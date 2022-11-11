Read full article on original website
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
One-Armed Bandit: Vikings Steal OT Win Over Josh Allen’s Goal-Line Goof-Up Buffalo Bills
No, Josh Allen cannot beat opponents with one arm tied behind his back. Not literally. But figuratively? Yes, what happened in NFL Week 10 in the Buffalo Bills' meeting with the visiting Minnesota Vikings is another wondrous chapter in the growing folk-hero legend of the Bills' 26-year-old MVP-caliber quarterback. The...
Deshaun Watson Getting First-String Reps With Browns Offense, per Source
The Browns have reportedly established a gameplan for Deshaun Watson entering practice this week as the quarterback prepares to make his return from suspension. Watson, 27, is set to take first-team reps with the Browns offense upon his return to practice on Wednesday, a league source told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. Cleveland has determined the exact number of reps Watson will receive, per Breer, but his participation will not interfere with current starter Jacoby Brissett, who the team will continue to prioritize in preparation for Week 11.
Watch: Justin Jefferson Makes the Catch of the Year to Keep the Vikings Alive
Catch of the year? Without a doubt. Catch of the decade? It's in the running. With the Vikings down 27-23 to the Bills, facing 4th and 18 after the two-minute warning, Kirk Cousins chucked up a prayer in the general direction of his best receiver. With a defender all over him, Jefferson reached up with one hand and...I'm still not even sure how to describe what happened next.
Dallas Cowboys Still a ‘Playoff Lock’ After Loss to Packers?
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys suffered a disappointing and gut-wrenching overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. But the loss isn't the end of the season, and fans remain optimistic about the playoffs. The NFL season is only halfway done, and Dallas sits at 6-3 and is about...
Browns Waived DT Roderick Perry II
Cleveland Browns made a roster move on Monday afternoon by cutting defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. Perry was signed to the active roster shortly before the Miami Dolphins game, in which he played. Perry played 23 snaps on defense for the Browns in their 39-17 loss to the Dolphins. He...
Why Doug Pederson Is Not Concerned About the Jaguars Pass Rush
The Jaguars' pass rush on paper comprises players requiring a complete game plan from opposing offensive coordinators to neutralize. Edge rushers Josh Allen, Duwane Smoot, and rookie Travon Walker possess the raw athleticism and physical qualities to present difficult matchups for offensive tackles. Meanwhile, the primary men clogging up the middle are defensive tackles DaVon Hamilton and Foley Fatukasi, who make their presence felt in the run game but excel at drawing double teams.
The Chiefs Need to Embrace Their Running Backs’ Strengths
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans, and it was equal parts impressive and frightening that Patrick Mahomes dropped back to pass the ball over 80 times when including plays with penalties. He completed 43 passes in 68 attempts, throwing for 446 yards while scrambling for another 63 yards on six carries. Somehow, the Chiefs scored just 20 points in four quarters plus overtime.
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Colts
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) have hit rock bottom as they fell 25-20 to an Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) team that many thought was tanking. Moments ago, Josh McDaniels talked about the loss and the state of the franchise. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the...
Packers Elevating Kicker For Sunday vs. Cowboys; Here’s Why
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have elevated kicker Ramiz Ahmed to the gameday roster for Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Reliable veteran Mason Crosby was limited at practice all week with a sore back. While he will play, Ahmed will handle kickoffs. Crosby has had...
Broncos’ Biggest Studs & Duds in 17-10 Loss to Titans
The Denver Broncos fell to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, 17-10. It's a story we've heard time and time again this season as the Broncos defense played exceptionally and kept them in the game, while the offense reiterated that it is genuinely the league's worst. The Broncos fall to 3-6...
