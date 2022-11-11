Read full article on original website
Tim Allen Gives Major Galaxy Quest 2 Update (Exclusive)
Since its release in 1999, Galaxy Quest has become a cult classic of cosmic proportions. Fans have long clamored for a direct follow-up to the sci-fi adventure and Tim Allen counts himself amongst those that'd do anything for a sequel. Speaking with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian in support of The Santa Clauses, Allen revealed he's looking forward to getting Galaxy Quest 2 off the ground any way possible.
Rick and Morty Co-Creator Addresses Major Rick Prime Theory (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty Season 6 premiered with the introduction of a massive new villain to the series with Rick Prime, and the co-creator behind it all has addressed one of the major fan theories surrounding the villain's big debut! The newest season of the series kicked off with a bang with not only this new villain now in the mix, but Rick Prime's introduction also opened up a whole new world of potential questions and possibilities about where the show could go from this point on. Interestingly enough, it also changed how we look at our own main Rick Sanchez as a whole.
Marvel Star Teases That Secret Invasion Is a "Departure" for the MCU
Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is almost upon us, and it is set to bring about some monumental new components to the superhero franchise. Kicking off this latest chapter in the saga will be Secret Invasion, a Disney+ exclusive television series inspired by the comic event of the same name. Ever since the first trailer for Secret Invasion debuted during Marvel's presentation at the D23 Expo earlier this fall, it has been clear that the series will be distinctly different from the MCU installments that preceded it — something that one of its stars, Everett Ross actor Martin Freeman, recently echoed.
New Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches Teaser Hints at Rowan's New Legacy
On Sunday night, the first series in AMC's Immortal Universe, Interview With the Vampire, concluded its first season but fans don't have a long wait for the arrival of the next — nor did they have to wait too long for a tantalizing new teaser. The network has released a new look at Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, one that teases Rowan's new legacy. The series is set to debut on AMC and AMC+ on January 8th.
The Walking Dead: Who Will Die in the Series Finale?
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. There is only one episode left of The Walking Dead, which will end with its "Rest in Peace" series finale on November 20th. But after the major cliffhanger that ended Sunday's penultimate episode of the series, titled "Family," (almost) no one is safe. Spoiler alert: Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will all live on in AMC's Walking Dead spin-offs set to premiere in 2023, which will also see the returns of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their own Rick & Michonne series.
John Aniston, Star Trek Voyager Actor and Father of Jennifer Aniston, Dies at 89
Longtime actor John Aniston – Days of Our Lives icon, and the father of Jennifer Aniston – has died at the age of 89. Jennifer Aniston made the announcement herself in a social media post, writing: "Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston... You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I'll love you till the end of time💔 Don't forget to visit 💫🤗❤️".
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Reveals Yamamoto's Bankai
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War just dropped its new episode, and honestly? It is one of the anime's most intense updates of all time. After years of waiting, the anime stepped up its game this week by bringing Yamamoto to the front. The captain is ready to take Yhwach down, and to do so, the Gotei 13 leader revealed his Bankai at last.
Marlon Wayans Says Movies Like "White Chicks" Are Needed And Explained Why Jokes Shouldn't Get A Person Canceled
"The best way to grow up is to grow your audience and understand that it doesn't always have to be the raunchy or crazy."
Naruto Finally Sets Up Boruto's Next Canon Arc
Naruto celebrated a big anniversary this fall, and now, the series feels like it is busier than ever. With two new manga titles in print, it has never been easier to check in on the Hidden Leaf, and that isn't even considering Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The sequel is still putting out new content weekly, and its latest anime episode seems to confirm a canon arc from the manga is on its way.
Harrison Ford Makes Yellowstone Debut in First Trailer for 1923
The Yellowstone universe is expanding later this year, and the franchise is adding Indiana Jones to its ranks. Harrison Ford stars in 1923, a new Yellowstone prequel series, alongside Helen Mirren. The screen icons play a pair of Duttons who oversaw the Yellowstone Ranch in the 1920s and the series follows the events of 1883. While the series debut is still a month or so away, Paramount showed fans the first footage from the series during the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere on Sunday night.
Thunderbolts Star Says Phase 5 Marvel Movie Will "Drop a Bomb" on MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to move forward into the Multiverse Saga in a big way as soon as Phase Five starts off. The first film in Phase Five will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, with it showing our first major glimpse of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Following that will be a whole slew of projects that will push the MCU forward, but one of the most interesting projects has to be the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. Thunderbolts is essentially Marvel's answer to Suicide Squad and features a star-studded cast that includes Harrison Ford, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and even David Harbour. Harbour is currently promoting his Santa Clausr movie Violent Night, and he revealed something major about his next MCU appearance. During an interview with Gizmodo, the actor revealed that Thunderbolts are going to drop a bomb on the universe.
