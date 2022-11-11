Amazon is planning to lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology jobs, according to new reports. The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that layoffs are expected this week, primarily in the online retail giant’s devices organization, retail division and human resources. The WSJ reported Amazon’s Alexa group, which produces its Echo hardware and associated software, loses up to $5 billion a year.

