numberfire.com
Colt McCoy headed to locker room for Cardinals; Trace McSorley in at quarterback
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy is headed to the locker room Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams. The Cardinals are already on their backup quarterback after Kyler Murray was ruled out due to a hamstring injury. Now, McCoy is headed for further evaluation, and former Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is now in under center.
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol
Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has been placed in the concussion protocol after sustaining a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On third-and-4 from the Kansas City 43, quarterback Patrick Mahomes hit Smith-Schuster with a pass that had enough for a first down. But...
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
Bucs RB Leonard Fournette almost missed trip to Munich over delayed passport
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to make NFL history Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, but they almost had to do it without their starting running back. Leonard Fournette almost missed the league’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, but his passport arrived just four hours before he had to board the team bus to the airport, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
NBC Sports
Dennis Allen: We’ll evaluate who starts at quarterback for Week 11
After the Saints lost to the Ravens in Week Nine, head coach Dennis Allen said that he game no thought to benching quarterback Andy Dalton during the game and he stuck with Dalton as their starter in Week 10. Dalton was 17-of-27 for 174 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions...
NBC Sports
Patrick Peterson on Kirk Cousins’s plane attire: “We got a surprise for y’all to see.”
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a...
NBC Sports
NFL admits late catch in Vikings-Bills should have been overturned
The ending of Sunday’s roller-coaster contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings had a little bit of everything. An instantly iconic one-handed catch, a weak QB sneak, an endzone fumble and a game-sealing interception were among the most notable highlights from the Vikings’ overtime victory. However, the game may not have reached overtime in the first place if not for an officiating error.
NBC Sports
Grading 49ers' offense, defense in important win over Chargers
SANTA CLARA — For a team with an abundance of offensive playmakers, the 49ers are not exactly showing their potency. But they played just well enough to pull out in a 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at Levi’s Stadium. “I was proud of...
NBC Sports
Justin Jefferson on catch of a lifetime: Kirk Cousins said “I might just throw this up to you”
Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. After the game, Jefferson explained to Peter King of Football Morning in America that the play began with a wing and a prayer from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
NBC Sports
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Kyler Murray (hamstring) remains day-to-day ahead of Week 11
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday that quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) is still day-to-day ahead of the team's Week 11 game against the San Francisco 49ers. What It Means:. Kingsbury reiterated that the team wants Murray to be fully healthy before they clear him to return to the...
NBC Sports
Collinsworth can't understand why 49ers wanted to trade Jimmy G
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers failed to trade Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. And the move that was not made could end up leading to a successful season for the organization, NBC Sports analyst Cris Collinsworth shared on a special episode of "49ers Talk." “Could Jimmy go to any system...
NBC Sports
Why Cowherd believes CMC is imperative for 49ers to land Brady
It appears as if the 49ers' acquisition of star running back Christian McCaffrey not only is for the present but also for the future in potentially luring Tom Brady to the Bay Area. On Friday's episode of "The Herd," host Colin Cowherd explained why San Francisco's trade for McCaffrey potentially...
NBC Sports
Report: Texans strip Brandin Cooks of captain status
Receiver Brandin Cooks will be back for the Texans today. His “C” won’t be. NFL Media reports that the Texans have stripped Cooks of his captain status in advance of his first game back after he wasn’t traded at the deadline. After the Week Nine loss...
Rams-Cardinals Game Could Feature Colt McCoy in a Battle of Backup QBs
The old coaching cliche “next man up” might be taken to a new level on… The post Rams-Cardinals Game Could Feature Colt McCoy in a Battle of Backup QBs appeared first on Outsider.
NBC Sports
Packers planning a change at punt returner after Amari Rodgers loses another fumble
Packers return man Amari Rodgers has a fumbling problem, and the Packers’ coaching staff seems ready to make a change. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed today that the Packers are re-evaluating whether Rodgers should continue as their punt returner. LaFleur did not say who will return punts Thursday night against the Titans.
NBC Sports
Monday Night Football: Commanders lead Eagles 20-14 at halftime
The Eagles entered Monday Night Football with 18 takeaways and three giveaways, with their plus-15 turnover ratio nearly double anyone else in the NFL. They got an early takeaway against the Commanders, with Josh Sweat getting a blindside hit on Taylor Heinicke that forced a fumble that Marlon Tuipulotu recovered for the Eagles at the Washington 18. Philadelphia needed only three plays to take a 7-0 lead.
NBC Sports
Justin Fields on pace to break Lamar Jackson’s single-season quarterback rushing record
Since the day Lamar Jackson became the Ravens’ starting quarterback, there’s been no doubt that he’s the NFL’s best rushing quarterback. That’s no longer the case. Now Bears quarterback Justin Fields has a strong case for the title of the NFL’s best rushing quarterback. In fact, Fields is on pace this season to run for more yards than Jackson ever has.
NFL Week 10 late games tracker: Kyler Murray, Ezekiel Elliott, Matthew Stafford all inactive
The NFL's Week 10 late game slate is rife with notable inactives. Ezekiel Elliott won't play as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers, while neither Kyler Murray nor Matthew Stafford will start for the Arizona Cardinals or Los Angeles Rams, respectively, in their NFC West clash. The big...
NBC Sports
NFL officiating office made call to eject Dre Greenlaw for “a flagrant act”
NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson said after Sunday night’s game that it was the league officiating office that made the decision to eject 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Anderson said after the game that the officials threw the...
