Arizona State

Consumer Reports: Facebook ads can be dangerous and even illegal

Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
If you’re selling your home, watch out for the ‘mortgage wire fraud’ scam

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — You’ve finally found the perfect place to call home. You’ve got your down payment ready after years of savings. You’re just about to close the deal when a con artist dupes you into paying them thousands instead. “It’s such a big issue,” Deanne Rymarowicz said. She’s the associate counsel for the National Association of Realtors.
Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season

On Your Side checked out the best toy purchases for the kiddos. If the 2021 holiday season was the year of scarcity, expect big promotions this time around. And while inflation continues, expect décor to remain cheap. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood.
Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms

PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment

PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores

David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix

Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured

PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
Mesa offers 30% discount on water for residents older than 60

The city of Mesa has a water-rate discount program for low-income older adults. Called the Limited Senior Rate Program, the plan introduced about a year ago takes 30% off residents’ water bills. To qualify for the program, applicants must be at least 60 years old, be a permanent resident...
