Tuscaloosa, AL

FanSided

Georgia football: Stetson Bennett broke ankles on his TD run

Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett may not be playing his best passing the ball, but that doesn’t mean he can’t run the ball. He tucked the ball and ran it in four yards to score and make it 17-3 against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. State would score another field goal on its next drive, but the Mailman is keeping the Dawgs ahead of the SEC West Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend. Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama. If LSU underestimates...
BATON ROUGE, LA
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
DESTIN, FL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Names His "Coach Of The Year" So Far

During this Saturday's edition of "College GameDay," ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked to reveal his pick for Coach of the Year. There are plenty of great candidates to choose from, such as TCU's Sonny Dykes, Tennessee's Josh Heupel and Oregon's Dan Lanning. Herbstreit, however, believes Georgia's Kirby Smart is...
GEORGIA STATE
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to horrific facemask in Alabama-Ole Miss game

Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart avoided injury Saturday against Alabama after being dragged down by his facemask in a scary play. Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner got an open rush on Dart in the third quarter, then grabbed Dart’s facemask. Turner held on, pulling Dart’s head around almost 360 degrees before his helmet came spinning off.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

Another big-time college football weekend is in the books. Saturday featured some pretty notable results across the country, with Georgia continuing to look dominant, Ohio State and Michigan playing like they're on a collision course for two weeks from now, TCU holding on against Texas and more. Following the latest...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Vegas Releases New Prediction For Ohio State vs. Michigan

We're now less than two weeks away from The Game. Who's excited?. Ohio State and Michigan have been on a collision course all season long. In less than two weeks, the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will meet at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. While both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Video Of Texas' Live Mascot Going Viral This Morning

On Saturday morning, ESPN's College GameDay kicked off from Austin, Texas ahead of a massive Big 12 showdown. No. 4 TCU is ready to put its undefeated record to the test against the Texas Longhorns. Despite being the No. 4 team in the country, the Horned Frogs are more than a touchdown underdog.
AUSTIN, TX

