These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service In Darien, ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenDarien, CT
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Army veteran works tirelessly to help other war heroes in Rockland County
Sgt. Jeremy Honey enlisted in the U.S. Army during the draft in 1968 at the age of 21. He was deployed to Vietnam.
'What sacrifice looks like' - New Hyde Park hosts Veterans Day ceremony
Veterans from World War II to the war on terror were at the event with their families, saying they are grateful for the recognition.
Paterson students commemorate Ruby Bridges’ historic walk into newly integrated school
Students at two Paterson schools marked 62 years since Ruby Bridges, a then-6-year-old girl, walked into an all-white school in New Orleans shortly after it became integrated by a court order. Moses McKenzie, principal at P.S. 20, and Roz Thompson, senior public affairs for AAA Northeast, spent years working on...
Senator-elect finds housing for disabled veteran who recently lost her home
A Bridgeport veteran who was recently evicted from her apartment will not be homeless, thanks to the emergency intervention of state and local officials who learned about her story on News 12.
New initiative looks to help young adult homeless population in Bridgeport
The initiative, Hernan's Haven for Youth, is specifically geared for young adults who need a place to stay.
Restaurant receives second discriminatory letter in two weeks
Seafood Kingz, Archie’s Tap & Table and Caliente’s were all hit with hateful letters in their mailboxes last week that showed racist and antisemitic images and slurs.
'I've been waiting to meet you my whole life.' Vietnam vet meets pen pal 50 years after receiving meaningful card
The Vietnam veteran wrote back to Kathleen Ryan, who framed the letter and cherished it for 51 years, wondering if Dominic Cutalo survived the war.
Sources: Toddler expected to survive after 3-story fall
News 12 has learned that a toddler who fell from the third-floor window of their apartment Monday afternoon is expected to survive. Sources say people saw the toddler opening and closing the window, just moments before he fell headfirst from the third story. Neighbors say the child fell from a...
Somers teacher returns to classroom after 'white fragility' lesson was stopped mid-way
A Somers High School teacher is back in the classroom today as controversy still brews over her lesson on "white fragility."
Nassau County welcomes 50 new police recruits, 9 new deputy sheriffs
Fifty new Nassau County police recruits were sworn in Monday, and nine officially became deputy sheriffs. Over half of the recruits came from the NYPD to join the Nassau County Police Department. "The NYPD has great training - they have a different environment that they police, and now you come...
East End: Fall at Blue Duck Bakery in Southold
News 12's Doug Geed visited Blue Duck Bakery in Southold to see what they're baking for the holidays at the popular bakery.
Paterson revving up fight against illegal ATVs and dirt bikes
Paterson's City Council approved the new measure, one that mirrors previous efforts in places such as Atlantic City.
Huntington Village reinstates Holiday Spectacular featuring 65-foot Christmas tree on Wall Street
The town has reinstated its annual Holiday Spectacular -- which features a 65-foot Christmas tree and closes down Wall Street.
Headlines: Purchase car fire, Chester crash, Pearl River hit-and-run
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley this past weekend.
Ossining teen charged in theft of silver from Bedford store
An Ossining teenager has been arrested for stealing items made of silver from a store in Bedford, according to police. Officials say Ben Cassuto, 18, is charged with taking $1,000 worth of the items from the Penny Pincher boutique last month. Police arrested him on Friday and charged him with...
Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter kicks off ‘pups-giving’ adoption event
The Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter is kicking off a special adoption event this week. This week is the shelter’s "pups-giving," and the shelter in Wantagh is waiving adoption fees for anyone who wants to give a dog or cat a forever home. Anyone who adopts can also get...
Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy
An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
Long Island Nets player, GM give advice to Uniondale students part of My Brother's Keeper program
The Long Island Nets took a break between games Monday to give back to the community of Uniondale. Students at Uniondale High School who are part of the My Brother's Keeper program spent the day with Nets player Treveon Graham and general manager J.R. Holden. The program was launched by...
1 man, 2 women suffer gunshot wounds in 2 separate Poughkeepsie shootings
Police in Poughkeepsie say there were two separate shootings in the city this weekend. They say officers responded to a report of a shooting at 464 Main St. around 8 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was originally taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital for treatment but was subsequently airlifted to Westchester Medical Center. The victim's condition is unknown. No arrests have been made.
90-year-old with dementia who left rehab center found by good Samaritan
A family is demanding to know how their elderly loved one with dementia was able to wander out of a rehab center and was later found at a mall. The family says Marie Ciranni, 90, wandered away from the Massapequa Center Rehab facility Thursday night. She later ran into good Samaritan Jeanne Morgan who was able to help out.
