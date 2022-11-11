AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Celebrates Grand Opening of Wellness & Opportunity Center in Manchester

Read full article on original website
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester’s Hitchcock wins Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH) honored prominent Manchester businessman and entrepreneur Jeremy Hitchcock with the Walter R. Peterson Education and Public Service Award for his leadership and support of New Hampshire’s community colleges. On November 3, surrounded by a large gathering of business, civic, political leaders and friends, the former chairman of the CCSNH board was recognized at a celebration at Manchester Community College.
WMUR.com
Keene Hannaford recalls certain ground beef sold Saturday
KEENE, N.H. — Certain store-brand ground beef sold from a Keene Hannaford is being recalled because it may contain foreign material. The grocery store is recalling Hannaford brand 80% and 85% ground beef bought on Saturday between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. with a sell-by date of Nov. 15. The recall only applies to the Hannaford at 481 West Street in Keene.
manchesterinklink.com
Ray and Roy earning awards at annual NH Lodging and Restaurant Association dinner
CONCORD, N.H. – There will be two Manchester restaurant professionals being honored when the New Hampshire Lodging and Restaurant Association (NHLRA) holds its annual awards dinner on Nov. 14. Kim Roy will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award for her work at what is now the DoubleTree by Hilton...
manchesterinklink.com
The Soapbox: There are so many in need of a Housing Resource Center
Stand up. Speak up. It’s Your Turn. Amidst all that is happening in the city of Manchester with concern to the housing crisis that is affecting many people in this community, the vulnerable of this city suffered another vital loss that did not have a flashy sign, did not attract oodles of donors, but had within it a group of people who had the time for them; The time to sit with them to discuss their everyday struggles and lend an ear, or words of encouragement when it was needed to help them with their next step.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
NECN
These New England Cities Are Among the Rattiest in the US
Rats have been a rising problem in New England cities and some have been named among the most rat-infested cities in the country. Boston; Hartford; Portland, Maine; and Burlington, Vermont, were the cities in New England included in the top 50 for 2022. Chicago, New York City and Los Angeles topped the list.
Popular Kelly’s Roast Beef Just Launched Its First-Ever Shop in New Hampshire
Many people in Salem, New Hampshire, and the surrounding areas are doing their happy dance right now. That's because Kelly's Roast Beef is finally open in Salem, New Hampshire. The franchise is at 181 South Broadway, which was formerly Burger King. There are so many people excited about this Boston-based...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
WMUR.com
Hearing held on emergency suspension of Concord nursing home administrator
CONCORD, N.H. — The administrator of a Concord nursing home is waiting to learn if he'll get his license back after it was suspended. The suspension happened after three of his patients were rushed to the hospital. The state's board of nursing home administrators held a hearing on the...
Grandmother’s House From ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ Is Based on This Quaint New Hampshire Restaurant
Who knew that when you travel over the river and through the woods to grandmother's house you'd land in Mason, New Hampshire?. It's the Souhegan River by the way that you travel next to as you drive along winding roads to this little town with just over 1,0000 residents according to New England Today. Mason is around 40 minutes west of Nashua just over the Massachusetts state line in New Hampshire; and that's where you'll find the house, now restaurant, that was used in the illustrations for the 1948 edition of Little Red Riding Hood.
thepulseofnh.com
Work Currently Underway To Build New Apartment Complex In Manchester
Work is currently underway to build a new 250-unit apartment complex in Manchester. The complex will be located on Canal Street and replace several brick buildings that crews began demolishing back in September. An official groundbreaking for the project happened yesterday and Mayor Joyce Craig believes these apartments will help ease the city’s current housing shortage. The complex is expected to be open sometime in 2024.
WCVB
Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans
DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
Largest Outdoor Sculpture Park in New England is on Big Bear Mountain in New Hampshire
Open year round so you can enjoy crisp fall days, snow shoeing in the winter, vibrant spring walks, and adventurous summer outings, the Andres Institute of Art is free and open daily from dawn to dusk. It's just over the Massachusetts line in Brookline, New Hampshire about 25 minutes west of Nashua, New Hampshire.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire farm on track to sell same amount of turkeys as last year despite price increases
HAMPTON, N.H. — There are 11 days until Thanksgiving and this year's main dish will be more expensive. According to the Farm Bureau Association, the average price for a 16-pound turkey is just under $24, which is up 24% from last year. Steve Hurd, who runs Hurd Farms in...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in Massachusetts Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in the Whole State
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
manchesterinklink.com
4-story Trinity High proposal gets zoning variances for expansion
MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Thursday night, the Manchester Zoning Board of Adjustment (ZBA) granted a set of variances to needed to allow a 19,000 square foot expansion and renovation of Trinity High School. Representatives of the Roman Catholic Bishop of Manchester, also known as the Diocese of Manchester, requested...
Berwick Maine Mom Goes Viral Warning About the Dangers of Water Beads
Water beads are growing in popularity because they do grow - and that's the danger. Folichia Mitchell's 9-month-old daughter in Berwick, ended up in the ICU after swallowing just one water bead that was her brother's. They had no idea what had happened before getting her to Maine Medical Center in Portland. It had been two days and her daughter wasn't eating. According to WMTW, the bead, which grows in water, had done just that in her small intestine blocking it. Her gut-wrenching TikTok has had over 2 million views.
Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting that left woman hospitalized
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Manchester Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized Saturday. According to the Manchester Police Department, officers responding to South Willow Street for a report of shots fired arrived around midnight to find a woman who had been shot in the arm. The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
nbcboston.com
Woman Shot Near CVS in Manchester, NH
A woman was taken to the hospital Sunday after being shot overnight near a CVS store in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said. Manchester police were called to the CVS located at 788 South Willow Street around midnight for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found the woman, who had been shot in the arm, with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Comments / 2