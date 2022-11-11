Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Says There's Enough Pain in the Market for the Fed to Slow Rate Hikes
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that there's enough pain in the market for the Federal Reserve to consider easing its pace of interest rate hikes. Cramer pointed to the layoffs at Amazon and turmoil in other sectors like crypto and software stocks as examples of the Fed's damage. CNBC's...
Treasury Yields Rise as Investors Consider Inflation Outlook, Future Fed Policy
Treasury yields climbed on Monday as markets scanned Federal Reserve speaker remarks and recent U.S. inflation figures for hints about the central bank's policy plans. The yield on the policy-sensitive 2-year Treasury was 7 basis points higher at 4.403%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was last up by 4 basis points at 3.874%, remaining below the key 4% level.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oatly, Amazon, Hasbro and More
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Oatly – Shares of the oat-based drinks maker tumbled 12.65% after the company reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and revenue that fell short of consensus. Oatly cited China Covid restrictions, production challenges and a stronger U.S. dollar for the weakness in its performance.
Stock Futures Rise After Falling Monday, Fading Last Week's Rally
Stock futures were higher Monday evening after ending the day lower, snapping a two-day advance that started when a better-than-expected inflation report stoked hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon ease up on raising interest rates. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 72 points, or 0.18%. S&P...
Binance Is Seeing a Slight Increase in Withdrawals But Otherwise It's ‘Business as Usual,' CEO Says
Binance has seen a "slight increase in withdrawals," said CEO Changpeng Zhao Monday, but he added this was in line with typical activity during times of declines in the crypto market. FTX entered bankruptcy on Friday after facing a liquidity crunch as investors fled over concerns about its financial health.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Stocks are coming off a strong week, thanks in large part to a cooler-than-expected inflation reading that prompted hopes of lighter rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 had its best week since June, while the Nasdaq had its best frame since March. Even with the Democrats holding the Senate (more on that below) there is still strong potential for the GOP to win the House and usher in gridlock in Washington, which would likely limit new regulations and tax increases. Still, Fed officials are cautioning that it could take a while for the central bank to bring inflation to heel. "Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a ways out there," Fed Governor Christopher Waller said Sunday. Read live market updates here.
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Taiwan Semiconductor, Paramount Global and More
Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing — Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor jumped 6.4% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said it now has a $4.1 billion stake in the company. It's a new position for Buffett's firm. Paramount Global — Shares of Paramount Global...
Bezos Urges Consumers and Business Owners to Reduce Risk in the Face of a Likely Recession
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos once again warned of the challenges of an economic recession. He urged consumers and small business owners to reduce their risk by holding cash and delaying big purchases. Many executives have recently warned of difficult economic times ahead, with a fresh wave of layoffs and cost...
Crypto.com CEO Downplays FTX Contagion Fears, Says He'll Prove Naysayers Wrong as Withdrawals Rise
Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said his firm had a "tremendously strong balance sheet" and wasn't engaged in the kinds of practices that caused FTX's collapse. "We never engage as a company in any irresponsible lending practices, we never took any third-party risks," Marszalek said in an "ask me anything" on YouTube.
Here's Why It May Take a While for Housing Inflation to Cool Off
The consumer price index reading for October was cooler than expected, fueling hope that inflation may further ease in coming months. However, housing may dampen improvement due to a lag effect related to rent and home prices. Shelter is the biggest part of consumers' budgets and accounts for a third...
Musk Tells Twitter Employees They Can Still Receive Stock Even Though the Company Is Private
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told employees Monday they can receive stock and options as part of an "ongoing compensation plan" even though the company is now private, according to an internal memo viewed by CNBC. Musk told Twitter employees that "exceptional amounts" of shares will be granted for "exceptional...
FTX Says It's Removing Trading and Withdrawals, Moving Digital Assets to a Cold Wallet After a $477 Million Suspected Hack
The new FTX CEO says the bankrupt crypto exchange is "in the process of removing trading and withdrawal functionality" and it is "moving as many digital assets as can be identified to a new cold wallet custodian," according to a statement tweeted by the company's general counsel. The announcement comes...
