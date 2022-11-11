Read full article on original website
Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett may not be playing his best passing the ball, but that doesn’t mean he can’t run the ball. He tucked the ball and ran it in four yards to score and make it 17-3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. State would score another field goal on its next drive, but the Mailman is keeping the Dawgs ahead of the SEC West Bulldogs.
There has been a lot of chatter this week about Alabama having a disappointing season, and Nick Saban’s daughter is here to set everyone straight. Kristen Saban Setas posted a note on her Instagram story this week that seemed aimed at Bama fans. “Appreciate what you HAVE before it...
Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
For all the excitement -- and anxiety -- about the national implications of Tuesday’s elections, the stakes are low in Alabama, where Republicans are expected to sweep the most high-profile races, including for U.S. Senate and governor. While Alabama has been largely ignored by national pundits this election cycle,...
Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
Urban Meyer left the Fox's set at halftime of Ohio State's game against Indiana Saturday at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Fox host Rob Stone made the announcement during the halftime show, which was live from the Horseshow, with Ohio State leading Indiana 28-7. “Coach Urban Meyer, we sent him...
Georgia, LSU set for SEC Championship Game: Date, time, series history
History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important. Since the 2014 season, every winner of this game has advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinal. Sometimes, even not winning the SEC title can help you make the playoff, too. Given the SEC's recent domination over ...
Mississippi State's Mike Leach kept the viral moments coming on Saturday. As the Bulldogs headed in for the locker room down just five points to No. 1 Georgia at half, ESPN's Molly McGrath caught up with the coach to ask him his reaction to some of the calls that went against State in the first two quarters.
Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart avoided injury Saturday against Alabama after being dragged down by his facemask in a scary play. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got an open rush on Dart in the third quarter, then grabbed Dart’s facemask. Turner held on, pulling Dart’s head around almost 360 degrees before his helmet came spinning off.
Another big-time college football weekend is in the books. Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more. Following the latest...
We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
It appears the weather will play a factor in this Saturday's clash between Arkansas and LSU. Moments ago, Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated shared a photo of the current scene at Razorback Stadium. The field has a thin layer of snow on it. Snow is not in the forecast for...
Week 11 is here and with it comes another crucial opportunity for the top teams to prove they belong in College Football Playoff contention, while those on the outside looking in hope for some chaos to take advantage of in the next rankings. Going into the final stretch of the regular season, the ...
The crew will be on hand ahead of the annual “Brawl of the Wild.”
On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Austin, Texas ahead of a massive Big 12 showdown. No. 4 TCU is ready to put its undefeated record to the test against the Texas Longhorns. Despite being the No. 4 team in the country, the Horned Frogs are more than a touchdown underdog.
Despite a solid victory over the Stanford Cardinal, the Wisconsin Badgers remained outside the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s College Basketball Coaches Poll. The Badgers received 19 votes in this week’s poll compared to only seven in the first, and they currently sit between Virginia Tech with 20 votes and Miami with 18.
