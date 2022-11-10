Eminem, Lionel Richie & More Take the Stage in Trailer for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

The trailer for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony captures an epic night of music.

The clip offers a look into special moments for each of the inductees Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Eminem, Duran Duran, Eurythmics and Dolly Parton.

“Rock and roll is not a color, it’s a vibe,” Richie proclaims upon accepting the honor. “I figured if I’m going to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I’m going to have to earn it,” Parton said from the stage with a guitar in hand during her performance. “I’m a rock star now!”

“Music is in our souls,” proclaims Annie Lennox of the Eurythmics during their acceptance speech.

Throughout the trailer, Alice Cooper can be heard calling Musical Excellence Award recipient Judas Priest “the definitive metal band,” with Sheryl Crow citing Benatar as her “hero and immediate icon.” “Carly Simon’s range and sophistication are fearless,” described Sara Bareilles, while Lenny Kravitz praised of Richie, “when Lionel shows up, everyone gets happy.”

“Everybody’s welcome, that there is what heavy metal is about,” said Judas Priest during their acceptance speech.

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of rock & roll,” Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame John Sykes previously shared in a press statement. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

Janet Jackson, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, Olivia Rodrigo, Pink, Steven Tyler and Dr. Dre are among the many music superstars who appear during the special, along with actor Robert Downey, Jr.

The 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on November 5 at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. The special airs on HBO and HBO Max on November 19.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic