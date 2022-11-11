Read full article on original website
Freshman Menifield leads Washington over North Florida 75-67
SEATTLE (AP) — True freshman Keyon Menifield made the most of his first collegiate start, scoring 21 points to help rally the Washington Huskies to a 75-67 victory over North Florida on Friday night. Menifield got the start after early-season injuries left Washington (2-0) missing starters Keion Brooks Jr....
Fans describe unforgettable experience at Seahawks game in Munich
MUNICH, Germany — On game day, we like to root for our hometown heroes, but when your hometown is half a world away, you get all kinds of fans. Outside Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, fans gathered more than five hours before the Seahawks and Buccaneers Sunday match-up to soak it all in. Many traveled from America to be here. But European NFL fans had an impressive showing at the league's first-ever regular season game in Germany.
Bucs, Seahawks praise 'electric' atmosphere at Munich game
MUNICH (AP) — Even in defeat, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll could recognize the special experience of participating in the NFL's first regular-season game in Germany. Seattle and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a Bavarian welcome both in the days leading up to the game and during it, highlighted by an energetic capacity crowd of 69,811 at Allianz Arena singing together in the final minutes of the game and afterward.
Over 40,000 neighborhoods have racist restrictions, UW researchers estimate
SEATTLE, Wash. — George Carter moved to Seattle from Mississippi in the 1970s to get away from the racism he felt growing up as a Black man. ”You can’t drink out of the fountain… go to the back door to buy your food,” said Carter. But...
Winnipeg Jets defeat Seattle Kraken 3-2 in overtime
SEATTLE (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored 54 seconds into overtime on Sunday night, capping a dramatic comeback as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Seattle Kraken, 3-2. Scheifele’s goal was his second of the night. He also scored in the second period. Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler forced overtime with 3.9...
3 takeaways from Seahawks' disappointing loss to Buccaneers in Munich
MUNICH, Germany — As the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Early Sunday morning, it was the Seahawks' four-game winning streak that reached its conclusion, as Seattle lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL's first-ever regular-season game in Germany. Following the trip...
NFL hopes to make a splash in Bavaria with Seahawks, Tampa Bay game
MUNICH, Germany — As the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash on the football field in Munich Germany, a culture clash of a different sort is happening on the streets of this Bavarian city. In a public square called Odeonsplatz, shadowed by centuries-old churches and museums, the NFL...
RSV case surge putting Washington pediatric hospitals in 'crisis'
SEATTLE — As parents plan for holiday travel and gatherings, Washington state pediatric hospitals are navigating capacity and staffing issues that are putting significant strain on providers. Facilities around the state are operating at 100% capacity on a regular basis, with some, like Seattle Children's, facing 300% capacity in...
2022 MLB awards: Julio Rodriguez named AL Rookie of the Year
SEATTLE — Editor's note: The above video on Julio Rodriguez winning Baseball America's Rookie of the Year originally aired September 26, 2022. To no surprise to most baseball fans around the country, Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez was named the 2022 American League (AL) Rookie of the Year on Monday afternoon.
Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
'Super pod' of orcas spotted four days in a row in western Washington
SEATTLE — The orca pods are showing off in western Washington this week. Thursday marked four days in a row that a “super pod” of orcas was spotted. It even delayed a couple of ferries between Seattle and Vashon Island. A super pod happens when the J,...
Road rage incidents rising across western Washington
WASHINGTON, USA — Road rage incidents have been increasing in Western Washington over the past few years. On Friday, a nine-year-old boy was shot in Renton and less than a month ago, a 24-year-old woman was shot and killed in a road rage incident in Skykomish. Law enforcement officials...
Students plan city-wide walkout after shooting at Ingraham High School in Seattle
SEATTLE — Students at Ingraham High School describe the moments the school went on lockdown during Tuesday’s shooting. “We hid in the corner. My friend was on crutches so I was carrying her bag because she was scared she couldn't run,” said Katie Strausz-Clark, a senior at Ingraham High School.
Workers on H-1B visas face challenges after recent tech layoffs
SEATTLE — For immigrant workers impacted by the tech layoffs, time is of the essence. Workers on a H-1B visa have 60 days to find another job or leave the country. “Nobody is getting a new job in 60 days," said Graham & Walker Managing Director, Leslie Feinzaig. "That is by far the most vulnerable population in this entire equation."
Northwest Harvest partners with farmers across the state to feed those in need
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — The SODO Community Market is one of the more visible symbols of the work Northwest Harvest does to reduce food insecurity across Washington state. Much of the fresh fruits and vegetables they supply are grown by farmers across the state, harvested, and delivered to Seattle.
100-year-old veteran celebrates Veterans Day by thanking others for their service
OLYMPIA, Wash. — An Army veteran who served her country in three wars spent Veterans Day thanking others for their service. “Thank you for all you did,” retired Army Lt. Col. Barbara Nichols said during a Vietnam veterans event at the state Capitol Friday. Nichols, who turned 100...
Ingraham High School students protest gun violence at City Hall
SEATTLE — Less than a week after a deadly school shooting, students at Ingraham High School in north Seattle returned to the classroom Monday. However, many of them walked out to speak out against gun violence. "Being back on school campus is just heartbreaking, and it's scary too," said...
West Seattle businesses awaiting comeback nearly two months after bridge reopening
SEATTLE — The West Seattle Bridge reopened in September after more than two years of being closed to drivers for repairs. Many West Seattle business owners hoped the Sept. 18 reopening would draw in new waves of customers. Business owners like, Philp Sudore, who owns The Spot, an eclectic...
SR 18 reopens between I-90 and Issaquah-Hobart Rd Southeast
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — All lanes of State Route 18 (SR 18) between the Interstate 90 interchange and Issaquah-Hobart Road Southeast have reopened Wednesday morning after multiple collisions and a vehicle fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Both directions of the roadway were blocked for about...
'It really saved my life': Program finds housing for thousands in Seattle experiencing homelessness
SEATTLE — A partnership that combines Zillow-powered technology and the work of Housing Connector, a non-profit organization, has helped find homes for more than 3,700 people experiencing homelessness, according to Zillow. The program that launched in Seattle in 2019 continues to expand. Charlie Spencer of Redmond is one of...
