogle, 23, has been found. He was reported missing Oct. 28, two days after the reporting party said he left a home in Center Township and had gone to a storage unit that was being rented by another man in Crow Wing County.
Body found days after man reported missing in Crow Wing County
CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities say they believe they found the body of a man who was reported missing just days prior.Bryce Brogle, 23, was last seen Wednesday leaving a residence in Center Township. Brogle had allegedly gone missing after visiting a storage unit rented by another man.The owner of the storage unit was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder after officers recovered a body believed to be Brogle.Charges are pending.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
