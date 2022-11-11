Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Jazz: Joel Embiid’s Playing Status on Sunday
Joel Embiid’s had a tough time staying healthy to begin the 2022-2023 NBA season. After missing his first game a couple of weeks ago due to a sore knee, Embiid returned to the floor the following night. However, after returning for one game, Embiid was back off the floor...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tyrese Maxey Confident Joel Embiid is Hitting a ‘Groove’
With James Harden off the court for the next couple of weeks or so, the Philadelphia 76ers have had to lean on the All-Star center Joel Embiid and the third-year guard Tyrese Maxey to run the offense in a different way than when Harden’s on the floor. On Sunday...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Suns’ Jae Crowder Linked to 76ers Rival Once Again
Many would’ve assumed that the Jae Crowder situation over in Phoenix would be settled by now. That’s not quite the case. Several weeks into the 2022-2023 NBA season, Crowder remains untraded. Considering he’s unwilling to play for the Suns, the veteran forward has been off the floor for the Suns’ first 12 games of the year, and it seems that won’t change anytime soon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Why Tonight’s Opponent Has Been Playing So Much Better Without Kyrie Irving
Tonight, your Los Angeles Lakers will most likely try to stave off a six-game losing streak without their best player, All-Star forward LeBron James, who continues to struggle with a left adductor strain. In stark contrast to the Lakers, L.A.'s opponent in the matchup, the Brooklyn Nets, has actually been...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Carmelo Anthony’s Son, Kiyan, Receives Offer From Syracuse
View the original article to see embedded media. Kiyan Anthony, the son of former Syracuse legend and NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony, has received a scholarship offer from the Orange, he shared on his personal Twitter account over the weekend. The 6’3” shooting guard is a Class of 2025 recruit who...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kawhi Leonard ‘Looked Pretty Good’ in 5-on-5 Work
View the original article to see embedded media. There's still no timetable on when Kawhi Leonard will return to the Clippers, but he's been working his way through his setback and looks pretty good so far. Clippers head coach Ty Lue addressed the media about Leonard's potential return; there wasn't...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dalano Banton Plays Hero as Raptors Ride Defensive Chaos to Victory Over Pistons
The Toronto Raptors knew tradition wasn't going to work. View the original article to see embedded media. From the moment things tipped off Monday night in Detroit, the Raptors got chaotic. Dalano Banton and Thad Young trapped Jaden Ivey on the very first possession of the game, double-teaming the Pistons' rookie, forcing a turnover, and creating a fastbreak opportunity at the other end that Scottie Barnes converted for a dunk. On the next possession, Banton picked up Ivey in the full court, eventually picking off a pass from Bojan Bogdanovic. That time, though, Otto Porter Jr. took too many steps, turning the ball back over to Detroit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Podcast: Could Anthony Davis Finally End Up In Charlotte?
On a recent podcast Bill Simmons said that due to the Lakers slow start that there was "buzz" about the league that Anthony Davis "Might be available". James has Jacob Rude, site manager for Silver Screen and Roll the Lakers SB Nation site on the podcast to discuss Charlotte as a potential trade candidate for the Lakers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pistons Fall Short Against The Raptors 115-111
Unfortunately, Dwane Casey's streak against the Raptors is over. The Pistons hung around for most of the game and made a comeback in the fourth quarter, but could not finish it off in a tough loss Monday night. Here are three takeaways from the game!. Jaden Ivey Taking Over In...
Comments / 0