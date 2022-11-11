Read full article on original website
12news.com
Prop. 308, which provides in-state tuition for anyone who graduated from an Arizona high school, passes, its backers say
PHOENIX — Supporters of Proposition 308 are gathering Monday in Phoenix to declare victory for the initiative which would expand in-state tuition opportunities for Arizona students. Although the Associated Press hasn't called the race in favor of Proposition 308 at the time of writing, the ballot initiative holds a...
ABC 15 News
Police: Student from Arizona among 4 University of Idaho students found dead by campus
MOSCOW, ID — Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students, including one student from Arizona, found in a home near the Moscow, Idaho, campus. The Moscow Police Department has called the deaths "homicides," and on Monday identified the victims as Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, a 21-year-old from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho.
AZFamily
Hobbs' lead increases to over 26,000 votes ahead of Lake in Arizona governor race
Former Maricopa County recorder explains what goes on behind the scenes of vote counting. Helen Purcell was the Maricopa County recorder for 28 years. She was elected as a Republican and began her tenure in the 1980s. Thousands of ballots still need to be tallied in Maricopa County. Updated: 7...
fox10phoenix.com
4 University of Idaho students found dead in suspected homicide identified
MOSCOW, Idaho - Police have identified four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near the campus on Sunday, as authorities called the deaths "homicides" and said the investigation was ongoing. The Moscow Police Department on Monday identified the victims as Ethan Chapin, a 20-year-old from...
Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day
Republicans in Arizona and elsewhere have insisted that the days-long tabulation of early ballots, particularly in Maricopa County, is a new phenomenon that is aimed at undercutting faith in the elections and harming GOP candidates. They’re flat wrong about the history, however: Final election results have never been available on Election Night in any Arizona […] The post Republicans are falsely claiming that Arizona used to know final election results on Election Day appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
aerotechnews.com
Tucsonans first to be selected as Grand Marshals for Phoenix Veterans Day Parade
In the 26 years the Phoenix Veterans Day Parade has been held, this is the first year two Tucson, Ariz., veterans will be honored as Grand Marshalls. U.S. Air Force veterans George Poppe and Michael Quezada were nominated by fellow veteran and long-time friend John Spiekermeier. The parade begins at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, at the intersection of Montebello and Central in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
1 person burned in fire at 'the Zone' in downtown Phoenix
Firefighters say one person was hospitalized with burn injuries following reports of multiple tents on fire at "the Zone" during the early-morning hours of Nov. 14. The area is home to over a thousand homeless people near downtown Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Democrat Katie Hobbs keeps lead over Kari Lake in race for governor
PHOENIX - The release of ballots on Saturday from Arizona's largest county netted Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake a few thousand votes, but she's still trailing Democrat Katie Hobbs by tens of thousands of ballots. Hobbs led Lake by 1.6 percentage points after the release of roughly 85,000 votes from...
AZFamily
Counties most concerned about climate change in Arizona
PHOENIX (Stacker) - Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.
Abandoned Arizona mines will be cleaned up by Forest Service
PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The U.S. Forest Service is getting ready to resume construction work associated with the cleanup of six abandoned mines on the Verde Ranger District of the Prescott National Forest. The Black Hawk Mine, Golden Idol Mine, Black...
KTAR.com
Arizona races called for 5 contested US House seats; 1 incumbent loses
PHOENIX — Five of Arizona’s seven U.S. House of Representatives seats that were up for grabs in the 2022 midterm elections have been secured. The Associated Press called three races in favor of incumbent Democrats: Ruben Gallego, Raul Grijalva and Greg Stanton. Gallego and Grijalva were on Election Day and Stanton’s projected win was called Friday night.
northcentralnews.net
Support available for grandparents raising kids
November 2022 — More than 54,000 children in Arizona are being raised by grandparents in an informal kinship home, says Partners In Health & Aging: Duet, adding that feelings of exhaustion, irritability, fatigue and hopelessness are not uncommon when parenting the second time around,. The nonprofit wants those who...
fox10phoenix.com
Soldiers Best Friend in Arizona honors those who served and those who comfort them
A soldier's best friend is by his side on the good days and the bad. An Arizona organization called Soldier's Best Friend is celebrating its veterans and the service dogs who are trained to help them in daily life. FOX 10's Irene Snyder has more.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Arizona’s Largest Master Planned Community, Teravalis, Breaks Ground in West Phoenix
The Howard Hughes Corporation (HHC) has begun construction on the new master planned mixed-use community Teravalis, which encompasses 37,000-acres in the Phoenix West Valley. Previously known as Douglas Ranch, Teravalis is anticipated to become Arizona’s largest master planned community with 100,000 homes, 300,000 residents and 55 million square feet of commercial development.
Arizona county still seeks to count votes by hand despite court order and concerns of chaos in certifying the winner
After suffering setbacks in court, Arizona officials who have sought to conduct a hand count audit of a rural county's election results are considering a scaled down version of their plan that could still inject chaos and delay into the process of certifying the state's results.
fox10phoenix.com
I-10 crash in Guadalupe involving Arizona trooper leaves 1 dead, 5 hurt
GUADALUPE, Ariz. - One person was killed and five others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving an Arizona trooper on Interstate 10 overnight, according to the Dept. of Public Safety. The incident happened just after midnight on Nov. 13 on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near Guadalupe Road. Officials...
12news.com
Greg Stanton is the projected winner for Arizona's 4th Congressional District
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona's election results are rolling in!. New redistricting has new candidates vying to represent districts across the state, including the state's 4th Congressional District. The district is the youngest district in the state, created in response to the 2010 Census. The district is located entirely in...
12news.com
Here are the latest numbers in Arizona races that remain undecided
There are still a few political races undecided a week out of Election Day. Here's the latest count on Nov. 14, 2022.
fox10phoenix.com
California man sentenced 9 years for $6 million real estate scam
A California man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for his involvement in a $6 million real estate scam where houses were listed without homeowners' consent and money was collected from prospective buyers. Adolfo Schoneke, 45, was sentenced on Oct. 24 after pleading guilty in May to one...
