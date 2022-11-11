Extra Effort: IVC’s Olivia Thompson Makes a Difference Behind The Scenes

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — She’s the one in the background.

And Olivia Thompson likes that.

She’s the libero, No. 11 in the back row, quietly doing her job for the state bound IVC volleyball team.

“I may not be the one getting the big kills but I’m able to support my team,” Thompson said. “Do the background stuff and keep us moving forward.”

The senior is a National Honor Society member, who volunteers with food drives, bake sales and other ways through the IVC Junior Optimistic Initiative (JOI) club.

And she carries a 3.99 grade point average.

“Olivia is super smart, scary smart,” said OVC volleyball coach Troy Webb. “She’s an extremely driven young lady.”

IVC makes its first ever appearance at state Friday at noon. IVC plays Genoa-Kingston at CEFCU arena in class 2A volleyball state semifinals.

she’s proud to be a part of this history-making team but also excited about what she’s doing as volunteer.

“It’s really great to have these opportunities at IVC in order to give back to the community. I love to share what I can in order to give back to the community,” said Thompson. “I love to take a little time and make someone else’s day.”

Thompson doesn’t mind playing in the back row on the volleyball floor, letting players like all-state star Kenna Wollard grab the spotlight. She doesn’t mind being in the background when it comes to her volunteer work.

Olivia Thompson just wants to make a difference at IVC.

“I love being able to do unnoticed things,” said Thompson. “Being able to help out in ways that matter rather than ways that get recognition all the time.”

