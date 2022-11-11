Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get ThemMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
This Weekend: TASTE! A Festival of Food, Wine & Spirits [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lemon Street Market: A Gem for Local Foods, Spices, and SustainabilityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Related
2 Popular Pennsylvania Dutch Specialty Drinks, and Where to Get Them
Or make the drinks yourself, if you're up for a challenge. Two of the more popular Pennsylvania Dutch specialty drinks are birch beer and meadow tea. You can get it from an Amish roadside stand in Lancaster, and also from some supermarkets and farmers markets (if you're lucky).
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Houlihan’s (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Central Pa. holiday shopping center guide: Santa Claus appearances, seasonal retailers, hours, more
With Black Friday just around the corner, area retailers and shopping centers are getting ready for the holiday shopping season. When will malls open on Black Friday? Where can you visit Santa Claus? Who are the seasonal retailers this year? What stores have opened since last year?. We’ve got the...
See Which Chester County Towns Are Among Places with Most Expensive Homes in Pennsylvania
Chester County is home to seven towns that are among the top 30 places with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania, according to a new ranking by Stacker. To compile the list, Stacker used data from Zillow. Places are ranked based on the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of September 2022.
Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park
TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season. The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail. Attendees...
local21news.com
$1 million Powerball winners presented with commemorative check in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today the Pennsylvania Lottery presented a commemorative check to the winners of the million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County. "Woody", the winner of the $1 million, says that after 35 years of working for the commonwealth, he plans to retire soon and this prize will help.
FOX43.com
Hershey Co. to build new, 250,000 square-foot facility near current Reese's plant
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Company announced it will build a new 250,000 square-foot chocolate facility in Hershey. Pending final planning approvals, the new facility will support production capabilities for its iconic candy brands like Reese’s, Kit Kat and Hershey’s, the company said. The construction of the...
New York Kids Jealous Of Pennsylvania Kids’ Bologna
I grew up on bologna. My siblings and I brought our lunch to school. Having the school-prepared lunch was a rarity. Once in a while, I would get a nickel or a dime for a bag of Wise potato chips or my favorite - Neopolitan ice cream square. Bologna Every...
WGAL
Drone video captures massive hay fire in Lancaster County
WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 hay bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of burning hay. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews at...
columbiaspy.com
Sunday, November 13, 2022
(Click/tap photos to see larger, sharper images.) A state constable was at the polling location at the DAC last Tuesday. But was he there to address problems or create them?. He chatted for well over an hour to a guy at a Mastriano table outside the building. Meanwhile, construction equipment...
local21news.com
Centerville Road set to get makeover as infrastructure money flows
East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County — A major new road construction project is about to kick off in Lancaster County that will drastically change Route 30 and Centerville Road. With federal money flowing, a number of wish list items are moving forward quickly. Over the past year, PennDOT has completed 54 road projects in South Central Pennsylvania, including 26 bridge repair or replacements.
Winterfest headed to Bloomburg Fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Winterfest is coming back the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds later this month, with more than 150 vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, and plenty of holiday activities for the kids. The event, which includes free admission and parking, will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25-26 in the Industrial Building. Warm up inside at the cafe area while enjoying some delicious goodies from a variety of food...
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
5 Chester County Restaurants That Welcome You to Dine Out on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is all about family and spending time with your loved ones, but this can sometimes be a challenge for those cooking who spend most of their day laboring in the kitchen, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. However, if you would rather spend more relaxing time with your...
WGAL
Barn fire in West Hempfield Township
There is currently a fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a haybale fire. Two towers of haybales were engulfed in flame. The fire is currently being worked...
visitlancastercity.com
A History of the 100 Block of North Queen Street
Ewell Plaza, which opened on September 30th, is a place for the community to get together and celebrate, learn and engage. Like most of Lancaster City, this plaza has a rich history. 1870-1890. For most of the late 1800’s, the 100 block of N Queen Street accommodated small businesses and...
fox29.com
Missing New Jersey 19-year-old found dead at recycling center in Pennsylvania, officials say
BIRDSBORO, Pa. - An investigation is underway after officials say the body of a 19-year-old was found at a recycling center over the weekend in Berks County. Kellen J. Bischoff, 19, of Manahawkin, New Jersey, had recently been reported missing. He was last seen leaving an off-campus house party near Kutztown University early Saturday morning.
sanatogapost.com
Local Road Milling, Repaving Projects Set Next Week
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of roads that cross five western Montgomery County municipalities, as well as one in northern Chester County, will be Pennsylvania Department of Transportation targets for milling and paving operations next week, the agency said. The work schedule it announced included …. In western...
iheart.com
Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023
(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
WGAL
Be prepared for road construction on Route 30
Lane restrictions are going into place this week as crews work on a busy interchange in Lancaster County. Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. they are going to be starting road construction in the eastbound lane on Route 30 and Centerville Road interchange. Then on Thursday starting from 9 a.m. until...
Comments / 0