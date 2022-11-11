ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Axios Des Moines

Des Moines voided hundreds of parking tickets after system snafus

At least 260 parking tickets were voided by the city of Des Moines due to malfunctions of a new meter system, according to records obtained by Axios.Catch up fast: In April, DSM began modernizing its downtown street parking system with hundreds of kiosks that take multiple forms of payment and can send text alerts prior to a meter's expiration.But there have been some technical glitches that aborted some transactions between May and August.What's happening: The East Village's meter upgrades are being delayed until early next year as a result of the snafus, city traffic engineer John Davis told the city council earlier this month.State of play: The city began tracking the number of tickets it voided during the first week of June.Most of the problems with the system are resolved, Davis told us earlier this month.Of note: People who think they've been wronged by the system can challenge a ticket if they file an appeal within seven days.Most fines are $15.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Johnston prepares its fleet of snow plows

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston's Public Works Department is busy at work getting its fleet of nine snowplows ready for winter weather. They're asking residents to help them make sure nothing gets messy this winter. "Some of the challenges we deal with are parked cars. That's probably the biggest one....
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Historic Des Moines cemetery’s roads getting major makeover

DES MOINES, Iowa — The final resting spot for many of Des Moines’ founding men and women is going to be easier to reach. The City of Des Moines is planning a major project rehabbing the roads at Woodland Cemetery. Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page said the historic preservation project will rehab […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCRG.com

A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds

OGDEN, Iowa (KCCI) -A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told them.
OGDEN, IA
KCCI.com

West Des Moines shuts down Ashworth sidewalk project

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The construction project to put in a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ashworth Road has been shut down. The city of West Des Moines was planning to use acquire 20 feet of people's yards on the north side of Ashworth from 1st to 50th streets.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

A grand new place on Grand Avenue

DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins dies at Iowa zoo

DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins in North America has died. Blank Park Zoo on Monday reported the death of Jose on their Facebook page. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Winter Farmers’ Market returns to downtown Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two weeks after Des Moines’ farmers’ market closed for the season, the city’s Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market returned on Saturday. Megan Renkel with the Greater Des Moines Partnership organizes the market. She said it’s a good way to get in the holiday spirit with Thanksgiving less than two weeks away. She said, […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Beloved Ankeny teacher isn't riding alone on his long road to recovery

DES MOINES, Iowa — Crowds packed into Iowa Tap Room Sunday night for a silent auction. Most were friends, family, coworkers and students of beloved Ankeny teacherGreg Lage. "Looking across the room, I can only compare it to our wedding when we had so many people from so many different chapters of our life that are here together. It's really incredible," said wife Mindy Lage.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa

INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Girls on the Run 5K comes to Principal Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Girls on the Run festival kicked off at 12:30 p.m. and people hit the pavement at 2 p.m. for the race. More than 700 girls in grades third through eighth took part in the 10-week program this year. The program encouraged young girls to...
DES MOINES, IA
kwbg.com

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa

BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
BOONE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Vinyl Cup hosts Des Moines Music Collectors' Show

DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a great day for music lovers in Des Moines as Vinyl Cup hosted the Des Moines Music Collectors' Show. Vendors sold vinyl records, CDs, cassettes and tapes. Many are so rare you probably can't find them in stores or online. There was something...
DES MOINES, IA
B100

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
KCCI.com

Missing Altoona K-9 officer found in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — AnAltoona K-9 officer was lost Sunday night in Warren County. Zeke, a nearly 100-pound Belgian Malinois was staying at a professional handler's home when he got loose around 5 p.m. His own handler, Altoona police officer Cody Poffenberger, had just returned from vacation when he...
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
IOWA STATE

