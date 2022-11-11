Rick and Morty Season 6 premiered with the introduction of a massive new villain to the series with Rick Prime, and the co-creator behind it all has addressed one of the major fan theories surrounding the villain's big debut! The newest season of the series kicked off with a bang with not only this new villain now in the mix, but Rick Prime's introduction also opened up a whole new world of potential questions and possibilities about where the show could go from this point on. Interestingly enough, it also changed how we look at our own main Rick Sanchez as a whole.

4 HOURS AGO