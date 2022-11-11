Read full article on original website
WJCL
Authorities: 16-year-old dead in South Carolina, 2 drive-by shootings follow
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are investigating after the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy, and two drive-by shootings that followed. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, the injured teen was dropped off at the Colleton Medical Center early Sunday...
WJCL
Police: 3 kidnapped children found safe in South Carolina, relative in custody
Update 11:15 a.m.: The three children were found safe Monday morning. Earvin has been taken into custody and warrants have been obtained for kidnapping. Initial report: Three children were kidnapped Sunday in South Carolina, according to authorities. The York County Sheriff's Office says Jami’la Earvin, a family member, took the...
WOKV.com
Florida motorcyclist arrested after allegedly driving 117 mph; claims he had to catch a flight
Florida motorcyclist arrested after allegedly driving 117 mph; claims he had to catch a flight Quincy was spotted illegally passing vehicles. His motorcycle climbed from 70 mph to 117 mph in a 45-mph zone. (NCD)
WOKV.com
Police: Tennessee man charged after stealing 90-year-old’s $95K diamond
Police: Tennessee man charged after stealing 90-year-old’s $95K diamond The store owners became suspicious when McNeece presented only a partial certificate of authenticity for a 9.46-carat diamond. (NCD)
WOKV.com
Man allegedly committed crime while posing as Irishman
Man allegedly committed crime while posing as Irishman A Florida man is accused of taking out thousands of dollars in loans and participating in business deals, all while pretending to be an Irish immigrant. (NCD)
WOKV.com
Police: Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete
Police: Texas teacher accused of dragging 5-year-old across concrete A surveillance camera captured Jenny Alicia Dominguez dragging a 5-year-old by the hair and arm across more than 25 feet of concrete ground. (NCD)
FOX Carolina
Missing woman’s ex accused of killing current girlfriend and baby, family says
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking information on woman who was reported missing in 2020 - and now her family is speaking out after they say her ex-boyfriend was arrested in an unrelated case. Jorden Shyann Nebling, now 21 years old,...
South Carolina native among those killed University of Virginia killings
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A native of South Carolina is among those killed in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia that left three members of the football team dead. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan confirmed Monday morning Lavel Davis Jr. was shot and killed Sunday...
WOKV.com
16 injured in Indiana after truck crashes into bus carrying high school hockey team
16 injured in Indiana after truck crashes into bus carrying high school hockey team Before the accident, police were already on their way to intercept the truck after receiving reports the driver had been driving erratically. (NCD)
Rare Alfa Romeo worth $23 million stolen in SC could be in North Carolina; $50,000 reward offered
A $50,000 reward is being offered after the black two-door 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900 B Lungo Spyder with tan interior was swiped.
First Coast News
'This was a lab' | Prosecutors lay out case after massive fentanyl bust in South Carolina
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — On Oct. 24, 2022, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that a year-long investigation resulted in a major bust of a fentanyl production lab. At the time, Sheriff Kevin R. Tolson said six suspects had produced enough of the deadly drug to theoretically kill the entire county population.
4 Pee Dee counties among South Carolina’s worst for violent crime in 2021, SLED report shows
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Four of the six counties in the News13 viewing area had the highest rates of violent crime in South Carolina in 2021, according to statistics in a report by SLED that also said the state’s murder rate is the highest since 1991. Dillon County had the state’s highest violent crime rate […]
Deputies respond to shooting in McColl, Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office says
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Chief Deputy Larry Turner and the McColl Police Department responded to a shooting on Friday, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the McColl area of Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office said. News13 has called and left messages for the McColl mayor and police chief but is […]
SLED report: 99 murders in 6 Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties in 2021
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nearly 18% of all the murders recorded in South Carolina in 2021 happened in the six counties included in the News13 viewing area, according to a 304-page report released on Thursday by SLED. The agency’s annual Crime in South Carolina report showed that 99 of the state’s 566 murders were […]
18 breweries with the most highly-ranked beers in South Carolina
In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. […]
WYFF4.com
Grandfather killed, 2 grandchildren injured in South Carolina crash, officials say
(Video above is from Tuesday WYFF News 4 at Noon.) The coroner released the name of a driver killed Tuesday in a crash while he was hauling a boat in the Upstate. Jerald Waymon Burdette, 57, was pulling the boat with his truck to take his grandchildren fishing, officials said.
WOKV.com
Texas attorney accused of dosing wife’s drinks with abortion drug
Texas attorney accused of dosing wife’s drinks with abortion drug Mason Herring, 28, is the first person in Texas to be charged with forcing induction of an abortion, news outlets reported. (NCD)
Dangerous Cities in South Carolina
South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in South Carolina
The Palmetto State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Horry County, you might just want to visit.
