Henry Cejudo responds after Aljamain Sterling says he prefers “money fight” with Sean O’Malley next: “You want Suga Sean O’Methly because the only thing he can wrestle with is his sexuality”

Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson’s death caused by organ failure due to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson, a former two-time UFC title challenger, died Sunday at the tender age of 38. BJPENN.com confirmed the tragic news from sources close to Johnson’s family. It was just two weeks ago that Dominance MMA Manager Ali Abdelaziz requested that MMA fans say a prayer...
Floyd Mayweather stops YouTuber Deji Olatunji in exhibition fight (Video)
Floyd Mayweather was in action for another exhibition bout on November 13 in Dubai. Deji Olatunji, Mayweather’s opponent, was coming off a pro boxing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey back in August. Olatunji didn’t stand much of a chance against a pro boxing Hall of Famer, however. Mayweather hurt Olatunji with a left uppercut in the sixth round and the referee had seen enough following a barrage of punches. As expected, this was a one-sided affair.
Jon Jones reacts after Dominick Reyes suffers nasty knockout loss at UFC 281
Jon Jones was quick to react after his former opponent Dominick Reyes suffered a brutal knockout loss at last night’s UFC 281 event. Jones (26-1 MMA) and Reyes (12-4 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Bones’ defeating ‘The Devastator’ in a highly competitive light heavyweight title fight at UFC 247. Although Jones was awarded the unanimous decision victory, many fans and analysts had scored the bout in favor of Reyes.
Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has passed away at age 38, the MMA community reacts
Former UFC title challenger Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson has passed away at the tender age of 38. It was late last month that MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz asked everyone to say a prayer for Johnson during an interview with ESPN. “Rumble, he’s going through some health problems right now....
Israel Adesanya reacts following TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 281: “Bring back Steve Mazzagatti”
Israel Adesanya is no longer the UFC Middleweight Champion and he’s reacted to his TKO loss. Adesanya fought Alex Pereira for a third time in the main event of UFC 281. “The Last Stylebender” suffered two losses to Pereira in kickboxing, one of which was via brutal knockout. This go-around, Adesanya looked on his way to a tough, but unanimous decision win. That’s when Pereira turned up the heat in the final round and scored the TKO finish.
Pros react after Alex Pereira stops Israel Adesanya at UFC 281
Tonight’s UFC 281 event was headlined by a middleweight title fight featuring Israel Adesanya taking on Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Pereira (7-1 MMA) of course had a highly publicized history, with ‘Poatan’ defeating ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions under the Glory kickboxing banner. Israel...
UFC 281 Results: Dustin Poirier stops Michael Chandler (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 main card features a key lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Poirier (28-7 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Charles Oliveira in a fight for the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 269. Prior to that setback, ‘The Diamond’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, which included two TKO victories over Conor McGregor.
UFC 281: ‘Adesanya vs. Pereira’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to New York for tonight’s UFC 281 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. Adesanya (23-1 MMA) and Pereira (6-1 MMA) of course have a history, with ‘Poatan’ having defeated ‘Stylebender’ on two occasions in the Glory kickboxing ring.
Francis Ngannou provides grim update on potential UFC return: “This contract situation hasn’t been sorted”
Francis Ngannou has provided a grim update on his potential UFC return. The last time Ngannou (17-3 MMA) fought in the Octagon was this past January at UFC 270 where he defeated Ciryl Gane (11-1 MMA) via unanimous decision. Prior to the victory, the champ had suffered an MCL tear and partial ACL tear in training, but bound and determined, he proceeded to fight and defeat Gane.
Gilbert Burns blasts Jorge Masvidal, claims he turned him down three times: “I guess the B from his BMF belt doesn’t stand for bad”
Gilbert Burns has taken a shot at Jorge Masvidal. Burns and Masvidal have been eyeing one another and it seemed as though the pair were on a collision course. Masvidal even went as far as to say that he would be willing to go to Brazil in January to face Burns.
