Hershey, PA

lebtown.com

We saved you a bite: Houlihan’s (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Terre Hill announces 5th annual Christmas in the Park

TERRE HILL, Pa. — Terre Hill on Monday announced their fifth annual Christmas in the Park event to kick off the holiday season. The event, held every year in the Lancaster County borough, features over 50,000 lights and dozens of handmade lighted displays along the Christmas-themed walking trail. Attendees...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Drone video captures massive hay fire in Lancaster County

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire destroyed more than 1,000 hay bales at a Lancaster County farm on Sunday. Video above: Viewer shares drone video with WGAL of burning hay. The fire started around 7:45 p.m. on the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township. Crews at...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
columbiaspy.com

Sunday, November 13, 2022

(Click/tap photos to see larger, sharper images.) A state constable was at the polling location at the DAC last Tuesday. But was he there to address problems or create them?. He chatted for well over an hour to a guy at a Mastriano table outside the building. Meanwhile, construction equipment...
COLUMBIA, PA
local21news.com

Centerville Road set to get makeover as infrastructure money flows

East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County — A major new road construction project is about to kick off in Lancaster County that will drastically change Route 30 and Centerville Road. With federal money flowing, a number of wish list items are moving forward quickly. Over the past year, PennDOT has completed 54 road projects in South Central Pennsylvania, including 26 bridge repair or replacements.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Winterfest headed to Bloomburg Fairgrounds

Bloomsburg, Pa. — Winterfest is coming back the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds later this month, with more than 150 vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, and plenty of holiday activities for the kids. The event, which includes free admission and parking, will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25-26 in the Industrial Building. Warm up inside at the cafe area while enjoying some delicious goodies from a variety of food...
Travel Maven

This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Keystone State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
MIFFLINBURG, PA
WGAL

Barn fire in West Hempfield Township

There is currently a fire at the 400 block of Prospect Road in West Hempfield Township in Lancaster County. The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed that the fire is a haybale fire. Two towers of haybales were engulfed in flame. The fire is currently being worked...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
visitlancastercity.com

A History of the 100 Block of North Queen Street

Ewell Plaza, which opened on September 30th, is a place for the community to get together and celebrate, learn and engage. Like most of Lancaster City, this plaza has a rich history. 1870-1890. For most of the late 1800’s, the 100 block of N Queen Street accommodated small businesses and...
LANCASTER, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Road Milling, Repaving Projects Set Next Week

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Portions of roads that cross five western Montgomery County municipalities, as well as one in northern Chester County, will be Pennsylvania Department of Transportation targets for milling and paving operations next week, the agency said. The work schedule it announced included …. In western...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Lebanon Mother Crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023

(Lebanon, PA) -- Lebanon resident Deborah Wright can add another pageant title to her list of achievements. She was crowned International United Pennsylvania Ms. 2023 over the weekend. In the past, she's won six other pageant titles and many recognitions for her community service. Lebtown dot com says Wright lives in Lebanon with her daughter and her boyfriend. She will be competing for the international title in Orlando, Florida in July of 2023.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Be prepared for road construction on Route 30

Lane restrictions are going into place this week as crews work on a busy interchange in Lancaster County. Starting Tuesday at 9 a.m. they are going to be starting road construction in the eastbound lane on Route 30 and Centerville Road interchange. Then on Thursday starting from 9 a.m. until...

