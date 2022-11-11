Veterans Day discounts and events for 2022

Veterans Day is November 11, 2022. To show appreciation, several discounts are being offered and events are being held. Check out some local and national information below.

Military.com has compiled a list of Veterans Day discounts on restaurants, goods, services and events for 2022. Click below to search for discounts by category.

4-State Local

Nov. 11 – The Christmas Shoppe in Pittsburg, Kansas is giving away free meals for Veterans and First Responders from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Applebee’s — Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11 . And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window.

— Active-duty military, veterans, Reserves, and National Guard receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on . And when dining in on November 11, military guests will receive a $5 Bounce Back Card to redeem for dine-in, To Go, or delivery within a three-week redemption window. Casey’s General Stores — Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee on November 11 .

— Service members past and present receive a free cup of coffee on . Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on November 11 . Available for in-restaurant only.

— Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu on . Available for in-restaurant only. Chuck E. Cheese — On November 11 , active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.

— On , active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal 1-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery. Cicis Pizza — Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet on November 11 . The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink.

— Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet on . The offer is valid for dine-in only and it does not include a drink. Cracker Barrel — Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on November 11 .

— Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online on . Denny’s — On November 11 , Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5am to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

— On , Denny’s offers a complimentary Grand Slam to all active, non-active and retired military personnel. The offer is valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5am to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214. Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers — Veterans and active military personnel who visit on November 11 will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30.

— Veterans and active military personnel who visit on will receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through November 30. Golden Corral — Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on November 14 from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

— Golden Corral is hosting their Military Appreciation Night on from 5pm to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in. IHOP — Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11 . Dine-in only.

— Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on . Dine-in only. Little Caesars — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11 , from 11am to 2pm. In-store only.

— Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on , from 11am to 2pm. In-store only. Logan’s Roadhouse — Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations on November 11 .

— Veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free meal between 3 and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations on . Outback Steakhouse — Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on November 11 .

— Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage for dine-in on . Pilot Flying J — Veterans get a free meal at participating locations November 11 through a special offer in the app.

— Veterans get a free meal at participating locations through a special offer in the app. Red Lobster — Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on November 11 . The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time.

— Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw on . The offer is available for dine-in and To Go orders placed in-restaurant between 11:00am and 4:00pm local time. RibCrib — Veterans get a free meal from a select menu on November 11 .

— Veterans get a free meal from a select menu on . Scooter’s Coffee — Veterans get a free drink of any size on November 11 at participating locations with a valid ID. This offer is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App.

— Veterans get a free drink of any size on at participating locations with a valid ID. This offer is not available for Order Ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee Mobile App. Starbucks — As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on November 11 . As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee.

— As with previous years, Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses on . As a new addition in 2022, Starbucks is expanding this offer to include a free tall (12-oz) iced coffee. Texas Roadhouse — Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on November 11 , from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from.

— Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher on , from 11am to 2pm. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out and can be used until May 30, 2023. There will be a specific menu to select from. Wendy’s — Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30am.

Local Events

National Discount Information

Popular Veterans Day Restaurant Discounts

Popular Veterans Day Retail Discounts

Duluth Trading Company — Active-duty service members and veterans get a 10% discount in stores November 11 to 14 with valid military ID or proof of service.

— Active-duty service members and veterans get a 10% discount in stores with valid military ID or proof of service. American Giant — Active-duty military, Reservists, National Guard, veterans, and military family members get 30% off online November 7 through 11 .

— Active-duty military, Reservists, National Guard, veterans, and military family members get 30% off online . AARP — AARP salutes you for your service to our country with a special membership offer.

Popular Veterans Day Travel & Recreation Discounts

San Antonio Zoo — Active-duty, retired, veteran members of the military, National Guard and Reserves get free admission throughout November . Plus, up to four immediate family members can receive 50% off single day tickets on date of visit.

— Active-duty, retired, veteran members of the military, National Guard and Reserves get free admission . Plus, up to four immediate family members can receive 50% off single day tickets on date of visit. Colonial Williamsburg — For the entire Veterans Day Weekend, November 11 through 13 , active-duty military, Reservists, retirees, veterans, National Guardsmen and their immediate dependents get free admission.

— For the entire Veterans Day Weekend, , active-duty military, Reservists, retirees, veterans, National Guardsmen and their immediate dependents get free admission. Lindblad Expeditions — Veterans and active-duty service members get a 20% discount on eight itineraries that feature moments of military significance across three destinations including The South Pacific, Europe and Japan. This offer is available on select 2022 and 2023 departures for new bookings made November 1 through 30 .

All of the Veterans Day discounts featured by Military.com have been confirmed, either through press release or direct communication with the company.

Keep in mind that to access your Veterans Day discounts most businesses require proof of military service.

What identification do you need to prove that you’re a veteran?

If you’re an active duty military member, reservist member of the National Guard or military retiree, the easiest way to access Veterans Day discounts is to use your military ID card.

For veterans who receive Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health benefits, the VA benefits photo ID card should serve as easy proof of veteran status at most businesses.

If you don’t have a VA benefits card, the VA can provide you with a Veterans ID Card. Rolled-out in 2017, the Veterans ID Card program allows all honorably discharged veterans to apply for online and receive by mail a card meant to function as proof of service. While not an official form of government ID, most businesses accept it as proof of service. Learn more about getting a Veterans ID Card .

Some states include veteran status on their state ID cards and drivers licenses, offering another ID card option for veterans looking to show businesses proof that they served.

Related : Learn more about state veterans benefits

And, if all else fails, most businesses will accept a copy of your DD-214 as proof of service.

Note: Not all franchise locations participate in their national chain’s Veterans Day programs — be sure to contact your nearest establishment to make sure they are participating.

