KKTV
Suspect fires gun inside store during Colorado Springs robbery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man fired his gun inside a convenience store and demanded money from the clerk Sunday night. Police say the robbery could be linked to similar crimes in Colorado Springs over the weekend. According to witnesses, the suspect walked into the 7-Eleven off Woodmen near...
KKTV
1 dead following reported shooting south of Colorado Springs near Pikes Peak International Raceway
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is dead and an investigation is underway south of Colorado Springs. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is reporting they received a call from a man and woman tied to a reported “domestic disturbance” which led to a shooting. The incident happened in an area along Pemmican Point, southwest of Pikes Peak International Raceway Saturday morning at about 3:28.
KKTV
Fountain police investigating shooting
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Fountain are investigating a shooting that happened on Sunday morning. They say that officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Twin Creek Terrace for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
Murder-suicide investigation after 2 found dead
(TELLER COUNTY, Colo.) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says they are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide after finding two people dead Sunday morning on Nov. 13. Shortly before 7:20 a.m., TCSO responded to reports of a shooting in the Colorado Mountain Estates Subdivision near Florissant. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two people […]
KRDO
2 dead, 3 children safe, as Teller County deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KRDO) -- Deputies with the Teller County Sheriff's Office are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide at a home in the Colorado Mountain Estates neighborhood in Florissant. Lt. Wes Walter with the Teller County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a 911 call around 7:10 Sunday...
KKTV
WATCH: Person shot in Fountain
KKTV
Double-shooting in Teller County under investigation as murder-suicide; 3 young children physically unharmed
FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - A small Colorado community is reeling in the aftermath of a double-shooting that left two people dead Sunday. The Teller County Sheriff’s Office confirms three small children were in the home during the horrific episode. “It’s a tragedy for the community,” said Lt. Wes Walter...
KKTV
Police activity near Banning Lewis Prep Academy in northeast Colorado Springs Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation was taking place near Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy on the northeast side of Colorado Springs on Monday. Last time this article was updated at 11:50 a.m., police were only able to share a few details about the activity in the area. According to CSPD, the incident started at about 10:50 a.m. According to a sergeant with the police department, the investigation was still active at that time and there was no known threat for the school. Police could only say they were investigating an alleged threat.
KKTV
WATCH: Probable murder-suicide under investigation in Teller County
KKTV
Colorado Springs woman dies after head-on crash along I-70 in Kansas
GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs woman is dead following a head-on crash along I-70, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The law enforcement agency shared some details of the crash that happened in Geary County on Friday at about 3 in the morning. Early into the investigation, the Kansas Highway Patrol believes a vehicle driven by John Wagnaar III was travelling westbound in the eastbound passing lane of the highway. The second car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane, driven by 31-year-old Morgan Taylor of Colorado Springs.
FOX21News.com
Single-vehicle crash kills Pueblo West man
KKTV
1 dead, 2 seriously injured after wrong-way crash on I-25 in Colorado Springs; alcohol suspected
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead and two others injured after a wrong-way crash on I-25 near South Academy this morning. Colorado State Patrol tells 11 News before 1 a.m. Sunday, a 43-year-old man driving a Dodge Journey was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on I-25 when he collided with a Ford F-150. The Dodge driver, from Colorado Springs, died on scene.
KKTV
WATCH: 1 dead, 2 seriously hurt after wrong-way crash in south Colorado Springs
Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was killed after he crashed his car on Highway 50 at Wago Drive in Pueblo Saturday morning, according to the Colorado State Patrol. It happened around 8:40 a.m. and CSP said the driver and sole occupant was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West. He died on scene. State patrol The post Single-car crash in east Pueblo kills man appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
At least eight vehicles involved in I-25 crash, several lanes shut down
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least eight vehicles are involved in a crash on I-25 near the Fillmore exit Saturday night. Multiple agencies are responding to the scene including police, fire, and medical. Southbound lanes of I-25 are shut down at Garden of the Gods according to Colorado Springs...
KKTV
1 dead after single vehicle crash in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A man is dead after a single car crash in Pueblo Saturday morning. Colorado State Patrol troopers said the crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. on Highway 50 at Wago Drive. The driver was a 62-year-old man from Pueblo West, and officials said he was the only one...
Suspects arrested in a robbery on Barnes Road
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two men were arrested after an investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) about a robbery that happened on Nov. 9 on Barnes Road and Oro Blanco Drive. According to CSPD, on Nov. 9 at around 10:50 p.m. officers responded to a robbery at the 4800 block of Barnes Rd. near […]
ksal.com
Two Killed in Wrong Way Crash
Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 70. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Ford F 150 pickup truck was traveling west in the eastbound passing lane of I 70. A 2013 Honda Civic passenger car was traveling east in the eastbound passing lane. Both vehicles collided head on.
Deer causes 7-vehicle crash on Colorado interstate
A large deer caused seven vehicles to crash on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs on Saturday night, according to officials from the Colorado Springs Police Department. The accident occurred at around 8:26 PM, between the Garden of the Gods and Fillmore exits of southbound I-25. The deer reportedly wandered onto the roadway and caused two separate crashes involving seven vehicles.
Nov. 11 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Sergio Alvarez, 35, is a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 187 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Alvarez has a no-bond warrant for Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance […]
