ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornillo, TX

Passenger train and farm truck collision reported in Tornillo

By Melissa Luna
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xumhJ_0j6doSaE00

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A train collision occurred late Thursday afternoon in Tornillo.

According to the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office, the crash involved a farm truck and a passenger train. The truck operator is not injured or any of the passengers. Pacific Union police are said to be on their way to assist with the investigation. This is said to be the second Pacific Union train collision. The story will be updated as we receive more information.

The previous train collision took place in Fabens last month. The train ended up colliding with a semi-trailer that was stuck on North Fabens Road. No injuries were reported in this crash.

Train crashes into semi-truck stuck on North Fabens Rd. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
El Paso News

El Paso teen dies in New Mexico car crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In the early hours of Wednesday November 9, 2022, the New Mexico State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 128, at around milepost 47, west of Jal. The initial investigation indicated that a 2019 Ford Pickup truck, driven by...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

General manager of downtown El Paso bar arrested for accident involving death

EL PASO, Texas -- Hector Saenz, 42, the general manager for The Reagan bar in downtown El Paso, was arrested by El Paso police and charged with accident involving death. On November 6, police say 25-year-old Kayci Deaundre McCrory was riding an electric bike in the far right lane of I-10 east when he was hit from behind by a black Ford Raptor. Police say the truck left the scene and McCrory was hit by another car that was exiting the freeway. McCrory died at the scene.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash

EL PASO, Texas - A rollover crash sent one person to the hospital in critical condition, according to First responders. The crash happened at Gateway East and Zaragoza just after 2 a.m. Monday morning. The scene was cleared around 4:30 a.m. Police have not provided information on what led up to the crash. The post One person seriously injured in Lower Valley rollover crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police Department officials confirm one woman has been arrested following a stabbing. Investigators told ABC-7, a 29-year-old man had been admitted to Sierra Providence East Sunday morning with a laceration to the torso. 34-year-old Christina Saenz and the victim got into a verbal argument while out at a bar, The post Argument at bar leads to stabbing in far east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas - One person was taken to the hospital with severe injuries after a crash in Central El Paso, according to First Responders. The collision happened near the intersection of Paisano Dr. and Cortez Dr., just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Special traffic investigators were not called out to the scene following the The post One person seriously injured in Central El Paso crash appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD: Man dies after being ejected during crash at Downtown exit

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 22-year-old El Paso man was ejected from his vehicle, suffered head trauma and later died at the hospital, El Paso police said. The crash happened at about 10 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 along the Downtown exit from Interstate 10 West. KTSM previously reported the crash when it initially happened. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Longtime El Paso activist, conservationist Judy Ackerman dies at age 69

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Judy Ackerman, a well-known community activist, veteran, conservationist and supporter of voters rights — died on Sunday, Nov. 6, her friends announced in a news release Monday night. She was 69 years old after battling cancer since 2015. Ackerman was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015. She was serving in […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Video of man openly carrying rifle in Far East El Paso surfaces

EL PASO, Texas -- Video of the man spotted openly carrying a rifle while dressed in tactical gear in the Joe Battle area of Far East El Paso Thursday has surfaced. In one video, the man can be heard saying his reasoning was that he was just trying to get his exercise in.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Walmart defense team accuses D.A. of absconding

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The defense team representing the man accused of murdering 23 people at the Cielo Vista Walmart in August 2019 is now accusing District Attorney Yvonne Rosales of absconsion after a processing team has attempted to subpoena her “over fifteen times personally.” In a court filing late last week, attorneys Joe […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso’s Fire Station 10 to receive renovation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Fire Station 10 in Central El Paso is joining the list of firehouses the City of El Paso is renovating as part of the voter-approved 2019 Public Safety Bond. Renovations for Fire Station 10, located at 1801 Montana Ave., is getting upgrades valued at approximately $2.2 million. The renovations include […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

10-year-old boy witnessed Sun Metro bus crash in backyard

EL PASO, Texas-- Jose Pizarro's 10-year-old son was playing outside his home when a Sun Metro bus and truck collided right in front of the 10-year-old's view on Rich Beem Boulevard and Tierra Flores Drive in Far East El Paso. The boy was playing outside when he heard a loud...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Armed man walking on streets frightens El Paso residents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Some viewers have reached out expressing concern after a man was spotted with a rifle walking in across far East El Paso. In a photo shared by a KTSM 9 News viewer, shows the man walking down Zaragoza St. and Edgemere. In a video obtained by KTSM 9 News you […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

One person dead after fatal shooting in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to El Paso Police, a deceased individual with a gunshot wound was located upon arrival. The individual appeared to have been in his 40s to 50s. The identity of this individual is currently unknown. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crimes Against Persons is currently responding to the 8600 block of Roberts Dr. to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy