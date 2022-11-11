Read full article on original website
Japan's economy shrinks as consumers hold back on spending
TOKYO — (AP) — The Japanese economy contracted at an annual rate of 1.2% in the July-September quarter, as consumption declined amid rising prices. Seasonally adjusted real gross domestic product for the world’s third-largest economy shrank 0.3% on-quarter, according to government Cabinet Office data released Tuesday. The annual rate shows how the economy would have grown if the quarterly rate were to continue for a year.
Amazon laying off 10,000 in corporate, technology jobs (reports)
Amazon is planning to lay off about 10,000 employees in corporate and technology jobs, according to new reports. The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that layoffs are expected this week, primarily in the online retail giant’s devices organization, retail division and human resources. The WSJ reported Amazon’s Alexa group, which produces its Echo hardware and associated software, loses up to $5 billion a year.
