Bridgeport, CT

News 12

Sources: Toddler expected to survive after 3-story fall

News 12 has learned that a toddler who fell from the third-floor window of their apartment Monday afternoon is expected to survive. Sources say people saw the toddler opening and closing the window, just moments before he fell headfirst from the third story. Neighbors say the child fell from a...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store

An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
BEDFORD, NY
News 12

Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy

An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

1 man, 2 women suffer gunshot wounds in 2 separate Poughkeepsie shootings

Police in Poughkeepsie say there were two separate shootings in the city this weekend. They say officers responded to a report of a shooting at 464 Main St. around 8 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was originally taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment but was subsequently airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. The victim's condition is unknown. No arrests have been made.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
News 12

90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan

A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
MASSAPEQUA, NY

