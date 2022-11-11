ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Celebrates Grand Opening of Wellness & Opportunity Center in Manchester

By AmeriHealth Caritas NH
manchesterinklink.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester’s Hitchcock wins Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) honored prominent Manchester businessman and entrepreneur Jeremy Hitchcock with the Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award for his leadership and support of New Hampshire’s community colleges. On November 3, surrounded by a large gathering of business, civic, political leaders and friends, the former chairman of the CCSNH board was recognized at a celebration at Manchester Community College.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Keene Hannaford recalls certain ground beef sold Saturday

KEENE, N.H. — Certain store-brand ground beef sold from a Keene Hannaford is being recalled because it may contain foreign material. The grocery store is recalling Hannaford brand 80% and 85% ground beef bought on Saturday between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. with a sell-by date of Nov. 15. The recall only applies to the Hannaford at 481 West Street in Keene.
KEENE, NH
manchesterinklink.com

The Soapbox: There are so many in need of a Housing Resource Center

Stand up. Speak up. It’s Your Turn. Amidst all that is happening in the city of Manchester with concern to the housing crisis that is affecting many people in this community, the vulnerable of this city suffered another vital loss that did not have a flashy sign, did not attract oodles of donors, but had within it a group of people who had the time for them; The time to sit with them to discuss their everyday struggles and lend an ear, or words of encouragement when it was needed to help them with their next step.
MANCHESTER, NH
NECN

These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US

Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
BOXFORD, MA
102.9 WBLM

Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant

Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
MASON, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Work Currently Underway To Build New Apartment Complex In Manchester

Work is currently underway to build a new 250-unit apartment complex in Manchester. The complex will be located on Canal Street and replace several brick buildings that crews began demolishing back in September. An official groundbreaking for the project happened yesterday and Mayor Joyce Craig believes these apartments will help ease the city’s current housing shortage. The complex is expected to be open sometime in 2024.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans

DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
DANVERS, MA
Q97.9

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
manchesterinklink.com

4-story Trinity High proposal gets zoning variances for expansion

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a set of variances to needed to allow a 19,000 square foot expansion and renovation of Trinity High School. Representatives of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester, also known as the Diocese of Manchester, requested...
MANCHESTER, NH
Q97.9

Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads

Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
BERWICK, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting that left woman hospitalized

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Manchester Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized Saturday. According to the Manchester Police Department, officers responding to South Willow Street for a report of shots fired arrived around midnight to find a woman who had been shot in the arm. The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
nbcboston.com

Woman Shot Near CVS in Manchester, NH

A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot overnight near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said. Manchester police were called to the CVS located at 788 South Willow Street around midnight for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found the woman, who had been shot in the arm, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy