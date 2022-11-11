Read full article on original website
Troopers seize illicit narcotics and arrest lower 48 drug dealers in Fairbanks
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Three men from Arizona were arrested in Fairbanks for trafficking narcotics from the lower 48 to Interior Alaska on Wednesday, November 10. According to the Alaska State Troopers (AST), more than 4,100 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were seized. Troopers also confiscated 88 grams of heroin...
Fairbanks man charged with 1st Degree Murder in Washington Drive homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) has reported a homicide that took place early this morning in the neighborhood of Washington Drive in Fairbanks. Around 2 a.m., Monday morning, a caller alerted the Fairbanks Communications Center stating that they had heard gunshots coming from a neighbor’s house, then witnessed a man walk out of the residence and throw a gun on the ground, according to a FPD press release.
Teen dead after house fire in North Pole
NORTH POLE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen is dead after a house fire in North Pole on Tuesday afternoon, according to a dispatch from the Alaska Division of Fire and Life Safety. At 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, North Star Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called to a fire at a two-story home in North Pole.
Ex-airman gets 30 months in Eielson, JBER contracting bribery case
A former airman has been sentenced to more than two years in prison, after taking bribes for bidding information on contracts at Alaska’s U.S. Air Force bases. The federal Department of Justice announced the 30-month sentence for 33-year-old Brian Lowell Nash II on Wednesday. Nash was a senior enlisted...
Young woman found deceased in accidental fire
North Pole, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday afternoon, the North Star Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a residential structure fire in North Pole. Crews found the 2-story single-family residence moderately involved around 12:55 p.m. While fire suppression efforts were underway, additional crews made entry into the structure and...
Active shooter response exercise put on by UAF
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The University of Alaska Fairbanks (UAF) held an active shooter response exercise in the Akafosu Building on Nov. 9. This training let first responders enhance their response skills in the event they should ever face such a threat. As the pandemic continues to wind down, many...
Festival Fairbanks hosts Veterans Day event at Westmark Hotel
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Friday, November 11 is Veteran’s Day in the United States, a holiday honoring those who have served in the U.S. military. Known as Armistice Day until 1954, the day marks the armistice and ceasefire between allied forces and Germany in 1918, ending World War I.
Fairbanks School District and ESSA announce impasse in contract negotiations
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Fairbanks North Star Borough School District and the Education Support Staff Association, a union which represents 750 district employees, have announced an impasse in contract negotiations. In a joint press release on Monday, November 7, the two groups agreed that the situation needs a mediator...
Activists blockade road leading to Nenana-area agricultural project
Activists blocked a road leading into the Nenana Totchaket Agricultural Project for two days last week. Members of Alaska-based Native Movement set up the blockade after work began on a road leading into the agricultural project, located just west of Nenana, in the Interior. The activists want state officials to reconsider their plans for both the road and agriculture project.
A man is dead after routine traffic stop
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
