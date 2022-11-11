ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Jim Cramer Says There's Enough Pain in the Market for the Fed to Slow Rate Hikes

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that there's enough pain in the market for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its pace of interest rate hikes. Cramer pointed to the layoffs at Amazon and turmoil in other sectors like crypto and software stocks as examples of the Fed's damage. CNBC's...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider Inflation Outlook, Future Fed Policy

Treasury yields climbed on Monday as markets scanned Federal Reserve speaker remarks and recent U.S. inflation figures for hints about the central bank's policy plans. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was 7 basis points higher at 4.403%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up by 4 basis points at 3.874%, remaining below the key 4% level.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
Stock Futures Rise After Falling Monday, Fading Last Week's Rally

Stock futures were higher Monday evening after ending the day lower, snapping a two-day advance that started when a better-than-expected inflation report stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon ease up on raising interest rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72 points, or 0.18%. S&P...
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Taiwan Semiconductor, Paramount Global and More

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing — Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor jumped 6.4% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it now has a $4.1 billion stake in the company. It's a new position for Buffett's firm. Paramount Global — Shares of Paramount Global...
Here's Why It May Take a While for Housing Inflation to Cool Off

The consumer price index reading for October was cooler than expected, fueling hope that inflation may further ease in coming months. However, housing may dampen improvement due to a lag effect related to rent and home prices. Shelter is the biggest part of consumers' budgets and accounts for a third...