Emily Blunt Reveals Why She's Sick of "Strong Female Lead" Roles
Emily Blunt is sick of "strong female lead" roles. Speaking with The Telegraph (via IndieWire), Blunt said that she's instantly bored when she sees "strong female lead" as a character description in scripts and describes the stereotypical character as "the worst thing ever". Blunt told the outlet that anytime she encounters that sort of description of a character in a potential project, she's simply not interested.
The Walking Dead's Loose Ends and Questions
Warning: this story contains The Walking Dead spoilers through Sunday's "Family" penultimate episode. In the immortal words of Abraham Ford: "Loose ends make my ass itch." There is only one episode left of The Walking Dead, ending with its "Rest in Peace" final episode (trailer above). Even with the series finale's extended runtime, there are too many loose ends to tie together and questions left to answer before The Walking Dead wraps up on November 20th. Especially after Sunday's penultimate episode went out on the cliffhanger to end all cliffhangers as the survivors, banding together one last time to liberate the Commonwealth, found themselves trapped between a human army and an invading walker horde.
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets Up Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, providing an emotional culmination of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to advancing a wide range of stories in Wakanda, as well as dealing with the heartbreaking passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, the film found some creative ways to advance future stories forward. Some of the stories hinted at in the film span far beyond the world of Wakanda — including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
The Walking Dead Twists Judith's Comic Book Fate
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Family" episode of The Walking Dead. 11 seasons later, The Walking Dead is ending how it started: with a Grimes getting shot. The penultimate episode of the series recalls the Season 1 premiere, "Days Gone Bye," where sheriff's deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is gunned down in the line of duty. In the Season 2 opener — after Rick wakes up from his gunshot coma in the zombie apocalypse — his son Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs) is shot in the woods outside the Greene family farm. Sunday's "Family" ends with a bang when yet another member of the Grimes family takes a bullet: Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
Everything Coming to Netflix This Week (November 14)
Netflix subscribers have a big week ahead. The streaming service just released a couple of major original seasons in the last week or so, including new installments of Manifest and The Crown, but there is no end to the release of popular originals in sight. Over the next five days, Netflix has a bunch of movies and TV shows set to be added to its lineup, giving subscribers quite a lot to look forward to.
Outlander Star "Desperate" For Lord of the Rings Role in Rings of Power
Sam Heughan may star as Jamie Fraser in Starz's Outlander, but he says he's "desperate" for a role in Amazon's Lord of the Rings series, Rings of Power. Speaking with Edinburgh News, the actor said that he's a big fan of the fantasy genre and he's always wanted to play an elf or dwarf — and that he even has some costume elements on hand if needed.
Star Wars Game Developer Reveals Why Darth Vader Turned Into a Scorpion
When it comes to Star Wars video games, Lucasfilm works closely with developers to make sure that the finished product is faithful to the license. While that's true now, it was not always the case! In 1987, Namco released a Star Wars video game for the Japanese Famicom that was... strange to say the least. The game greatly differed from its source material, most notably in its depiction of Darth Vader. Players encounter the villain multiple times in the game, and the boss fights see Vader transform into a scorpion, a shark, a pterodactyl, and a Wampa!
Tom Holland's Spider-Man Goes Across The Spider-Verse in New Marvel Fan-Film
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's animated Spider-Verse franchise collide in a spectacular new fan film that brings Tom Holland's Spider-Man to take a wild trip across the Spider-Verse! As you can (and should) see below, Corridor Digital does a remix of Doctor Strange's spell in Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which the explosive spellcasting blows Tom Holland's Peter Parker right out of live-action and into the groundbreaking 'living comic book' world of Sony's Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The results are as fulfilling as millions of Spider-Man fans are hoping they would be. See for yourself:
David Harbour Talks Marvel's Thunderbolts: "We're the Losers" (Exclusive)
If the Avengers are Earth's mightiest heroes, the Thunderbolts are Earth's mightiest zeroes. At D23 Expo, Marvel Studios revealed the roster recruited to Marvel's Thunderbolts: the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), US Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John Kamen), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), and team leader Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus). In an exclusive interview with ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast for his holiday action-comedy Violent Night — where Harbour plays an ass-kicking Santa Claus — the Black Widow star teased his upcoming return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as part of a team of "losers."
