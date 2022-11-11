Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
Poll: GMC Sierra EV Sideburns – Hit Or Miss?
The GMC Sierra EV introduces a fresh all-electric take on the popular pickup nameplate, offering up GM Ultium battery tech and GM Ultium drive motor tech wrapped together in a dedicated EV platform and design. One of the most noteworthy aspects of the new design are the extended “sideburn” body bits running down the outer corners of the fascia, which has us asking – is the look a hit, or a miss?
gmauthority.com
Buick Envista Would Get Avenir Trim Level In North America
Just last month, GM Authority exclusively reported that the Buick Envista was under consideration for the North American market. Now, we have further exclusive information to share, this time regarding a possible Buick Envista Avenir trim level. According to sources close to the matter, GM will offer an up-level Avenir...
gmauthority.com
Ford Says Compact Crossover Segment Is A Sea Of Sameness
The compact crossover segment is undoubtedly one of the most-popular new-vehicle segments out there, with a plethora of options available to customers. However, according to GM’s crosstown rival, Ford Motor Company, the refreshed 2023 Ford Escape and the Ford Bronco Sport stand out in what the automaker refers to as a “sea of sameness.”
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Gets New 22-Inch Black Wheels With Selective Machining
The 2023 Chevy Silverado introduces a few updates over the fully-refreshed 2022 Silverado. One of these changes is a new wheel option, which is now available to order on select trims. This new wheel option for the 2023 Silverado 1500 consists of 22-inch Black wheels with selective machining (RPO Code...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Super Cruise Available To Order Again
Back in June, GM Authority reported that the 2023 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL could not be ordered with GM’s semi autonomous driving technology, Super Cruise, due to a constraint. Now, this no longer seems to be the case. GM Authority has just learned that Super Cruise (RPO Code...
gmauthority.com
Dodge Shows Fratzonic Chambered EV Exhaust At SEMA 2022: Video
As the automotive industry turns towards EVs as the future of personal transportation, many enthusiasts lament the lack of an exhaust note. With GM’s plan to launch 30 EVs by 2025, this mode of (… brace for impact…) silent transportation could arrive sooner rather than later. Currently, GM’s cross-town rival, Dodge, is working to provide a solution to this conundrum that aims to bring an ICE-engine feel to an electric vehicle. Called Fratzonic chambered exhaust, Dodge demonstrated the system at the 2022 SEMA Show this year.
gmauthority.com
Here Are The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 Towing Capacities
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 is the fifth model year of the latest fourth-generation light-duty pickup, debuting a number of important changes and updates compared to the fully refreshed 2022 model year. Among these changes is updated towing figures, and now, GM Authority is breaking down Silverado 1500 towing capacities.
gmauthority.com
LS7-Powered Chevy Camaro Drag Races LS-Swapped Nissan 240SX: Video
The “LS-swap all the things” meme is particularly relevant in drifting, where the V8’s meaty torque curve and bulletproof reliability have proven invaluable to countless teams and competitors. Now, we’re watching as two LS-powered drift machines go head-to-head in a drag race between an LS7-powered Chevy Camaro and turbo LS-swapped Nissan 240SX with the following video.
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Escalade-V Drag Races Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat: Video
The Cadillac Escalade-V rewrites the rulebook on what an Escalade should be, transforming the iconic luxury nameplate with a heady dose of supercharged horsepower. Now, we’re watching as the Cadillac Escalade-V lines up for drag race against another high-performance utility vehicle, namely the Dodge Durango Hellcat. Coming to us...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Celestiq 3D Printed Parts Not A Problem For Repairers
The upcoming 2024 Cadillac Celestiq will serve as the brand’s flagship model, providing prospective buyers the ultimate authority in the customization of their vehicle. To enable this, the luxury marque has turned to 3D printing as a way of giving customers an innovative and bespoke experience. As such, the Celestiq will include more than 115 3D-printed parts. However, there has been some concern of the replicability of these unique pieces, but GM has recently said that won’t be a problem.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Blazer Sales Up 63 Percent During Q3 2022
Chevy Blazer sales increased in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Blazer deliveries totaled 17,511 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 67 percent compared to 10,484 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months...
