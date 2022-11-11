Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Consumer Reports: Facebook ads can be dangerous and even illegal
Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
AZFamily
If you’re selling your home, watch out for the ‘mortgage wire fraud’ scam
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — You’ve finally found the perfect place to call home. You’ve got your down payment ready after years of savings. You’re just about to close the deal when a con artist dupes you into paying them thousands instead. “It’s such a big issue,” Deanne Rymarowicz said. She’s the associate counsel for the National Association of Realtors.
AZFamily
Hottest toys for the 2022 holiday season
On Your Side checked out the best toy purchases for the kiddos. If the 2021 holiday season was the year of scarcity, expect big promotions this time around. And while inflation continues, expect décor to remain cheap. Residents upset after project could bring warehouses, semi-trucks next to Gilbert neighborhood.
AZFamily
Owl in recovery after being purchased illegally at Payson gas station
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Western screech owl purchased by a man who was reportedly under the influence of methamphetamine at a Payson gas station is recovering. Liberty Wildlife in Phoenix is now caring for the owl after it was temporarily taken in by local Payson wildlife rescue Arizona Wild Rescue. Liberty said that the owl appears better than when it first arrived at their clinic and is being rehabilitated. The rescue said it’s unsure if the owl will be able to return to the wild, and that if it isn’t, it may be a candidate for a future education or ambassador animal. Liberty expects an announcement on its health later today.
AZFamily
KTAR.com
Valley felon sentenced to 7 years in prison for possession of firearms
PHOENIX — A Glendale man was sentenced last month to seven years behind bars after previously pleading guilty to possession of firearms by a convicted felon. Luis Salvador Flores, 50, was pulled over by officers from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in November 2020 for a suspected traffic code infraction, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said in a press release.
Owner of Valley retail stores sentenced for not reporting $9M in income, officials say
PHOENIX — The owner and operator of Arizona's BBB Fashion stores has been convicted of tax evasion after he underreported his income by more than $9 million. Sung Hwan Lee, 64, of Peoria recently pleaded guilty to tax evasion and was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
12news.com
Calls for help soar in Phoenix’s largest homeless encampment
PHOENIX — On the first day of November, 12News was interviewing Bill Morlan about a fire near his shop in downtown Phoenix. But a few minutes into the interview, he had to stop and call 911. A man waving a metal rod walked into his parking lot, talking to...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Arizona police discover dead newborn baby on Phoenix street
Police in Phoenix, Arizona, responded to a call early Saturday that lead to the discovery of a dead newborn on the street.
foodsafetynews.com
Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores
David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported a multi-vehicle collision on Sunday. The accident occurred on Interstate 10 in Guadalupe at around 12.30 a.m. The officials reported that the collision involved a vehicle and a Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle.
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
Fox17
Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients
LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
Dozens of complaints revealed from Arizona DCS on Valley Group Home
The ABC15 Investigators reviewed dozens of pages of government of documents about North Star Independent Living Service.
2 People Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
The Scottsdale Police Department reported a motorcycle crash on Saturday morning. The accident occurred near 94th Street and Cactus Road at around 1 a.m. The police reported that the driver of the motorcycle was unable to maintain control of his bike while going around a roundabout. The motorcycle crashed into a stone wall in the center of the roundabout.
AZFamily
Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?
Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
10 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
The Mesa Fire and Medical Department reported a five-vehicle collision on Sunday morning. The accident occurred near US-60 and Gilbert Road. The officials reported that the collision involved five vehicles. Some of the cars had reportedly caught fire after the crash.
KTAR.com
Gun goes off at Westgate parking lot in Glendale, 1 woman injured
PHOENIX — A woman was hospitalized after she was accidentally shot in the hand at Westgate in Glendale Sunday afternoon, authorities said. Police responded to the entertainment district near Glendale Avenue and the Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway around 12:40 p.m. about reports of shots fired, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release.
kjzz.org
Mesa offers 30% discount on water for residents older than 60
The city of Mesa has a water-rate discount program for low-income older adults. Called the Limited Senior Rate Program, the plan introduced about a year ago takes 30% off residents’ water bills. To qualify for the program, applicants must be at least 60 years old, be a permanent resident...
