PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.

PAYSON, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO