Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Multi-Vehicle Accident, Involving A Police Officer

We post our opinions on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are...
WIFR

Belvidere police search for suspect after car damage reports

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - According to Belvidere police, several vehicles were damaged between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14 in the 1600 block of South State Street. Now police need the public’s help identifying the woman pictured below in connection with the crimes. Anyone with video doorbell...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Suspect damages cars in Belvidere, caught on video

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police are asking the public to help identify a suspect after multiple vehicles were damaged early Monday. According to police, the damage happened to several cars in the 1600 block of South State Street around 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. The suspect was captured on surveillance video, and police released […]
BELVIDERE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Another Shooting incident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : More shots fired on the West side

ROCKFORD, IL
WausauPilot

Pedestrian airlifted, driver sought in hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for the driver of an SUV who struck a pedestrian on Hwy. 54 and fled the scene, according to a Portage County Sheriff’s Department news release. A 911 call at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday alerted authorities to a man in distress on the roadside of the highway, at CTH TT in the town of Lanark. The victim, 1 31-year-old Amherst man, was airlifted to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. His current condition has not been released.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Rockford Police investigate crash, asking drivers to reroute

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask drivers traveling near 9th Street and Harrison Avenue in Rockford Thursday evening to find an alternate route, as they investigate a car crash. It appears two cars collided on the southeast side of the city. Police say it happened at about 7 p.m. It’s...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Numerous Retail Thefts and Robberies That Have Happened Recently. Just imagine, how many suspects WOULD BE CAUGHT if the public were informed….

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Injuries at an accident scene in Rockford…

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Earlier Today There Was An Auto Accident Near Roscoe

ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : ICY Road Conditions, Accident Being Reported

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Traffic Alert near Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Bad Accident on the East Side, Avoid the area.

ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : House Fire In Rockford, House Believed To Be Unoccupied

ROCKFORD, IL

