San Diego, CA

CBS 8

San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors

SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Increasing number of San Diego teens falling victim to 'sextortion' scams

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — What starts off as an innocent friend request from a fellow teenager can quickly turn into a conversation with someone pretending to be someone they are not. Kids and teens are being targeted by a dangerous scam online called sextortion, a crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute private and sensitive material if one does not provide them with money.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage

SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Thousands of UC workers plan to strike at UC campuses

SAN DIEGO — University of California campuses across the state are preparing for what could be the nation's largest academic worker strike that's expected to shut down classes, labs, and research. Nearly 48,000 graduate students will participate in the strikes planned for Monday. UAW is taking part in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

SOLEmates | Sharp Doctor and WW2 vet form friendship

SAN DIEGO — A World War II veteran is grateful a local doctor took a chance to help save his life when a trip to the hospital room unexpectedly turned into a lifelong friendship. World War II veteran, Bill Mellos, and Sharp Memorial Hospital's Dr. Arvin Narula may seem...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego local news

