Read full article on original website
Related
utc.edu
Sibling rivalry: Sister and brother have pushed each other to excellence
Sherreda Peggs knew just what she had to do after her brother, Cinque, announced he was the salutatorian at their high school: She had to be valedictorian. The siblings, who played all manner of sports—even donning heavy coats in late fall to crash through the leaves in games of rugby at their Jackson, Tennessee, home—lovingly trash-talked each other throughout their childhoods. It continues today at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where Cinque is a senior and Sherreda a junior.
wuot.org
After decades of neglect, Jackson's Black business district is coming back to life
Shalina Chatlani is the 2018-19 Emerging Voices Fellow. Previously she was the associate editor for Education Dive, a contributing reporter for The Rio Times in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, and an intern for Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Shalina graduated from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service with an undergraduate degree in Science, Technology and International Affairs and later graduated from Georgetown's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences with a master's degree in Communication, Culture and Technology. Shalina is a fan of live music, outer space discussions and southern literature.
WBBJ
November Adult programs at Jackson Madison County Library
The Jackson-Madison County Library has a variety of programs for the adults to enjoy this November. NaNoWriMo Write-In November 19, Join other authors who are participating in National Novel Writing Month. BookTok Book Talks (New Program) November 22 at 6:00 pm at Starbucks, 2034 N. Highland Ave. Game Nights. Every...
Nearly 100 cars broken into in Arlington, Lakeland, Cordova areas within 2 days
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 100 car theft and vandalism incidents were reported within two days in the Arlington, Lakeland, and Cordova areas earlier this month. Shelby County deputies have arrested 19-year-old Keshawn Ayers and two 17-year-old juveniles in connection with the crimes. Deputies say 94 vandalism and theft incidents were reported on the nights of […]
radionwtn.com
McKenzie Couple Launches Mobile Pet Wants Business
McKenzie, Tenn.–Jeff and April Wilson have announced they are serving their hometown of McKenzie and surrounding area through the launch of their premium, fresh pet food and supplies company, Pet Wants Jackson. Pet Wants Jackson is a mobile business with convenient delivery services throughout most of Northwest Tennessee. The...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 11/10/22 – 11/14/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/10/22 and 7 a.m. on 11/14/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Cold Rain, Wintry Mix or Snow All Possible Saturday Morning
A big time cold front will move through West Tennessee Friday evening and temperatures will plummet into Saturday morning. A cold rain will show up after midnight and try to transition to a wintry mix or possibly some light snow around sunrise. The further north you are, they more likely you will see snow. The further south of Jackson, the more likely you will just get a cold rain. Regardless we are not expecting snow accumulations but the forecast all hangs around a temperature difference of a couple degrees as the showers move through. There are more chances for showers including maybe wintry mix concerns into next week as well. We will sort it all out for you and have the latest forecast here.
Comments / 0