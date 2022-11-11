ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas Veterans say 2022 Operation Appreciation Hunger Relief meant the world to them

By Tylisa Hampton
FOX 16 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ekJyx_0j6doW7800

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas MLK Commission held the 2022 Operation Appreciation Hunger Relief, which was aimed to honor our veterans while serving food to those in need.

DuShun Scarborough is the Executive Director of the Arkansas MLK Commission he says it’s events like Operation Appreciation that spreads an important message.

Army veteran pushing out child hunger with one million push-ups

“I think it says a lot being able to promote service. It truly shows what Dr. King says anybody can serve,” Scarborough said.

As for Air Force veteran James Banks, who started his service during the Vietnam War in 1972 through 1992, he says seeing various amounts of people was special.

“It means what we fought for didn’t go to waste,” Banks said.

Banks says his fight for this kind of unity began in Blytheville, two years before he joined the service.

“I was one of the first to integrate the high school and so they honored me for that,” Banks explained.

Although the event paid tribute to Veterans, Army Veteran Lanette Frazier who served from 1987 to 1996 said she wanted to help give out food at the event because it was what her heart told her to do.

“I have been there where there was nothing but icicles in my freezer and if it wasn’t for someone having acts of kindness and blessing me I wouldn’t have been able to eat, ” Frazier said.

The first in the long line of cars was Ruby Howells, she says she was thankful for the event because she got to save money on food before the holidays.

“Honey, I’m saving a bunch, probably about $20 – $25 dollars, especially for this chicken and sweet potatoes.” Howells said.

Scarborough says they’re looking at having the next food donation event in December.

FOX 16 News

