krcrtv.com
Fortuna's Al Gray Electric Lighted Parade returns Dec. 9
FORTUNA, Calif. — Fortuna's Al Gray Electric Lighted Parade is coming back this December and there's still time to sign up and join the fun. The parade, hosted by the Fortuna Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Fortuna and Redwood Village Shopping Center, is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 6:30 p.m.
krcrtv.com
The Arcata Ridge Trail is now complete, linking one side of the city to the other
ARCATA, Calif. — On Saturday, the City of Arcata marked the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The now four-mile redwood forest trail, which has been years in the making, links the Arcata Community Forest to the Sunny Brae Forest. This allows hikers, bikers and horse riders to travel from the northern to the southern limits of Arcata, without parting from the redwoods.
kymkemp.com
If Only the Trees Could Talk: The Cold Case of a Missing Honeydew Woman and Her Children
Cold cases grow cold because their stories stop being told. Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office published an interactive map and timeline last year with over sixty missing and murdered people whose cases remain unsolved. We have taken on the task of writing about each and every one of those cases, to keep their stories alive and hopefully find justice for the victims and families. Remember, as Jean Racine, the French playwright once said, “There are no secrets that time does not reveal.”
kymkemp.com
Oh, Boy…This Did Not Go Well
Heard of cow tipping? In what is a half-way topple (sort of a semi toss, if you will), a big rig pulling a trailer didn’t quite make that turn off Hwy 255 onto Jackson Ranch Road west of Arcata about 2:30 this afternoon. The semi completely blocked Jackson Ranch...
kymkemp.com
Teen Makes Grisly Discovery Near Bridgeville; Hopes Discovery Leads to Closure for the Deceased’s Family
A teen made the grisly discovery of human remains Friday afternoon while exploring a remote area near his family’s property on November 11. Sean Murphy, 13, took a break from helping his family load up refuse for a dump run, to wander the area around his family’s 20-acre property. Sean and the family dogs traversed the untamed parcel of land near Highway 36, finding a rock cropping with a tree growing between the broken fragments of boulder.
krcrtv.com
Humboldt community recognizes November 'Humboldt Hero' on Veteran's Day
EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County community gathered in Eureka Friday to honor a special servicemember for Veteran's Day. Col. Ward Mengel was recognized as the November 2022 'Humboldt Hero' for his service to the country. Each month for the past seven years, a Humboldt Hero has been honored...
kymkemp.com
Law Firm Fighting Against Humboldt County Cannabis Abatement Program Hosts Town Hall in Redway This Wednesday
In response to Humboldt County’s abatement program, which they claim levels excessively burdensome fines, a non-profit law firm, the Institute for Justice, will be hosting what they are billing as a town hall and free dinner, Wednesday, November 16 at 6 p.m., at the Mateel Community Center in Redway. The Institute for Justice (IJ), which just filed a Federal class action lawsuit against the Humboldt County’s cannabis abatement program in October, invites all who were impacted by the abatement program to join them. Lead attorneys on the case will be there to discuss how IJ is fighting back against, what Attorney Jared McClain calls, “Humboldt County’s abusive abatement regime, [that] issues life-ruinous fines to innocent people without proof or process.”
kymkemp.com
Out of Area Hunter Was Off Duty Officer First at Scene of Death on Old Briceland Road Yesterday
Today, we are learning more about the death investigation that took place on Old Briceland Road west of Garberville yesterday afternoon which continued into last night. Just before 4 p.m. yesterday, hunters staying at the Marshall Ranch (which leases land to a hunting club) discovered a gunshot victim alongside the road inside the ranch boundaries, according to David Sanchez, the ranch’s general manager. “Today is opening day for fall turkey season. That’s why they were there.”
kymkemp.com
Old Briceland Road Death Believed to Be Suicide, Says Sheriff’s Department
Press release from The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department:. On November 11th, 2022, at approximately 3:40 pm, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road for the report of a male gunshot victim. Southern Humboldt Deputies responded, along with fire and medical personnel. The subject, a 45 year old Fortuna man, was declared deceased at the scene.
kymkemp.com
Two Injured, at Least One Medevacked Following Go-Kart Crash in Weaverville
A go-kart crash at Washington Street and Hwy 299 in Weaverville reportedly injured two riders about 1:50 p.m., according to first reports over the scanner. At least one of the two occupants received major injuries. One juvenile girl had a possible broken pelvis, emergency personnel reported to the emergency dispatch center from the scene of the incident.
kymkemp.com
Information on October Poaching Incident Released
On 10/19/2022 local Wildlife Officers with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) received a call for assistance from the California Highway Patrol (CHP) in Garberville. The previous evening, CHP received a report from a landowner in southern Humboldt concerning a possible poached deer. Wildlife Officers responded to the...
krcrtv.com
Can you help? Trinity animal shelter forced to euthanize dogs starting Saturday
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — If you were waiting for the right time to adopt a pet -- this as your sign. This is Curly. He is scheduled for euthanasia Saturday due to extreme overcrowding at the Trinity County Animal Shelter. He needs out by Saturday, Nov. 12 or he will die.
thelumberjack.org
Sea level rise threatens Humboldt, local government stalls
The edges of Humboldt Bay are on the verge of being overrun by the sea. It laps at the boundaries of Highway 101, surrounds the Arcata Marsh, and sneaks around the corners of low-lying industrial areas in Eureka. SINKING SHORELINE. Humboldt’s location at the end of the Cascadia Subduction Zone...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Thomas Joseph Doss, 1993-2022
Thomas Joseph Doss was born Dec. 23, 1993 to Larry O. and Linda Jo Doss at Mad River Hospital in Arcata. A native of Humboldt County, he attended Teacher’s Pet, Washington Elementary, Winship Jr High, and did a half year at Eureka High before transferring to St. Bernard’s High, where he played varsity football and graduated in 2012. Thomas started football officiating with his dad while still in high school and went on to officiate in Oregon and California until the end of 2018.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Nov. 10
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake shook the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Wednesday, Nov. 10. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
kymkemp.com
[Update] Emergency Personnel Responding to Possible Gunshot Victim on Old Briceland Road
Emergency personnel are responding with lights and sirens to the report of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound east west of Garberville just before 4 p.m. on November 11. Scanner traffic indicates the reporting party, an off-duty Alameda Police officer is stating that a subject is inside a white Toyota Tacoma along the 5400 block of Old Briceland Road with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The dispatcher stated that the vehicle is along the road between Garberville and Briceland, possibly near the Marshall Ranch.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Season Two of ‘The Craftsman,’ Starring Eureka’s Eric Hollenbeck, Begins Streaming Friday on HBO Max
If you’re looking for even more shows to watch now that Humboldt’s weather has taken its annual cold turn, perhaps you could be enticed to learn more about the work and wisdom of a handy rising star in our midst. Eric Hollenbeck, founder of Eureka’s Blue Ox Millworks,...
