Des Moines voided hundreds of parking tickets after system snafus
At least 260 parking tickets were voided by the city of Des Moines due to malfunctions of a new meter system, according to records obtained by Axios.Catch up fast: In April, DSM began modernizing its downtown street parking system with hundreds of kiosks that take multiple forms of payment and can send text alerts prior to a meter's expiration.But there have been some technical glitches that aborted some transactions between May and August.What's happening: The East Village's meter upgrades are being delayed until early next year as a result of the snafus, city traffic engineer John Davis told the city council earlier this month.State of play: The city began tracking the number of tickets it voided during the first week of June.Most of the problems with the system are resolved, Davis told us earlier this month.Of note: People who think they've been wronged by the system can challenge a ticket if they file an appeal within seven days.Most fines are $15.
KCCI.com
Johnston prepares its fleet of snow plows
JOHNSTON, Iowa — Johnston's Public Works Department is busy at work getting its fleet of nine snowplows ready for winter weather. They're asking residents to help them make sure nothing gets messy this winter. "Some of the challenges we deal with are parked cars. That's probably the biggest one....
KCCI.com
Mahaska County moves full speed ahead on Northwest Highway 63 bypass project
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — It's full speed ahead for a new bypass project in Mahaska County. Right now, U.S. Highway 63 runs through the middle of Oskaloosa. The Mahaska County Board of Supervisors approved a predesign agreement this Monday that would allow a new bypass to take traffic around the city and connect to Highway 163.
Historic Des Moines cemetery’s roads getting major makeover
DES MOINES, Iowa — The final resting spot for many of Des Moines’ founding men and women is going to be easier to reach. The City of Des Moines is planning a major project rehabbing the roads at Woodland Cemetery. Des Moines Parks and Recreation Director Ben Page said the historic preservation project will rehab […]
KCRG.com
A coup on chicken coops: Residents in this Iowa town told to get rid of birds
OGDEN, Iowa (KCCI) -A fowl situation is brewing in Ogden, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reports. Residents who own chickens are being told the birds must fly the coop. They received letters last month informing them it is unlawful to keep livestock within the city. Which goes against what they say city officials previously told them.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines shuts down Ashworth sidewalk project
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The construction project to put in a 10-foot-wide multi-use path along Ashworth Road has been shut down. The city of West Des Moines was planning to use acquire 20 feet of people's yards on the north side of Ashworth from 1st to 50th streets.
A grand new place on Grand Avenue
DES MOINES, Iowa — We were there two years ago when the First Church of Christ Scientist made a scene — released from duty after more than 80 years. Headed for a new function only yards, and years, away. But the journey took more turns than expected. The new high-rise on Grand Avenue was to […]
KCCI.com
One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins dies at Iowa zoo
DES MOINES, Iowa — One of the oldest golden-headed lion tamarins in North America has died. Blank Park Zoo on Monday reported the death of Jose on their Facebook page. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Iowan creates small town in backyard for grandkids
STANHOPE, Iowa — You won't find this town on any map. In fact, this town with its church, school and the general store doesn't even have a name. But if it did, it might be called something like "Munchkinville." Watch the video above to see the town Mike Carlson...
Winter Farmers’ Market returns to downtown Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two weeks after Des Moines’ farmers’ market closed for the season, the city’s Downtown Winter Farmers’ Market returned on Saturday. Megan Renkel with the Greater Des Moines Partnership organizes the market. She said it’s a good way to get in the holiday spirit with Thanksgiving less than two weeks away. She said, […]
KCCI.com
Beloved Ankeny teacher isn't riding alone on his long road to recovery
DES MOINES, Iowa — Crowds packed into Iowa Tap Room Sunday night for a silent auction. Most were friends, family, coworkers and students of beloved Ankeny teacherGreg Lage. "Looking across the room, I can only compare it to our wedding when we had so many people from so many different chapters of our life that are here together. It's really incredible," said wife Mindy Lage.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Sonic boom felt in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — There was quite a shake in Indianola one day in the late 1980s. The station manager of KXLQ of Indianola was on the air when the walls around him started shaking. Watch the video above to learn more about this unsolved mystery.
KCCI.com
Girls on the Run 5K comes to Principal Park
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Girls on the Run festival kicked off at 12:30 p.m. and people hit the pavement at 2 p.m. for the race. More than 700 girls in grades third through eighth took part in the 10-week program this year. The program encouraged young girls to...
KCCI.com
Comfort Food Cook-Off raises money to help families experiencing homelessness
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Family Promise of Greater Des Moines held its annual Comfort Food Cook-off on Sunday to raise money for families experiencing homelessness in Polk County. The organization is currently helping out 50 families. It partners with 14 congregations to give them food, a place to stay...
kwbg.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central and Eastern Iowa
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST TUESDAY. * WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along the Interstate.
KCCI.com
Vinyl Cup hosts Des Moines Music Collectors' Show
DES MOINES, Iowa — It was a great day for music lovers in Des Moines as Vinyl Cup hosted the Des Moines Music Collectors' Show. Vendors sold vinyl records, CDs, cassettes and tapes. Many are so rare you probably can't find them in stores or online. There was something...
Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People
We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
KCCI.com
Missing Altoona K-9 officer found in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — AnAltoona K-9 officer was lost Sunday night in Warren County. Zeke, a nearly 100-pound Belgian Malinois was staying at a professional handler's home when he got loose around 5 p.m. His own handler, Altoona police officer Cody Poffenberger, had just returned from vacation when he...
Iowa Driver Survives Dangerous Crash With Farm Equipment[PHOTOS]
Iowa is so close to finishing up harvest 2022. As of this week’s Crop Progress and Condition Report, only 3 percent of the state’s soybean and 11 percent of the state’s corn crop have left the harvest. As farmers stride towards the finish lines in their fields,...
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