UFC 281 Results: Weili Zhang stops Carla Esparza in Round 2 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC 281 event is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring Carla Esparza taking on Weili Zhang. Esparza (19-7 MMA) recaptured the 115lbs title at May’s UFC 274 event, scoring a split-decision win over Rose Namajunas. That victory served as ‘The Cookie Monster’s’ sixth in a row, a streak which has seen her defeat the likes of Yan Xiaonan, Marina Rodriguez, Michelle Waterson and Alexa Grasso.
UFC 281 Bonus Report: Poirier vs. Chandler earns ‘FOTN’ honors
The Octagon returned to New York for tonight’s UFC 281 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira. Tonight’s highly anticipated middleweight title fight resulted in a shocking fifth-round come from behind victory for the challenger in Alex Pereira. ‘Poatan’ was down on the scorecards headed into the final round but wound up landing a late flurry that prompted the referee to step in and stop the fight. It was an unbelievable finish to an amazing fight card.
Carla Esparza issues statement following title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza has issued a statement following her title loss to Weili Zhang at UFC 281. UFC 281 saw Carla Esparza (20-7 MMA) get in the Octagon with Weili Zhang (23-3 MMA) in the women’s strawweight co-main event which took place at Madison Square Garden in New York City this past Saturday night, November 12th.
Erin Blanchfield admits she didn’t expect Molly McCann to tap at UFC 281, offers predictions for 2023: “I was definitely prepared to dislocate her arm”
UFC women’s flyweight Erin Blanchfield believes she’ll be facing top contenders soon. ‘Cold Blooded’ returned to the octagon last Saturday at UFC 281 in New York City. Standing opposite the rising contender was fan-favorite Molly McCann. ‘Meatball’ was riding a three-fight winning streak, with two brutal knockouts coming in.
Israel Adesanya explains disappointment with referee stoppage in Alex Pereira title fight at UFC 281: “You’ve seen where I can go to”
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya wasn’t a big fan of his stoppage loss. Last Saturday, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returned to the octagon to headline UFC 281. Standing opposite the-then champion was his longtime foe, Alex Pereira. The Brazilian famously defeated Adesanya twice in their days as kickboxers.
Israel Adesanya says he had to address “some medical stuff” following UFC 281 title loss: “Even stuff people make fun of me for”
Israel Adesanya says he has to address ‘some medical stuff’ following his UFC 281 title loss. UFC 281 took place this past Saturday, November 12th at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The main event featured a title match between Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) and Alex Pereira...
Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis forced to be separated outside of Madison Square Garden (Video)
Nate Diaz and Dillon Danis were involved in an altercation following UFC 281. The event was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City and both men were in attendance. A slap was thrown by Diaz, but not aimed at Danis in the video (via MMAJunkie) below. The Stockton native later threw a drink in the vicinity of Danis’ entourage.
Dominick Reyes issues statement following brutal KO loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281
Dominick Reyes has spoken out after suffering a scary knockout loss to Ryan Spann at UFC 281. Reyes and Spann collided inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. This one didn’t last as Spann landed a left jab that shut Reyes’ lights off in the opening frame. It is Reyes’ fourth loss in a row. He has now been knocked out or TKO’d in his last three outings.
Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281 (Video)
Watch Robert Whittaker’s live reaction to Alex Pereira defeating Israel Adesanya at UFC 281. It was quite the weekend, as Saturday night saw Alex Pereira (7-1 MMA) defeat and take the title from Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) in the middleweight main event. It was Pereira who stopped Adesanya via TKO at 2 minutes, 1 second into the fifth and final round at Madison Square Garden. ‘Poatan’ is now the middleweight champion after only four fights under the UFC banner.
Michael Chandler has his sights set on Conor McGregor following UFC 281 loss: “I am the biggest fight that he could take”
Michael Chandler has his sights set on welcoming Conor McGregor back to the Octagon following his UFC 281 defeat to Dustin Poirier. Chandler and Poirier had Madison Square Garden on their feet as excepted at UFC 281.The veterans wasted no time in slugging it out. Since joining the UFC in...
