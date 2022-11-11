Read full article on original website
Michael Andrus
3d ago
You people voted for Democrats who allow Biden to keep the borders open letting this poison into our country and now your complaining, this is your fault
15
rdavis
3d ago
Those who voted Democrat, quit complaining. Funny nothing was mentioned about this crisis prior to the election. Thanks media!
5
Lynn Hanks
3d ago
yup, just keep the borders open for the drugs, and drug cartel. The dems are doing nothing....they are set on ruining USA 🇺🇸.
5
WMUR.com
No pediatric ICU beds available in New Hampshire as RSV cases surge in children
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — There were no pediatric intensive care unit beds available in New Hampshire on Monday amid a surge in respiratory illnesses in children. Officials at facilities such as Portsmouth Regional Hospital and Exeter Hospital said they can treat many children in the emergency department and send them home. But for the very young who get very sick, it can mean waiting for several hours for a pediatric ICU bed to open up somewhere in New England.
Charlestown man arrested on Fentanyl charges after four overdose in Hyde Park
A Charlestown man is facing charges related to trafficking Fentanyl after four individuals overdosed Sunday morning. Gilbert Eatherton, 22, was arrested Sunday after police treated multiple overdose victims at a Hyde Park home and found Eatherton’s fanny pack containing the drug at the scene. According to Boston police, officers...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu says midterm election results showed voters wanted to veer away from extremism
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu said Americans used the midterms as a way to fix the extremism the country faces. During an appearance on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, the governor emphasized that we are all fighting the same fight. >> Full New Hampshire election results. Now that...
WMUR.com
With recounts underway in evenly divided NH House, one seat switches sides
CONCORD, N.H. — Control of the New Hampshire House of Representatives is still up for grabs as recounts of nearly two dozen races got underway Monday. Tuesday's election left the 400-member House as close to evenly divided as it has ever been in the modern era, with Republicans clinging to a majority of just three seats.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts convicted felon sentenced to prison after illegally dealing 14 firearms
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced to prison for the unlawful possession of firearms stemming from his illegal dealing of rifles and handguns. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 36-year-old John H. Morales of Lawrence, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf, to 70 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. On April 7, 2021, Morales pleaded guilty to two counts of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.
Man who stole Amazon truck leads police on chase through multiple New Hampshire towns
A shipment of Amazon packages ended with a booking Sunday afternoon. According to New Hampshire state police, officers arrested a man who led police on a car chase through multiple towns after stealing an Amazon delivery truck Sunday afternoon. According to NHSP, Richard Royea, 40, stole the Amazon delivery truck...
Can You Guess the Longest River in New Hampshire?
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services? That's a whole. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky when it comes to the gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
These Single Words Will Annoy Someone from New Hampshire Instantly
Being from New Hampshire, or having lived in the Granite State for an extended period of time, is like being a member of a very exclusive club. It's a club where you choose to freeze your nether regions off for 6 months out of the year, and also pronounce some words funny! But the members of this club are a tight-knit group, and we have each other's backs. We can make obscure references about landmarks, restaurants, and TV commercials that only WE understand. And who doesn't love being in on an inside joke?
Police investigating Manchester, NH shooting that left woman hospitalized
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Manchester Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized Saturday. According to the Manchester Police Department, officers responding to South Willow Street for a report of shots fired arrived around midnight to find a woman who had been shot in the arm. The woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non life-threatening injuries.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts MS-13 leader sentenced to prison, subject to deportation
BOSTON –The leader of a local MS-13 clique was sentenced on Nov. 8, 2022 in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Manuel Adan Yanez Cruz, a/k/a “Rocky,” a/k/a “Flaco,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 162 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Yanez Cruz is an El Salvadoran citizen and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. On March 18, 2022, Yanez Cruz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO or racketeering conspiracy.
WMUR.com
Man admitted to drinking 6-pack before chase in stolen Amazon van, court documents say
CONCORD, N.H. — A man accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen Amazon delivery van admitted to drinking a six-pack of beer before stealing the van, according to a police affidavit. Richard Royea, 40, is facing several charges, including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10
BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 6 new deaths related to COVID-19
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday. There have now been 2,782 COVID-19-related deaths reported by the state since the start of the pandemic. Health officials reported 232 new cases on Wednesday, above the seven-day average of 177 cases per...
KING-5
Stolen election claims peddled from pulpit in some western Washington churches
Speakers at "election integrity" events at churches claimed to have evidence of voter registration irregularities or fraud. Here's what we found.
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
WCAX
Vt. DCF creates new position to help Abenaki children
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes is the goal for the Vermont Department of Children and Families with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act Coordinator. The title refers to the federal law that aims to...
WMUR.com
Man facing second-degree murder charge accused of assaulting corrections officer
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A man charged with second-degree murder made a brief appearance in court Monday morning on charges that he assaulted a corrections officer. Raymond Moore is accused of throwing urine and fecal matter at a corrections officer who was distributing lunch to inmates at the Valley Street Jail on Oct. 27.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York
Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
