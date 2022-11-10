Read full article on original website
New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Crowned
Tyrus is your new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. In the main event of Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match to capture the title. The win marks Tyrus’ first World Championship run with any company.
Sarah Logan Returns To WWE On SmackDown
Sarah Logan has returned to WWE. During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Logan made her return alongside the Viking Raiders. The trio wound up attacking Hit Row on the show. Logan was released from WWE back in April of 2020. She briefly returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble...
Talent Reportedly Not Paid Following New Evolution Wrestling Show
New Evolution Wrestling put on “The Big Event” this weekend from New York City. Scheduled to appear were stars such as Ultimo Dragon, Alberto El Patron, Josh Alexander, as well as NOAH stars Katsuhiko Nakajima and Naomichi Marufuji. There was just one small problem – the talent weren’t paid.
Tag Team Match Set For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE has announced that Riddle & Elias will take on Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) in tag team action on this Monday’s episode of RAW. “Ever since returning, Elias has had a tough time, most recently suffering a loss to Otis. He has, however, found a fan in...
Rhea Ripley Names Who She Wants At WrestleMania
Speaking to USA Network Insider, Rhea Ripley looked into the future and named who she hopes to face at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles next April:. “I think it would have to be myself and Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Whenever we step in the ring together, it’s magic. So if we could do it on a bigger scale and have the title on the line, I think it would be absolutely fantastic.”
WWE NXT Star Returning From Injury Soon
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE NXT star Tiffany Stratton will be back on television soon. Stratton has been out of action since August with a head injury. Meltzer reported that Stratton “will be returning in a few weeks.”. Her last match happened on August...
Impact Wrestling News: Delirious Set To Return Next Week, Impact In 60 Episodes
According to a report from Pwinsider, Delirious is set to return at next week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Louisville, KY. Delirious joined the production team for MLW last month. Additionally, the next two episodes of Impact in 60 will focus on Davey Richards and Triple X. You can...
WWE Reveals Several New Hires – Details
The WWE Careers page on Twitter announced its monthly ‘welcome to WWE’ clip for hires made by the company in October 2022. The most notable of those names is Rob Fee, who was directly involved in the creative for Bray Wyatt’s WWE return. You can check out the full list of new hires below:
Kevin Kelly Is Launching His Own Wrestling Promotion
Wrestling commentator/interviewer/ring announcer Kevin Kelly is set to take on a new role as the founder of his own promotion. On Twitter, Kelly announced that his American eXcellence Wrestling promotion will have its first event on January 7th at the Historic Hamburg Fieldhouse in Pennsylvania. Kelly also revealed the promotion’s...
Tyrus Issues Statement On His NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Win
At Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match. Following the show, the former Brodus Clay took to Twitter to issue a statement on his win, the sacrifices he’s made,...
Gunther Discusses His Chemistry With Sheamus, Potential Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames Match
WWE star Gunther was recently did an interview with Steve Fall for Ten Count to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Gunther discussed his matches with Sheamus and the potential of a Imperium vs. Bloodline WarGames match. Here are the highlights:. His matches with Sheamus:. I mean, overall I would say...
Road Dogg Reacts To Criticism Over Him Saying Bret Hart Wasn’t A Great Wrestler
Road Dogg shocked a lot of fans when he stated that he didn’t think WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart was a great wrestler. The former New Age Outlaw member made the comment on a recent episode of his “Oh…You Didn’t Know” podcast. He later posted a video responding to all of the negative feedback from his comments about Hart.
Nick Aldis Issues Statement, Calls The NWA The Most Toxic Brand In Wrestling
The drama between Nick Aldis and the NWA continues. Aldis took to his Instagram subscribers to post a statement, where he called Billy Corgan’s promotion “the most toxic brand in pro wrestling.” The statement was posted immediately following Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event. He wrote,
New NWA World TV Champion Crowned, Top Contender Revealed
We have a new NWA World Television Champion. During the NWA Hard Times 3 pre-show, Jordan Clearwater defeated AJ Cazana to capture the vacant title. Tyrus previously vacated the belt so he could go on to receive a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight title. Also on the NWA Hard...
Results From WWE Live Event In Peoria, Illinois: Six-Man Tag
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois and here are the results, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. WWE Intercontinental Title Match- Gunther (c) (w/ Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) vs Sheamus (w/ Butch & Ridge Holland). This match became a 6-man tag team match. The Brawling Brutes defeated Imperium.
Two Top Japanese Wrestlers To Appear On Next Week’s Live Episode Of AEW Rampage
AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter following last night’s episode of AEW Rampage to announce a new match for next week’s live episode of Rampage, which takes place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. This will be the go-home show before AEW Full Gear 2022.
PHOTO: MJF Shows Off Incredible Physique Prior To AEW Full Gear
Prior to his match with Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at next week’s Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view event, MJF took to Twitter to post a photo of his current physique. You can check out the latest tweet from the Salt of the Earth below:. AEW wrestlers Orange...
Crown Jewel Draws Lowest WWE PPV Number Ever
The pay-per-view numbers for WWE Crown Jewel have been revealed. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the premium live event held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia scored the lowest numbers for a WWE PPV ever. Meltzer wrote, “PPV numbers for the show were 6,500, the lowest for any...
AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of AEW Rampage airing on November 11, 2022. If you missed it, here are the results from this week’s Dynamite: 11/9. AEW Rampage Results (11/11/2022) We have a back-and-forth talk segment between Christian Cage (w/ Luchasaurus) and Jungle Boy. He points out...
Erick Redbeard Shares Emotions Surrounding Brodie Lee Tribute Show
Erick Redbeard (Eric Rowan in WWE) shared some of his emotions regarding the Brodie Lee tribute show. He also shared his thoughts on several other topics during a recent interview, ranging from a new movie role, underrated talents he’s worked with, and more. You can read highlights of Redbeard’s...
