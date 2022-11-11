ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KING 5

Freshman Menifield leads Washington over North Florida 75-67

SEATTLE (AP) — True freshman Keyon Menifield made the most of his first collegiate start, scoring 21 points to help rally the Washington Huskies to a 75-67 victory over North Florida on Friday night. Menifield got the start after early-season injuries left Washington (2-0) missing starters Keion Brooks Jr....
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Fans describe unforgettable experience at Seahawks game in Munich

MUNICH, Germany — On game day, we like to root for our hometown heroes, but when your hometown is half a world away, you get all kinds of fans. Outside Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, fans gathered more than five hours before the Seahawks and Buccaneers Sunday match-up to soak it all in. Many traveled from America to be here. But European NFL fans had an impressive showing at the league's first-ever regular season game in Germany.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game

MUNICH (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Winnipeg Jets defeat Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime

SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2. Scheifele’s goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period. Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler forced overtime with 3.9...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

RSV case surge putting Washington pediatric hospitals in 'crisis'

SEATTLE — As parents plan for holiday travel and gatherings, Washington state pediatric hospitals are navigating capacity and staffing issues that are putting significant strain on providers. Facilities around the state are operating at 100% capacity on a regular basis, with some, like Seattle Children's, facing 300% capacity in...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

2022 MLB awards: Julio Rodriguez named AL Rookie of the Year

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on Julio Rodriguez winning Baseball America's Rookie of the Year originally aired September 26, 2022. To no surprise to most baseball fans around the country, Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was named the 2022 American League (AL) Rookie of the Year on Monday afternoon.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho

CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
MOSCOW, ID
KING 5

Road rage incidents rising across western Washington

WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
KING COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Workers on H-1B visas face challenges after recent tech layoffs

SEATTLE — For immigrant workers impacted by the tech layoffs, time is of the essence. Workers on a H-1B visa have 60 days to find another job or leave the country. “Nobody is getting a new job in 60 days," said Graham & Walker Managing Director, Leslie Feinzaig. "That is by far the most vulnerable population in this entire equation."
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

SR 18 reopens between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Rd Southeast

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — All lanes of State Route 18 (SR 18) between the Interstate 90 interchange and Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast have reopened Wednesday morning after multiple collisions and a vehicle fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Both directions of the roadway were blocked for about...
ISSAQUAH, WA