gmauthority.com
Nascar Chevy Teams To Take On 2023 Daytona 500 In Three Months
The Nascar Chevy teams were a dominant force in the 2022 Cup Series season, though they ultimately came up short in the end as Joey Logano’s No. 22 Ford Mustang claimed the championship. Though the season just concluded, it’s never too soon to get excited about the “Super Bowl of racing” – that is, the 2023 Daytona 500.
gmauthority.com
Photos Of Next-Generation Cadillac CT6 Leak In China
Photos of the next-, second-generation Cadillac CT6 have just leaked inside its assembly plant in China. The new photos come only a couple of months after GM Authority first captured a prototype of the vehicle with production lighting undergoing testing in the Detroit metro area. Posted anonymously on Chinese social...
gmauthority.com
Chevy Tahoe Shows Off Its Towing Capacity In Korea
Six months after General Motors officially kicked off sales of the 2022 Chevy Tahoe in South Korea, the automaker is showcasing the full-size SUV’s high towing capacity through a popular TV series in the Asian country. The Chevy Tahoe recently debuted as the star of the TV series House...
gmauthority.com
Here’s When The 2023 Chevy Colorado Configurator Will Be Available
The official 2023 Chevy Colorado online configurator will soon go live on Chevy’s website, GM Authority has learned from sources close to the matter, providing prospective buyers with an opportunity to spec a Colorado to their liking. The configurator is expected to be available on December 15th 2022. With...
gmauthority.com
Toyota Tundra Trailhunter Concept Shown As Potential Silverado ZR2 Bison Rival
Since the COVID-19 pandemic boarded up many Americans for a number of months (or longer), overlanding and off-roading in general appear to be seeing even more interest than before. In an attempt to not miss out on the trend, GM’s long-standing, Toyota, revealed a Tundra Trailhunter Concept at SEMA 2022, teasing a potential new line of off-roading trucks and SUVs.
gmauthority.com
GM Benchmarking Porsche Taycan
General Motors was recently caught benchmarking the Porsche Taycan, the German automaker’s all-electric four-door sedan, which was spotted in the vicinity of GM’s Milford Proving Ground. Offered as Porsche’s first all-electric production vehicle, the Porsche Taycan is available in multiple body styles and configurations, including the Taycan Sedan,...
gmauthority.com
Tasco Turquoise 1960 Chevy Corvette KC Auction Bound
The 1958 Chevy Corvette received the second major facelift of the first-generation Corvettes. There were now two horizontally-arranged headlights per side, and the number of heavy chrome “teeth” in the grille numbered nine rather than the previous year’s thirteen. The side coves now had diagonal dummy vents in them with three chrome horizontal spears arcing from them. Cross-flag emblems were mounted in the center of the coves just aft of the front wheel opening. Twin chrome trunk irons ran down the trunk, but would only be there for 1958. Another exterior styling detail that would last just a year was the simulated hood louvers “washboard” on the hood that was initially intended to be functional, but never came to fruition.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 VIN 001 Has Arrived At The Dealership
It can seem like a lifetime ago that GM officially announced the 2023 Corvette Z06. Unveiled last year, we’ve since been anxiously waiting for the high-performance sports car to hit dealership lots and public roads. Now, we can rejoice, as the first production C8 Corvette Z06 has finally arrived at a dealer.
gmauthority.com
GM EV Business To Be Profitable In 2025, Mary Barra Will Tell Investors
One of the biggest obstacles to the widespread adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is profitability. Many (most) automakers, including GM, are currently operating and selling electric-powered vehicles at a loss. However this is expected to change in the near future. GM CEO Mary Barra is scheduled to speak at GM’s...
Comments / 0