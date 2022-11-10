Read full article on original website
A major centrist Democratic think tank warns the party is 'out of touch' as voters seem to be gearing up to elect Republicans based on the economy
Voters seem to be headed to the polls to vote for Republicans due to one of their top concerns: the economy.
Washington Examiner
Hillary Clinton: It's a stolen election if the Democrats lose
After liberals spent almost two years denouncing "election deniers" as domestic terrorists, Hillary Clinton sounded the alarm on so-called "far right extremists" whom she says "already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election." According to many on the Left, including President Joe Biden's White House press secretary...
Washington Examiner
Midterm election results live: Trump 'livid' and 'screaming at everyone'; Georgia headed for runoff
The 2022 midterm elections have finally been held — but the picture is still taking shape. Follow live as the Washington Examiner covers all the major updates and news in the race for the House and Senate. Follow our rolling Midterms 2022 live blog for the latest news and...
Midterm election results: These key races have yet to be called
Several key races in the United States midterm elections have yet to be resolved as mail-in ballots are still being counted across the nation.
Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms
Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
Retired conservative federal judge calls the 2022 midterm elections a 'resounding victory for American democracy' after many election deniers lose races across the country
J. Michael Luttig called the 2022 midterm results a "resounding victory for American democracy." Luttig, a former conservative judge, said he did not view the results through a partisan lens. He said American voters decided to "dispossess those politicians who have betrayed them." A retired conservative federal judge on Saturday...
Washington Examiner
Tudor Dixon lashes out at Michigan GOP after underperformance in elections
Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon (R-MI) spoke out against the leadership of the Michigan Republican Party after her defeat to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI). Dixon tweeted a synopsis, which was allegedly from the Michigan Republican Party assessing the reason the party lost the election, saying, "This is the perfect example of what is wrong with the [Michigan GOP]."
Despite polls, Hillary Clinton gushes over Biden's inflation efforts: 'Truly impressive'
Hillary Clinton said Thursday during an appearance on "CNN This Morning" that the work Democrats have done on the economy and inflation was "truly impressive."
CNBC
Midterm results are looking increasingly sunny for Biden as he touts 'strong night' for Democrats
President Joe Biden told reporters ahead of Election Day he was "optimistic" for Democrats in the face of what was projected to be a "red wave" for Republicans amid decades-high inflation. As results are reported across the country Wednesday morning, it appears Biden was right to be hopeful. Modern U.S....
AOC, other 'Squad' members win landslide victories in 2022 elections
Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the other members of the "Squad" were re-elected Tuesday, cruising to victory in their deep-blue congressional districts by wide margins. The Associated Press has called the races for Ocasio-Cortez, as well as Reps. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Cori...
Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
Watch Live: President Biden speaks on midterm elections
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats defied gravity this week as voters set aside their concerns about President Joe Biden to deny Republicans the sweeping victory they expected, emboldening a Biden team whose political instincts have been routinely questioned or outright dismissed by opponents and even allies. It was a remarkable display of resiliency in the face of both The post Watch Live: President Biden speaks on midterm elections appeared first on KESQ.
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
Lauren Boebert Overtakes Adam Frisch's Lead With Razor Thin Margin
Republican Representative Lauren Boebert has overtaken Democratic challenger Adam Frisch in the latest vote count for Colorado's 3rd congressional district. As of Thursday afternoon, Boebert has a razor-thin edge over Frisch, with under 400 more votes. The New York Times' latest update showed the Republican with 50.06 percent of the vote to Frisch's 49.94 percent. Colorado law requires a recount for any race where the gap between the final two candidates is 0.5 percent or less.
Centrist think tank: Voters see Democrats as just as extreme as Republicans
U.S. voters find Democrats just as extreme as Republicans and out of touch on Americans’ values and priorities, according to a new poll from the centrist think tank Third Way ahead of Tuesday’s midterms. “If Democrats manage to hold on to the House and Senate, it will be in spite of the party brand, not […]
Summit Daily News
Meet Adam Frisch, the candidate who shocked Lauren Boebert and his fellow Democrats
ASPEN — Win or lose, Democrat Adam Frisch shocked Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert and the national Democratic establishment that gave him little chance of succeeding in Tuesday’s election. Logging thousands of miles driving across a district the size of Mississippi, his goal was to meet voters in...
Midterm results could catapult these four Democratic stars into 2024 conversation
Democrats enjoyed better-than-expected midterm results on Tuesday and may have seen glimpses of the party's next round of presidential contenders in the process. While President Joe Biden insists he's running for reelection and Vice President Kamala Harris may be ready to rev up as well, there are several newer, younger challengers whose stardom brightened Tuesday night. Here are four of the most prominent.
'I Ran Twice, I Won Twice': Trump Rallies Iowans Ahead of Midterms Warped by His Election Lies
SIOUX CITY, Iowa—Two years after declaring victory in an election he had lost, former President Donald Trump made clear in Iowa Thursday night that he would never accept the result and that none of his supporters should either. “Your favorite President got screwed,” Trump said to the crowd, apologizing...
The 2024 Election Just Got a Lot Harder for Trump to Steal
If Donald Trump wants to repeat his infamous phone call asking a secretary of state to “find” more votes for him in 2024, he’s going to have fewer people taking his calls, thanks to the election returns on Tuesday night. That’s because the election was a disaster...
How Democrats Defied History in the Midterms—And What It Means for 2024
The ingredients were there for a Republican rout, but the predicted red wave was barely a ripple
