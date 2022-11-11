AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Celebrates Grand Opening of Wellness & Opportunity Center in Manchester

Stand up. Speak up. It’s Your Turn. Amidst all that is happening in the city of Manchester with concern to the housing crisis that is affecting many people in this community, the vulnerable of this city suffered another vital loss that did not have a flashy sign, did not attract oodles of donors, but had within it a group of people who had the time for them; The time to sit with them to discuss their everyday struggles and lend an ear, or words of encouragement when it was needed to help them with their next step.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO