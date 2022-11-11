Read full article on original website
'Harry Potter' Star Leslie Phillips Dead at 98
The Wizarding World is mourning another loss. Leslie Phillips, who voiced the Sorting Hat in Harry Potter, has died at 98. His agent told the BBC that the beloved actor died peacefully in his sleep Monday night. "I've lost a wonderful husband and the public has lost a truly great...
HBO Just Surprisingly Canceled One Of Its Emmy-Winning Shows After Four Seasons
HBO has canceled one of it's popular and Emmy-winning shows after four seasons.
People are calling Netflix series similar to Harry Potter the 'best series ever'
If you're a Harry Potter fan in need of a new series to watch, then good news, because one of Netflix's shows has been hailed as 'the best series ever'. Okay, okay, that might be a big statement when taking into account shows like Stranger Things and Gossip Girl, but that's at least the opinion of some fans who have taken to social media to express their love for the series.
'The Santa Clauses' Executive Producers Tease David Krumholtz's Pivotal Role In Sequel Series
David Krumholtz's Bernard is returning to once again help Santa Claus/Scott Calvin (Tim Allen). Speaking to TVLine, executive producers of The Santa Clauses teased Bernard's role in the upcoming Disney+ limited series. In the original 1994 film The Santa Clause, Bernard was the head elf at the North Pole, who...
What to watch this weekend: 7 new shows and movies on Netflix, HBO Max and Apple (Nov. 11-13)
Our guide on what to watch this week, including Yellowstone, The Crown and Mythic Quest
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Steven Spielberg Slams HBO Max For Throwing His “Filmmaker Friends” Under the Bus
Ahead of the anticipated release of The Fabelmans, Steven Spielberg shared his thoughts on direct-to-streaming releases. In an interview with The New York Times, the famed director said, “The pandemic created an opportunity for streaming platforms to raise their subscriptions to record-breaking levels and also throw some of my best filmmaker friends under the bus as their movies were unceremoniously not given theatrical releases.”
Kevin Conroy Dies: Longtime Voice Of Animated Batman Was 66
Kevin Conroy, the voice of Batman for three decades of animated TV, specials and video games, died Thursday. He was 66. His death was announced by his rep Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros. A cause was not disclosed, but he reportedly had been battling cancer. In a statement, Warner Bros. Animation said it “is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his...
Steven Spielberg Blames Warner Bros. And HBO Max For “Relegating” Films To Streaming
Director Steven Spielberg hates the way streaming services – and HBO Max in particular – are treating filmmakers. Speaking to the New York Times, Spielberg said moving theatrical releases to streamers in the heart of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 may have changed the film industry forever. “The...
Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022
As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Addresses Major Rick Prime Theory (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty Season 6 premiered with the introduction of a massive new villain to the series with Rick Prime, and the co-creator behind it all has addressed one of the major fan theories surrounding the villain's big debut! The newest season of the series kicked off with a bang with not only this new villain now in the mix, but Rick Prime's introduction also opened up a whole new world of potential questions and possibilities about where the show could go from this point on. Interestingly enough, it also changed how we look at our own main Rick Sanchez as a whole.
Siobhán Cullen To Lead Irish Dark Comedy-Drama ‘Obituary’, Co-produced By Tua Films, APC Studios For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: APC Studios UK and Irish independent production company Tua Films (aka Magamedia) are co-producing Irish dark comedy-crime drama Obituary exclusively in the U.S. for streaming service Hulu, with RTÉ in Ireland pre-buying the series. Irish TV and theatre actress Siobhán Cullen, whose recent credits include family comedy-drama The Dry and crime drama The Long Call, stars as Elvira Clancy, an obituarist working at a small-town newspaper, who suddenly finds herself being paid by the obituary due to cuts. When she “accidentally” kills a nasty piece of work, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust, and sets her sights on other...
‘It makes me roll my eyes’: Emily Blunt on the ‘worst thing ever’ to see in a script
Emily Blunt has revealed what she dreads seeing in film and TV scripts. The actor can currently be seen in BBC Two drama The English, starring as a woman on a revenge mission in 1890s America who collides with Chaske Spencer’s Eli Whipp, a Pawnee-born ex-US army officer on an adventure of his own.
HBO Potentially Exploring New 'Harry Potter' Series
HBO Max's head of original content discusses the future of the Harry Potter series. New Harry Potter content has been up in the air for years as the original series of films has been finished for more than ten years. HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey stated that she is still committed to giving fans what they want, including a potential Harry Potter series, in a recent interview with Variety.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Yamamoto's Bankai
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War just dropped its new episode, and honestly? It is one of the anime's most intense updates of all time. After years of waiting, the anime stepped up its game this week by bringing Yamamoto to the front. The captain is ready to take Yhwach down, and to do so, the Gotei 13 leader revealed his Bankai at last.
HBO Max Exec Calls IT Prequel Series "Demented"
After the success of Warner Bros. two IT movies, new adaptations of Stephen King's classic novel, the horror franchise will be shifting to HBO Max for an upcoming TV show. Titled Welcome to Derry, the series has been described as a prequel, largely because as fans recall Pennywise the Clown was finally defeated at the end of IT: Chapter Two. Considering the fact that the entity's presence in the Maine town goes back thousands of years, emerging every 27 years to feed, there's plenty of events that the show can explore and according to one HBO Max exec it's going to include some "demented scares."
Disney is bringing the first two episodes of 'Andor' to Hulu and a few TV stations this month
Disney is making one of its best shows of the year more accessible. On Monday, the company announced it would begin airing Andor on ABC, FX, Freeform and Hulu. Starting November 23rd, the expansion will allow those without access to Disney+ to watch the first two episodes of the Tony Gilroy project. That’s just enough to get a sense of Andor’s smart writing, immaculate production and obsession with institutions, but without seeing the conclusion of its initial arc.
Warner Bros. Looking to Adapt ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’
It would seem the Fantastic Beasts films just aren’t cutting it for David Zaslav and the folks at Warner Bros. Studios. The Wizarding World, as it’s now officially called by fans and creatives, has been a staple franchise for Warner Bros. since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone was released in 2001. Throughout eight movies, adapting seven books, Daniel Radcliffe‘s iconic young protagonist became a cornerstone of pop culture. As such, when the original series of films ended with 2011’s Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, it felt less like a matter of “will the character return?” and more like a matter of “when?”. Sure enough, over a decade later, Warner Bros. wants to take a stab at reviving the Potter brand.
Chainsaw Man Brings Pochita to Life in Cute CG Makeover
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest series on TV right now, and there is nothing on the show more popular than Pochita. Sure, Power and Makima have their fans, but no character has a shot when pitted against Pochita. The Devil Dog captured fans as easily as he did Denji, and now, one artist has given the good boy an adorable CG makeover.
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets Up Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, providing an emotional culmination of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to advancing a wide range of stories in Wakanda, as well as dealing with the heartbreaking passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, the film found some creative ways to advance future stories forward. Some of the stories hinted at in the film span far beyond the world of Wakanda — including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
