San Diego County dubbed 'ground zero' for fentanyl smuggling due to proximity to U.S.-Mexico border
SAN DIEGO — Fentanyl cases are on the rise throughout San Diego County, and the amount of people seeking help is also up. Mayor Todd Gloria announced his efforts to make the fentanyl crisis the top priority for his office. In the first six months of 2022, San Diego...
Car fire set by enraged ex-boyfriend spreads to woman's National City home with 11-year-old daughter inside
NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — National City police arrested a man who could face charges of attempted homicide, elder abuse, child abuse, and arson after he set his ex-girlfriend's National City mobile home ablaze following a domestic dispute, according to officials. National City Firefighters responded to reports of a structure...
Billionaire San Diego developer accused of taking tenant deposits
SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles landlord who owns more than 15,000 units in Southern California and is set to build more than 2,500 apartments in San Diego is accused of improperly taking security deposits from more than 19,000 tenants. According to court documents obtained by CBS 8, Geoff...
San Diegans escape severe injury after fishing yacht catches fire off coast of Mexico
SAN DIEGO — It was the boat trip of a lifetime for a trio of San Diegans until things went wrong, leaving them stranded at sea off the coast of Mexico. On October 25, a three-person crew from San Diego was hired to bring a yacht down to its owner in Cabo San Lucas for the Bisbee's fishing tournament.
San Diego County non-profit empowers female veterans, giving them the tools to succeed
VISTA, Calif. — Women have been serving in the military since the Revolutionary War, yet many feel their service is overlooked by their male counterparts. Advocates for female veterans say that feeling of not being recognized can make it harder to transition into civilian life. “Whenever we go to...
San Diego Latinos could soon be responsible for replacing the first Latina Democratic mayors
SAN DIEGO — San Diego's South Bay area had a solid democratic hold in recent years, especially in cities with predominantly Latino populations, according to reports. However, with what the early polling results have shown, far– analysts said these cities could soon replace the first Latina democratic mayors who have made history with republican or independent mayoral candidates.
New survey reveals City of San Diego employees are not so satisfied with their job
SAN DIEGO — Morale of city employees is down citywide but none more so than San Diego firefighters and police officers, according to the city of San Diego's annual Employee Sentiment Workforce Report. On Monday, November 14, the city council will discuss the findings of the workforce sentiment report....
Increasing number of San Diego teens falling victim to 'sextortion' scams
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — What starts off as an innocent friend request from a fellow teenager can quickly turn into a conversation with someone pretending to be someone they are not. Kids and teens are being targeted by a dangerous scam online called sextortion, a crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute private and sensitive material if one does not provide them with money.
Increase in RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 in San Diego, hospitals are well prepared
SAN DIEGO — Flu season usually ramps up in the fall and winter, yet now San Diego County deals with cases of RSV and COVID-19. "Certainly, influenza and RSV are high. Typically in the winter, you see a lot of RSV," said Dr. Keith Yablonicky, who works in the Emergency Room at Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Cell phone video captures driver of stolen van on rampage
SAN DIEGO — A Nevada man suspected of going on a crime rampage over the past week in a stolen van was arrested Thursday, November 11 in Kearny Mesa. Christopher Mitchell Howard, 55, could be facing an assault with a deadly weapon charge at his arraignment Tuesday in court -- the deadly weapon being the stolen van.
Navy Commander opens School of Rock to celebrate freedom of expression
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — After serving our nation for decades, a retired Navy Commander opened a School of Rock. In this Zevely Zone, I took a musical journey to Otay Ranch where South Bay music students have found a safe harbor to follow their music making dreams. The School...
Demonstrator involved in violent 2021 Pacific Beach protest sentenced to 4+ years in prison
SAN DIEGO — One of the demonstrators involved in a violent clash of competing protests in Pacific Beach in January of 2021 was sentenced to four years, eight months in prison Thursday. Prosecutors arrested 11 people, who they say are associated with Antifa, an anti-fascist group. They allege the...
Homicide investigation underway after fatal shooting in Chollas View neighborhood
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An argument between neighbors in Chollas View Monday led to a shooting that left a men dead, according to investigators. The fatal gunfire in the 700 block of 44th Street was reported shortly after 6 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Paramedics...
Thousands of UC workers plan to strike at UC campuses
SAN DIEGO — University of California campuses across the state are preparing for what could be the nation's largest academic worker strike that's expected to shut down classes, labs, and research. Nearly 48,000 graduate students will participate in the strikes planned for Monday. UAW is taking part in the...
Art in the Sand in support of Iranians in Solana Beach
SAN DIEGO — For many Iranians here in San Diego, this has been a very emotional, nerve-wracking time as they wait for updates from Iran and are trying to get clear information on the people who have been killed and arrested amid the protests. And for some people the...
SOLEmates | Sharp Doctor and WW2 vet form friendship
SAN DIEGO — A World War II veteran is grateful a local doctor took a chance to help save his life when a trip to the hospital room unexpectedly turned into a lifelong friendship. World War II veteran, Bill Mellos, and Sharp Memorial Hospital's Dr. Arvin Narula may seem...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in possible overdose in University Heights
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital Thursday after a suspected overdose -- possibly of fentanyl -- at a University Heights residence, according to the San Diego Police Department. Authorities were called at 5:41 a.m. to a home in the...
Cyber warnings for parents | Predators target kids through online games
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Sexual predators are on a new playground, targeting kids by chatting with them while they play popular video games. Where children are spending their time online, criminals are lurking. “The predators are master manipulators,” said Sgt. Garrick Nugent a San Diego Police Department Detective....
Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe holding adoption event for military families
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Friday through Saturday, the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe will hold an adoption event for military families, including covering adoption fees courtesy of a nonprofit, as a way to thank them for their service. The Animals for Armed Forces Foundation is...
San Diego will likely see rent hikes in next 2 years, USC study finds
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Renting an apartment in San Diego county will be getting more expensive, with a USC Casden Economics Forecast released Thursday predicting continuing rent increases over the next two years. San Diego is projected to have a rent increase of $250 by October 2024, outpacing...
