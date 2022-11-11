Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
The Arcata Ridge Trail is now complete, linking one side of the city to the other
ARCATA, Calif. — On Saturday, the City of Arcata marked the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The now four-mile redwood forest trail, which has been years in the making, links the Arcata Community Forest to the Sunny Brae Forest. This allows hikers, bikers and horse riders to travel from the northern to the southern limits of Arcata, without parting from the redwoods.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
krcrtv.com
Free holiday decoration exchange returns to Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — If you are in need of holiday decorations, the Eureka Center for Spiritual Living is hosting a free holiday decoration exchange on Dec. 3. This event started in Dec. 2019 with thousands of holiday decorations given to anyone in need. The pandemic put a hold on the event for two years, but organizers are excited to announce its return.
krcrtv.com
Blue Ox Millwork's Eric Hollenbeck talks about "The Craftsman" season 2
EUREKA, Calif. — The TV show "The Craftsman" is back for season two, showcasing Eureka's Victorian architecture. The show stars Eric Hollenbeck, co-founder of Blue Ox Millworks, who works towards restoring many of our local historic homes and forgotten treasures. "The first season we hit out of the ballpark...
Comments / 0