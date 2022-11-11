ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Which restaurants in Charleston are open on Thanksgiving?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Are you spending Thanksgiving in Charleston, but hoping to skip the hassle of heading to the grocery store, preparing a menu, and cooking up your own feast for family and friends? Well, you are in luck because many Charleston area restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day, so you and yours can […]
CHARLESTON, SC
eastcoasttraveller.com

King Street In Charleston South Carolina

The upper King neighborhood is one of the most popular in Charleston and easily accessible. It has a rich history and is also home to some of the city's newest restaurants and hotspots. Visitors can spend a day window shopping or spend the night at one of the hot spots.
CHARLESTON, SC
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina

The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Grab your jacket: Cooldown on the way for the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Portions of the Lowcountry will see temperatures fall into the 30s by early Monday morning. A cold front that moved across South Carolina is bringing what may feel like a big drop in temperatures with it. As of Sunday morning, Orangeburg’s temperature had dropped to 48...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Law firm’s donation furthers library food program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library’s Kids Café is a federally funded after-school program that provides snacks and meals for kids. Library officials say their James Island location no longer meets the requirements for this program due to changing demographic data and eligibility requirements. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
Coastal Observer

Townhouse approval no surprise to opponents

Several speakers berated Georgetown County Council for moving forward with a proposal to allow 90 townhouses on a vacant tract in Parkersville before John Burgess got his turn at the podium. “I’m going be as nice as I can,” said Burgess, a long-time resident and leader in the traditionally Black...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

TSA to host hiring event at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a two-day hiring event to fill full- and part-time openings at Charleston International Airport (CHS). During the hiring sessions, interested applicants will learn the duties of a Transportation Security Officer (TSO), and Security Support Assistant (SSA), be provided with application assistance and computer-based testing, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Grassroots group holding talks on flooding, climate change

Groundswell Charleston, a grassroots advocacy group that educates the public on ways to stem flooding, has invited three experts to a Nov. 14 forum on Charleston’s effort to adapt to rising sea levels. Dale Morris, the city’s chief resilience officer, Stephen O’Connell, project manager for the city’s comprehensive integrated...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Portion of Broad St to close in November for repairs

UPDATE: Charleston city officials say the lane closures have been delayed to November 16. — CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Broad Street will be closed in November due to roadwork. According to the City of Charleston, the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street will be closed starting Monday for stormwater pipe repairs. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

Tidal flooding covers Pawleys Island roads as Nicole looms

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — With the possible remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole lurking to the south, Pawleys Island residents are already experiencing tidal flooding. Pawleys Island police posted videos on Twitter showing water across the North Causeway during Thursday morning’s high tide and flooding that occurred Wednesday morning along Myrtle Avenue. “Winds will continue […]
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
live5news.com

Reelected Hanahan mayor talks past, present and future of city

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - After being reelected for another term on Tuesday, Hanahan Mayor Christie Rainwater is already preparing for the next four years. In this year’s election, no opponents ran against Rainwater, which she says was a relief to not sit on the edge of her seat and worry about winning or not.
HANAHAN, SC
beckersasc.com

South Carolina eye center moving to expanded office

EyeCare Physicians & Surgeons in Charleston, S.C., is moving to a new expanded office space, according to a Nov. 11 report from Waterboro Live. The new clinic location will be a shared space with Retina Consultants of Charleston. Physicians Alexander Kent, MD, and Joseph Lally, MD, joined the practice 20...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

‘Lowcountry Pit Crew’ launches with weekend adoption parties

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is holding a special open house event this weekend to help homeless dogs find loving families. The Lowcountry Pit Crew Adoption Party runs Saturday and Sunday and includes fee-waived adoptions with extended hours on Saturday and free Science Diet dog food for a year for the first 50 adopted dogs.
CHARLESTON, SC

